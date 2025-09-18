SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Signalyx By JxCapital Edge
Alexis Leonard Louis Henry Joosten

Signalyx By JxCapital Edge

Alexis Leonard Louis Henry Joosten
0 avis
Fiabilité
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 40 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 7%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
8
Bénéfice trades:
8 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 549.70 EUR
Pire transaction:
0.00 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
3 266.99 EUR (13 022 pips)
Perte brute:
-6.13 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (3 266.99 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
3 266.99 EUR (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.86
Activité de trading:
7.05%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
42.41%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
4
Temps de détention moyen:
5 heures
Facteur de récupération:
849.18
Longs trades:
8 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
532.95
Rendement attendu:
408.37 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
408.37 EUR
Perte moyenne:
0.00 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 EUR (0)
Croissance mensuelle:
7.25%
Algo trading:
25%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1.60 EUR
Maximal:
3.84 EUR (0.01%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (1.60 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
2.57% (1 169.95 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.7K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 13K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 549.70 EUR
Pire transaction: -0 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +3 266.99 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FBS-Real
1.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
2.77 × 1815
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.82 × 131
Exness-MT5Real23
3.61 × 66
RoboForex-Pro
10.78 × 477
Ava-Real 1-MT5
12.42 × 359
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Signalyx by JX Capital is an intelligent, fully automated trading system engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) on short-term timeframes. Built on advanced quantitative research, it captures recurring inefficiencies in price behavior, executing trades with speed and precision beyond human capability.

🔹 Key Features

Smart market analysis → continuously evaluates volatility, momentum, and price structure to filter only the highest-probability setups.

Dynamic trade management → adapts positions in real time for optimal entries and disciplined exits.

Capital protection → multiple safeguard layers maintain strict risk discipline and stability, even in fast markets.

Event awareness → exposure is reduced during high-impact market events for added reliability.

🔹 Why Choose Signalyx?

Consistency over hype → designed for steady performance across different conditions.

Intelligent execution → trades only when clear statistical advantages are present.

Risk-conscious architecture → every position is taken with long-term sustainability in mind.

Professional standards → developed under institutional-grade practices for robustness and reliability.

👉 Signalyx by JX Capital is built for traders who value intelligence, consistency, and discipline — a strategy designed to perform with reliability, not chance.


Aucun avis
2025.09.26 14:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.26 13:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.25 11:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.18 10:53
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.18 10:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.09 19:45
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.09 19:45
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.09 19:45
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.09 19:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.09 19:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Signalyx By JxCapital Edge
40 USD par mois
7%
0
0
USD
48K
EUR
2
25%
8
100%
7%
532.95
408.37
EUR
3%
1:30
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.