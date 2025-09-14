SegnaliSezioni
Tai Fung Pontus To

Wickedtai

Tai Fung Pontus To
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 3%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
22
Profit Trade:
15 (68.18%)
Loss Trade:
7 (31.82%)
Best Trade:
6.73 USD
Worst Trade:
-9.47 USD
Profitto lordo:
41.81 USD (41 807 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-24.74 USD (24 739 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (29.51 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
29.51 USD (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.22
Attività di trading:
8.20%
Massimo carico di deposito:
18.45%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
60 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.88
Long Trade:
10 (45.45%)
Short Trade:
12 (54.55%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.69
Profitto previsto:
0.78 USD
Profitto medio:
2.79 USD
Perdita media:
-3.53 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-19.42 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-19.42 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
3.41%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
12.83 USD
Massimale:
19.42 USD (3.83%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.83% (19.42 USD)
Per equità:
1.96% (9.74 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
US30 22
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
US30 17
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
US30 17K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +6.73 USD
Worst Trade: -9 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +29.51 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -19.42 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
27.30 × 1458
ICMarketsSC-MT5
29.17 × 36
🚀 Build Serious Wealth with Our Signal Wickedtai 🚀

Forget get-rich-quick schemes. We focus on sustainable growth through elite risk management and the proven power of compounding.

🎯 Our Annual Performance Target: +24%
🛡️ Our Maximum Risk Drawdown: -30%

💪 Supercharge Your Compounding Engine:
To maximize results, we recommend adding at least $175 every month. These consistent deposits dramatically accelerate your growth, help average during drawdowns, and build your account size faster than returns alone ever could.

📈 Why This is a Game-Changer:
A $3,000 account adding $175/mo (+24%/yr) could grow to ~$15,000 in just 5 years. That's the power of our signals combined with your consistent action.

⚠️ For Perfect Execution, Use Our Broker:
We strongly recommend IC Markets for the tightest spreads and most accurate pricing on indices.

👉 Get Started Here: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=55588

After sign-up, you'll get:
 Live Trade Signals
 Direct Support From Me
 Access to Our Private Community

This is a signal service only. The algorithm is not for sale.

Ready to commit to your financial future? Join us! 💰


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.17 23:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.14 22:57
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.14 22:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.14 12:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.14 12:26
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.14 12:26
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.14 12:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.14 12:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
