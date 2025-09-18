- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.7K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
FBS-Real
|1.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.77 × 1815
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.82 × 131
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|3.61 × 66
|
RoboForex-Pro
|10.78 × 477
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|12.42 × 359
Signalyx by JX Capital is an intelligent, fully automated trading system engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) on short-term timeframes. Built on advanced quantitative research, it captures recurring inefficiencies in price behavior, executing trades with speed and precision beyond human capability.
🔹 Key Features
Smart market analysis → continuously evaluates volatility, momentum, and price structure to filter only the highest-probability setups.
Dynamic trade management → adapts positions in real time for optimal entries and disciplined exits.
Capital protection → multiple safeguard layers maintain strict risk discipline and stability, even in fast markets.
Event awareness → exposure is reduced during high-impact market events for added reliability.
🔹 Why Choose Signalyx?
Consistency over hype → designed for steady performance across different conditions.
Intelligent execution → trades only when clear statistical advantages are present.
Risk-conscious architecture → every position is taken with long-term sustainability in mind.
Professional standards → developed under institutional-grade practices for robustness and reliability.
👉 Signalyx by JX Capital is built for traders who value intelligence, consistency, and discipline — a strategy designed to perform with reliability, not chance.
USD
EUR
EUR