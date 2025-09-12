- Croissance
🚀 TradeLift - Professional Breakout Trading
💡 The Concept
TradeLift is a precise breakout trading service that has been developed and optimized over 12 months of intensive work. Our system identifies high-probability breakout scenarios in volatile markets and exploits them for profitable trading opportunities.
📊 Trading Strategy
🎯 Focus: Breakout trading on indices and currency pairs
⚡ Approach: Fast loss limitation, long-term profit capture
🛡️ Risk Management: Every trade protected with a tight stop loss
🚫 No Risk: No grid or martingale systems
📈 Goal: 100% annual profit with controlled risk
✅ Proven in Practice
✓ Successfully working with 3 different real money brokers
✓ Over 12 months of live trading with real capital
✓ Stable performance confirmed in 10 years of backtesting
✓ Consistent results in various market conditions
✓ Professional development and continuous optimization
⚙️ Technical Specifications
Recommended settings:
Leverage: 1:500 for optimal performance
Account size: Minimum $1,000 recommended
Markets: Indices (DAX, S&P500, etc.) and major currency pairs
Trading style: Intraday breakout setups
🎯 Trading Principles
"Let profits run, cut losses short"
Our system follows the proven trader’s wisdom: let profits run, cut losses quickly. With tight stop-loss levels, we minimize risk while allowing profitable trades to fully develop their potential.
🌊 Realistic Expectations
What you can expect:
-
Phases of sideways movement (patience required)
-
Explosive profit phases in volatile markets
-
Average annual profit target of 50-100%
-
Drawdowns around 20% through strict risk management
💪 Who is it for?
Ideal for traders who:
-
Appreciate professional breakout strategies
-
Think long-term and accept short-term fluctuations
-
Prefer disciplined risk management
-
Are not looking for “get-rich-quick” systems
📈 The TradeLift Philosophy
"Successful trading is not a sprint, but a marathon. We rely on proven principles, strict risk management, and the discipline to stick to our strategy, even during calmer market phases."
🚀 Ready to Lift Your Trading?
Follow TradeLift and benefit from more than a year of development, 10 years of backtesting, and live trading experience. Our system was built to deliver consistent results—not through luck, but through strategy.
