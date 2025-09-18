- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.7K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FBS-Real
|1.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.77 × 1815
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.82 × 131
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|3.61 × 66
|
RoboForex-Pro
|10.78 × 477
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|12.42 × 359
Signalyx by JX Capital is an intelligent, fully automated trading system engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) on short-term timeframes. Built on advanced quantitative research, it captures recurring inefficiencies in price behavior, executing trades with speed and precision beyond human capability.
🔹 Key Features
Smart market analysis → continuously evaluates volatility, momentum, and price structure to filter only the highest-probability setups.
Dynamic trade management → adapts positions in real time for optimal entries and disciplined exits.
Capital protection → multiple safeguard layers maintain strict risk discipline and stability, even in fast markets.
Event awareness → exposure is reduced during high-impact market events for added reliability.
🔹 Why Choose Signalyx?
Consistency over hype → designed for steady performance across different conditions.
Intelligent execution → trades only when clear statistical advantages are present.
Risk-conscious architecture → every position is taken with long-term sustainability in mind.
Professional standards → developed under institutional-grade practices for robustness and reliability.
👉 Signalyx by JX Capital is built for traders who value intelligence, consistency, and discipline — a strategy designed to perform with reliability, not chance.
