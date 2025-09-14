SignauxSections
Tai Fung Pontus To

Wickedtai

Tai Fung Pontus To
0 avis
Fiabilité
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 3%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
22
Bénéfice trades:
15 (68.18%)
Perte trades:
7 (31.82%)
Meilleure transaction:
6.73 USD
Pire transaction:
-9.47 USD
Bénéfice brut:
41.81 USD (41 807 pips)
Perte brute:
-24.74 USD (24 739 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
10 (29.51 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
29.51 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.22
Activité de trading:
8.20%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
18.45%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
9
Temps de détention moyen:
60 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.88
Longs trades:
10 (45.45%)
Courts trades:
12 (54.55%)
Facteur de profit:
1.69
Rendement attendu:
0.78 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.79 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.53 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-19.42 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-19.42 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.41%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
12.83 USD
Maximal:
19.42 USD (3.83%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
3.83% (19.42 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.96% (9.74 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
US30 22
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
US30 17
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
US30 17K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +6.73 USD
Pire transaction: -9 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 10
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +29.51 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -19.42 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
27.30 × 1458
ICMarketsSC-MT5
29.17 × 36
🚀 Build Serious Wealth with Our Signal Wickedtai 🚀

Forget get-rich-quick schemes. We focus on sustainable growth through elite risk management and the proven power of compounding.

🎯 Our Annual Performance Target: +24%
🛡️ Our Maximum Risk Drawdown: -30%

💪 Supercharge Your Compounding Engine:
To maximize results, we recommend adding at least $175 every month. These consistent deposits dramatically accelerate your growth, help average during drawdowns, and build your account size faster than returns alone ever could.

📈 Why This is a Game-Changer:
A $3,000 account adding $175/mo (+24%/yr) could grow to ~$15,000 in just 5 years. That's the power of our signals combined with your consistent action.

⚠️ For Perfect Execution, Use Our Broker:
We strongly recommend IC Markets for the tightest spreads and most accurate pricing on indices.

👉 Get Started Here: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=55588

After sign-up, you'll get:
 Live Trade Signals
 Direct Support From Me
 Access to Our Private Community

This is a signal service only. The algorithm is not for sale.

Ready to commit to your financial future? Join us! 💰


Aucun avis
2025.09.17 23:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.14 22:57
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.14 22:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.14 12:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.14 12:26
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.14 12:26
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.14 12:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.14 12:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Wickedtai
30 USD par mois
3%
0
0
USD
517
USD
2
100%
22
68%
8%
1.68
0.78
USD
4%
1:500
