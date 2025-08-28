SignauxSections
Rosario Crisci

Slow and steady wins the race

Rosario Crisci
0 avis
Fiabilité
5 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 2%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
115
Bénéfice trades:
96 (83.47%)
Perte trades:
19 (16.52%)
Meilleure transaction:
16.94 CHF
Pire transaction:
-40.06 CHF
Bénéfice brut:
759.25 CHF (1 204 506 pips)
Perte brute:
-314.00 CHF (6 204 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
34 (271.45 CHF)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
295.00 CHF (31)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.37
Activité de trading:
94.31%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
4.47%
Dernier trade:
15 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
23
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
2.58
Longs trades:
50 (43.48%)
Courts trades:
65 (56.52%)
Facteur de profit:
2.42
Rendement attendu:
3.87 CHF
Bénéfice moyen:
7.91 CHF
Perte moyenne:
-16.53 CHF
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-122.58 CHF)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-122.58 CHF (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.13%
Algo trading:
60%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 CHF
Maximal:
172.88 CHF (0.82%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.77% (162.26 CHF)
Par fonds propres:
4.30% (918.19 CHF)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPCHF 93
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPCHF 656
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPCHF 13K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +16.94 CHF
Pire transaction: -40 CHF
Gains consécutifs maximales: 31
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +271.45 CHF
Perte consécutive maximale: -122.58 CHF

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.17 × 6
VantageInternational-Live
0.33 × 15
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.04 × 25
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.11 × 186
Exness-MT5Real15
1.79 × 14
Exness-MT5Real
2.44 × 9
RoboForex-ECN
2.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.42 × 12
XMTrading-MT5 3
4.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
4.64 × 14
FBSTradestone-Real
4.81 × 32
Tickmill-Live
6.00 × 1
ActivTradesCorp-Server
7.20 × 5
OctaFX-Real2
7.75 × 4
TitanFX-MT5-01
9.00 × 4
FBS-Real
10.00 × 7
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
10.67 × 3
RoboForex-Pro
11.25 × 4
GemTradeCo-Live
13.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
13.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real23
13.14 × 42
Weltrade-Real
14.91 × 22
Swissquote-Server
17.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
20.00 × 2
1 plus...
Strategy focused on steady growth with low drawdown.
No martingale, no grid. Strict risk control. Patience and discipline over hype.

✅ All trades include stop loss
✅ Max drawdown strictly controlled
✅ Trading only during optimal market conditions

This strategy has been tested and applied successfully over the past several month (GBP-CHF).
It is not a “get rich quick” system — it’s for those who believe that patience, discipline, and risk control are the keys to sustainable returns.

📈 Ideal for followers who prefer slow and steady equity growth over aggressive or volatile trading styles.

“Slow and steady wins the race.”



Disclaimer:

This signal is shared for informational purposes only and does not guarantee future performance. Trading involves risk, and past results do not ensure future gains. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions.


Aucun avis
2025.09.10 11:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.10 02:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.09 08:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.05 12:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.05 10:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 12:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.03 12:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.01 15:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.28 11:57
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.28 11:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.28 09:16
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.28 09:16
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.28 09:16
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.28 09:16
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.28 09:16
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
