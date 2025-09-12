SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / TradeLift
Julian Huebner

TradeLift

Julian Huebner
0 inceleme
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -4%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
66
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
21 (31.81%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
45 (68.18%)
En iyi işlem:
159.55 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-50.85 EUR
Brüt kâr:
1 032.16 EUR (86 347 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 226.19 EUR (178 005 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
4 (422.25 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
422.25 EUR (4)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.05
Alım-satım etkinliği:
89.36%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
9.52%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
39
Ort. tutma süresi:
18 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.41
Alış işlemleri:
34 (51.52%)
Satış işlemleri:
32 (48.48%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.84
Beklenen getiri:
-2.94 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
49.15 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-27.25 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-241.50 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-241.50 EUR (8)
Aylık büyüme:
-3.88%
Algo alım-satım:
92%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
374.78 EUR
Maksimum:
476.08 EUR (9.33%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
9.33% (476.08 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
1.02% (50.99 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
DE40 19
US500 17
USTEC 16
USDJPY 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
DE40 -184
US500 -273
USTEC -252
USDJPY 488
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
DE40 -19K
US500 -20K
USTEC -55K
USDJPY 3.1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +159.55 EUR
En kötü işlem: -51 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 8
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +422.25 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -241.50 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

🚀 TradeLift - Professional Breakout Trading

💡 The Concept

TradeLift is a precise breakout trading service that has been developed and optimized over 12 months of intensive work. Our system identifies high-probability breakout scenarios in volatile markets and exploits them for profitable trading opportunities.

📊 Trading Strategy
🎯 Focus: Breakout trading on indices and currency pairs
⚡ Approach: Fast loss limitation, long-term profit capture
🛡️ Risk Management: Every trade protected with a tight stop loss
🚫 No Risk: No grid or martingale systems
📈 Goal: 100% annual profit with controlled risk

✅ Proven in Practice
✓ Successfully working with 3 different real money brokers
✓ Over 12 months of live trading with real capital
✓ Stable performance confirmed in 10 years of backtesting
✓ Consistent results in various market conditions
✓ Professional development and continuous optimization

⚙️ Technical Specifications
Recommended settings:
Leverage: 1:500 for optimal performance
Account size: Minimum $1,000 recommended
Markets: Indices (DAX, S&P500, etc.) and major currency pairs
Trading style: Intraday breakout setups

🎯 Trading Principles
"Let profits run, cut losses short"
Our system follows the proven trader’s wisdom: let profits run, cut losses quickly. With tight stop-loss levels, we minimize risk while allowing profitable trades to fully develop their potential.

🌊 Realistic Expectations
What you can expect:

  • Phases of sideways movement (patience required)

  • Explosive profit phases in volatile markets

  • Average annual profit target of 50-100%

  • Drawdowns around 20% through strict risk management

💪 Who is it for?
Ideal for traders who:

  • Appreciate professional breakout strategies

  • Think long-term and accept short-term fluctuations

  • Prefer disciplined risk management

  • Are not looking for “get-rich-quick” systems

📈 The TradeLift Philosophy
"Successful trading is not a sprint, but a marathon. We rely on proven principles, strict risk management, and the discipline to stick to our strategy, even during calmer market phases."

🚀 Ready to Lift Your Trading?
Follow TradeLift and benefit from more than a year of development, 10 years of backtesting, and live trading experience. Our system was built to deliver consistent results—not through luck, but through strategy.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.22 07:12
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.15 12:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.15 11:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.15 02:09
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.15 02:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.15 01:09
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.15 01:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.12 11:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.12 11:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.12 11:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.12 11:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.12 11:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
TradeLift
Ayda 30 USD
-4%
0
0
USD
4.8K
EUR
2
92%
66
31%
89%
0.84
-2.94
EUR
9%
1:500
Kopyala

