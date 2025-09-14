- Crescita
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
🚀 Build Serious Wealth with Our Signal Wickedtai 🚀
Forget get-rich-quick schemes. We focus on sustainable growth through elite risk management and the proven power of compounding.
🎯 Our Annual Performance Target: +24%
🛡️ Our Maximum Risk Drawdown: -30%
💪 Supercharge Your Compounding Engine:
To maximize results, we recommend adding at least $175 every month. These consistent deposits dramatically accelerate your growth, help average during drawdowns, and build your account size faster than returns alone ever could.
📈 Why This is a Game-Changer:
A $3,000 account adding $175/mo (+24%/yr) could grow to ~$15,000 in just 5 years. That's the power of our signals combined with your consistent action.
⚠️ For Perfect Execution, Use Our Broker:
We strongly recommend IC Markets for the tightest spreads and most accurate pricing on indices.
👉 Get Started Here: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=55588
After sign-up, you'll get:
✅ Live Trade Signals
✅ Direct Support From Me
✅ Access to Our Private Community
This is a signal service only. The algorithm is not for sale.
Ready to commit to your financial future? Join us! 💰
