SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Slow and steady wins the race
Rosario Crisci

Slow and steady wins the race

Rosario Crisci
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
5 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 2%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:100
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
118
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
97 (82.20%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
21 (17.80%)
En iyi işlem:
16.94 CHF
En kötü işlem:
-40.06 CHF
Brüt kâr:
772.30 CHF (1 204 762 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-334.94 CHF (6 527 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
35 (284.50 CHF)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
295.00 CHF (31)
Sharpe oranı:
0.35
Alım-satım etkinliği:
94.31%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
4.66%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
22
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
2.53
Alış işlemleri:
51 (43.22%)
Satış işlemleri:
67 (56.78%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.31
Beklenen getiri:
3.71 CHF
Ortalama kâr:
7.96 CHF
Ortalama zarar:
-15.95 CHF
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-122.58 CHF)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-122.58 CHF (7)
Aylık büyüme:
2.09%
Algo alım-satım:
58%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 CHF
Maksimum:
172.88 CHF (0.82%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.77% (162.26 CHF)
Varlığa göre:
4.30% (918.19 CHF)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPCHF 96
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPCHF 648
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPCHF 13K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +16.94 CHF
En kötü işlem: -40 CHF
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 31
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +284.50 CHF
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -122.58 CHF

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.17 × 6
VantageInternational-Live
0.33 × 15
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.04 × 25
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.11 × 186
Exness-MT5Real15
1.79 × 14
Exness-MT5Real
2.44 × 9
RoboForex-ECN
2.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.42 × 12
XMTrading-MT5 3
4.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
4.64 × 14
FBSTradestone-Real
4.81 × 32
Tickmill-Live
6.00 × 1
ActivTradesCorp-Server
7.20 × 5
OctaFX-Real2
7.75 × 4
TitanFX-MT5-01
9.00 × 4
FBS-Real
10.00 × 7
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
10.67 × 3
RoboForex-Pro
11.25 × 4
GemTradeCo-Live
13.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
13.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real23
13.14 × 42
Weltrade-Real
14.91 × 22
Swissquote-Server
17.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
20.00 × 2
1 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Strategy focused on steady growth with low drawdown.
No martingale, no grid. Strict risk control. Patience and discipline over hype.

✅ All trades include stop loss
✅ Max drawdown strictly controlled
✅ Trading only during optimal market conditions

This strategy has been tested and applied successfully over the past several month (GBP-CHF).
It is not a “get rich quick” system — it’s for those who believe that patience, discipline, and risk control are the keys to sustainable returns.

📈 Ideal for followers who prefer slow and steady equity growth over aggressive or volatile trading styles.

“Slow and steady wins the race.”



Disclaimer:

This signal is shared for informational purposes only and does not guarantee future performance. Trading involves risk, and past results do not ensure future gains. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.10 11:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.10 02:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.09 08:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.05 12:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.05 10:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 12:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.03 12:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.01 15:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.28 11:57
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.28 11:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.28 09:16
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.28 09:16
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.28 09:16
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.28 09:16
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.28 09:16
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Slow and steady wins the race
Ayda 30 USD
2%
0
0
USD
21K
CHF
5
58%
118
82%
94%
2.30
3.71
CHF
4%
1:100
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.