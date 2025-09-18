SegnaliSezioni
Signalyx By JxCapital Edge
Alexis Leonard Louis Henry Joosten

Signalyx By JxCapital Edge

Alexis Leonard Louis Henry Joosten
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 40 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 7%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
8
Profit Trade:
8 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
1 549.70 EUR
Worst Trade:
0.00 EUR
Profitto lordo:
3 266.99 EUR (13 022 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-6.13 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (3 266.99 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
3 266.99 EUR (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.86
Attività di trading:
7.05%
Massimo carico di deposito:
42.41%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
849.18
Long Trade:
8 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
532.95
Profitto previsto:
408.37 EUR
Profitto medio:
408.37 EUR
Perdita media:
0.00 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 EUR (0)
Crescita mensile:
7.25%
Algo trading:
25%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1.60 EUR
Massimale:
3.84 EUR (0.01%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (1.60 EUR)
Per equità:
2.57% (1 169.95 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 3.7K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 13K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 549.70 EUR
Worst Trade: -0 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +3 266.99 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FBS-Real
1.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
2.77 × 1815
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.82 × 131
Exness-MT5Real23
3.61 × 66
RoboForex-Pro
10.78 × 477
Ava-Real 1-MT5
12.42 × 359
Signalyx by JX Capital is an intelligent, fully automated trading system engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) on short-term timeframes. Built on advanced quantitative research, it captures recurring inefficiencies in price behavior, executing trades with speed and precision beyond human capability.

🔹 Key Features

Smart market analysis → continuously evaluates volatility, momentum, and price structure to filter only the highest-probability setups.

Dynamic trade management → adapts positions in real time for optimal entries and disciplined exits.

Capital protection → multiple safeguard layers maintain strict risk discipline and stability, even in fast markets.

Event awareness → exposure is reduced during high-impact market events for added reliability.

🔹 Why Choose Signalyx?

Consistency over hype → designed for steady performance across different conditions.

Intelligent execution → trades only when clear statistical advantages are present.

Risk-conscious architecture → every position is taken with long-term sustainability in mind.

Professional standards → developed under institutional-grade practices for robustness and reliability.

👉 Signalyx by JX Capital is built for traders who value intelligence, consistency, and discipline — a strategy designed to perform with reliability, not chance.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.26 14:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.26 13:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.25 11:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.18 10:53
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.18 10:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.09 19:45
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.09 19:45
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.09 19:45
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.09 19:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.09 19:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Signalyx By JxCapital Edge
40USD al mese
7%
0
0
USD
49K
EUR
2
25%
8
100%
7%
532.95
408.37
EUR
3%
1:30
