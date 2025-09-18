- Büyüme
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Signalyx by JX Capital is an intelligent, fully automated trading system engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) on short-term timeframes. Built on advanced quantitative research, it captures recurring inefficiencies in price behavior, executing trades with speed and precision beyond human capability.
🔹 Key Features
Smart market analysis → continuously evaluates volatility, momentum, and price structure to filter only the highest-probability setups.
Dynamic trade management → adapts positions in real time for optimal entries and disciplined exits.
Capital protection → multiple safeguard layers maintain strict risk discipline and stability, even in fast markets.
Event awareness → exposure is reduced during high-impact market events for added reliability.
🔹 Why Choose Signalyx?
Consistency over hype → designed for steady performance across different conditions.
Intelligent execution → trades only when clear statistical advantages are present.
Risk-conscious architecture → every position is taken with long-term sustainability in mind.
Professional standards → developed under institutional-grade practices for robustness and reliability.
👉 Signalyx by JX Capital is built for traders who value intelligence, consistency, and discipline — a strategy designed to perform with reliability, not chance.
