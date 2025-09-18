SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Signalyx By JxCapital Edge
Alexis Leonard Louis Henry Joosten

Signalyx By JxCapital Edge

Alexis Leonard Louis Henry Joosten
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 40 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 7%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
8
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
8 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
1 549.70 EUR
En kötü işlem:
0.00 EUR
Brüt kâr:
3 266.99 EUR (13 022 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-6.13 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
8 (3 266.99 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
3 266.99 EUR (8)
Sharpe oranı:
0.86
Alım-satım etkinliği:
7.05%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
42.41%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
4
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
849.18
Alış işlemleri:
8 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
532.95
Beklenen getiri:
408.37 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
408.37 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 EUR (0)
Aylık büyüme:
7.25%
Algo alım-satım:
25%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1.60 EUR
Maksimum:
3.84 EUR (0.01%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (1.60 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
2.57% (1 169.95 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 3.7K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 13K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1 549.70 EUR
En kötü işlem: -0 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 8
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +3 266.99 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FBS-Real
1.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
2.77 × 1815
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.82 × 131
Exness-MT5Real23
3.61 × 66
RoboForex-Pro
10.78 × 477
Ava-Real 1-MT5
12.42 × 359
Signalyx by JX Capital is an intelligent, fully automated trading system engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) on short-term timeframes. Built on advanced quantitative research, it captures recurring inefficiencies in price behavior, executing trades with speed and precision beyond human capability.

🔹 Key Features

Smart market analysis → continuously evaluates volatility, momentum, and price structure to filter only the highest-probability setups.

Dynamic trade management → adapts positions in real time for optimal entries and disciplined exits.

Capital protection → multiple safeguard layers maintain strict risk discipline and stability, even in fast markets.

Event awareness → exposure is reduced during high-impact market events for added reliability.

🔹 Why Choose Signalyx?

Consistency over hype → designed for steady performance across different conditions.

Intelligent execution → trades only when clear statistical advantages are present.

Risk-conscious architecture → every position is taken with long-term sustainability in mind.

Professional standards → developed under institutional-grade practices for robustness and reliability.

👉 Signalyx by JX Capital is built for traders who value intelligence, consistency, and discipline — a strategy designed to perform with reliability, not chance.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.26 14:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.26 13:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.25 11:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.18 10:53
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.18 10:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.09 19:45
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.09 19:45
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.09 19:45
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.09 19:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.09 19:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Signalyx By JxCapital Edge
Ayda 40 USD
7%
0
0
USD
49K
EUR
2
25%
8
100%
7%
532.95
408.37
EUR
3%
1:30
