Julian Huebner

TradeLift

Julian Huebner
0 recensioni
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -4%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
66
Profit Trade:
21 (31.81%)
Loss Trade:
45 (68.18%)
Best Trade:
159.55 EUR
Worst Trade:
-50.85 EUR
Profitto lordo:
1 032.16 EUR (86 347 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 226.19 EUR (178 005 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (422.25 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
422.25 EUR (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.05
Attività di trading:
89.36%
Massimo carico di deposito:
9.52%
Ultimo trade:
15 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
39
Tempo di attesa medio:
18 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.41
Long Trade:
34 (51.52%)
Short Trade:
32 (48.48%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.84
Profitto previsto:
-2.94 EUR
Profitto medio:
49.15 EUR
Perdita media:
-27.25 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-241.50 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-241.50 EUR (8)
Crescita mensile:
-3.88%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
374.78 EUR
Massimale:
476.08 EUR (9.33%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
9.33% (476.08 EUR)
Per equità:
1.02% (50.99 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
DE40 19
US500 17
USTEC 16
USDJPY 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
DE40 -184
US500 -273
USTEC -252
USDJPY 488
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
DE40 -19K
US500 -20K
USTEC -55K
USDJPY 3.1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +159.55 EUR
Worst Trade: -51 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +422.25 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -241.50 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

🚀 TradeLift - Professional Breakout Trading

💡 The Concept

TradeLift is a precise breakout trading service that has been developed and optimized over 12 months of intensive work. Our system identifies high-probability breakout scenarios in volatile markets and exploits them for profitable trading opportunities.

📊 Trading Strategy
🎯 Focus: Breakout trading on indices and currency pairs
⚡ Approach: Fast loss limitation, long-term profit capture
🛡️ Risk Management: Every trade protected with a tight stop loss
🚫 No Risk: No grid or martingale systems
📈 Goal: 100% annual profit with controlled risk

✅ Proven in Practice
✓ Successfully working with 3 different real money brokers
✓ Over 12 months of live trading with real capital
✓ Stable performance confirmed in 10 years of backtesting
✓ Consistent results in various market conditions
✓ Professional development and continuous optimization

⚙️ Technical Specifications
Recommended settings:
Leverage: 1:500 for optimal performance
Account size: Minimum $1,000 recommended
Markets: Indices (DAX, S&P500, etc.) and major currency pairs
Trading style: Intraday breakout setups

🎯 Trading Principles
"Let profits run, cut losses short"
Our system follows the proven trader’s wisdom: let profits run, cut losses quickly. With tight stop-loss levels, we minimize risk while allowing profitable trades to fully develop their potential.

🌊 Realistic Expectations
What you can expect:

  • Phases of sideways movement (patience required)

  • Explosive profit phases in volatile markets

  • Average annual profit target of 50-100%

  • Drawdowns around 20% through strict risk management

💪 Who is it for?
Ideal for traders who:

  • Appreciate professional breakout strategies

  • Think long-term and accept short-term fluctuations

  • Prefer disciplined risk management

  • Are not looking for “get-rich-quick” systems

📈 The TradeLift Philosophy
"Successful trading is not a sprint, but a marathon. We rely on proven principles, strict risk management, and the discipline to stick to our strategy, even during calmer market phases."

🚀 Ready to Lift Your Trading?
Follow TradeLift and benefit from more than a year of development, 10 years of backtesting, and live trading experience. Our system was built to deliver consistent results—not through luck, but through strategy.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.22 07:12
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.15 12:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.15 11:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.15 02:09
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.15 02:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.15 01:09
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.15 01:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.12 11:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.12 11:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.12 11:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.12 11:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.12 11:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
