TradeLift

0 avis
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -0%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
60
Bénéfice trades:
21 (35.00%)
Perte trades:
39 (65.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
159.55 EUR
Pire transaction:
-50.85 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
1 032.16 EUR (86 347 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 044.02 EUR (147 501 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (422.25 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
422.25 EUR (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Activité de trading:
88.36%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
9.52%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
37
Temps de détention moyen:
20 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.02
Longs trades:
31 (51.67%)
Courts trades:
29 (48.33%)
Facteur de profit:
0.99
Rendement attendu:
-0.20 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
49.15 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-26.77 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-185.21 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-185.21 EUR (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
-0.24%
Algo trading:
91%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
374.78 EUR
Maximal:
476.08 EUR (9.33%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
9.33% (476.08 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
1.02% (50.99 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
DE40 19
US500 15
USTEC 14
USDJPY 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
DE40 -184
US500 -202
USTEC -182
USDJPY 555
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
DE40 -19K
US500 -14K
USTEC -31K
USDJPY 3.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

🚀 TradeLift - Professional Breakout Trading

💡 The Concept

TradeLift is a precise breakout trading service that has been developed and optimized over 12 months of intensive work. Our system identifies high-probability breakout scenarios in volatile markets and exploits them for profitable trading opportunities.

📊 Trading Strategy
🎯 Focus: Breakout trading on indices and currency pairs
⚡ Approach: Fast loss limitation, long-term profit capture
🛡️ Risk Management: Every trade protected with a tight stop loss
🚫 No Risk: No grid or martingale systems
📈 Goal: 100% annual profit with controlled risk

✅ Proven in Practice
✓ Successfully working with 3 different real money brokers
✓ Over 12 months of live trading with real capital
✓ Stable performance confirmed in 10 years of backtesting
✓ Consistent results in various market conditions
✓ Professional development and continuous optimization

⚙️ Technical Specifications
Recommended settings:
Leverage: 1:500 for optimal performance
Account size: Minimum $1,000 recommended
Markets: Indices (DAX, S&P500, etc.) and major currency pairs
Trading style: Intraday breakout setups

🎯 Trading Principles
"Let profits run, cut losses short"
Our system follows the proven trader’s wisdom: let profits run, cut losses quickly. With tight stop-loss levels, we minimize risk while allowing profitable trades to fully develop their potential.

🌊 Realistic Expectations
What you can expect:

  • Phases of sideways movement (patience required)

  • Explosive profit phases in volatile markets

  • Average annual profit target of 50-100%

  • Drawdowns around 20% through strict risk management

💪 Who is it for?
Ideal for traders who:

  • Appreciate professional breakout strategies

  • Think long-term and accept short-term fluctuations

  • Prefer disciplined risk management

  • Are not looking for “get-rich-quick” systems

📈 The TradeLift Philosophy
"Successful trading is not a sprint, but a marathon. We rely on proven principles, strict risk management, and the discipline to stick to our strategy, even during calmer market phases."

🚀 Ready to Lift Your Trading?
Follow TradeLift and benefit from more than a year of development, 10 years of backtesting, and live trading experience. Our system was built to deliver consistent results—not through luck, but through strategy.


Aucun avis
