Rosario Crisci

Slow and steady wins the race

Rosario Crisci
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
5 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 2%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
118
Profit Trade:
97 (82.20%)
Loss Trade:
21 (17.80%)
Best Trade:
16.94 CHF
Worst Trade:
-40.06 CHF
Profitto lordo:
772.30 CHF (1 204 762 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-334.94 CHF (6 527 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
35 (284.50 CHF)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
295.00 CHF (31)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.35
Attività di trading:
94.31%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.66%
Ultimo trade:
12 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
22
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
2.53
Long Trade:
51 (43.22%)
Short Trade:
67 (56.78%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.31
Profitto previsto:
3.71 CHF
Profitto medio:
7.96 CHF
Perdita media:
-15.95 CHF
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-122.58 CHF)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-122.58 CHF (7)
Crescita mensile:
2.09%
Algo trading:
58%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 CHF
Massimale:
172.88 CHF (0.82%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.77% (162.26 CHF)
Per equità:
4.30% (918.19 CHF)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPCHF 96
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPCHF 648
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPCHF 13K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.17 × 6
VantageInternational-Live
0.33 × 15
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.04 × 25
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.11 × 186
Exness-MT5Real15
1.79 × 14
Exness-MT5Real
2.44 × 9
RoboForex-ECN
2.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.42 × 12
XMTrading-MT5 3
4.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
4.64 × 14
FBSTradestone-Real
4.81 × 32
Tickmill-Live
6.00 × 1
ActivTradesCorp-Server
7.20 × 5
OctaFX-Real2
7.75 × 4
TitanFX-MT5-01
9.00 × 4
FBS-Real
10.00 × 7
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
10.67 × 3
RoboForex-Pro
11.25 × 4
GemTradeCo-Live
13.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
13.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real23
13.14 × 42
Weltrade-Real
14.91 × 22
Swissquote-Server
17.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
20.00 × 2
1 più
Strategy focused on steady growth with low drawdown.
No martingale, no grid. Strict risk control. Patience and discipline over hype.

✅ All trades include stop loss
✅ Max drawdown strictly controlled
✅ Trading only during optimal market conditions

This strategy has been tested and applied successfully over the past several month (GBP-CHF).
It is not a “get rich quick” system — it’s for those who believe that patience, discipline, and risk control are the keys to sustainable returns.

📈 Ideal for followers who prefer slow and steady equity growth over aggressive or volatile trading styles.

“Slow and steady wins the race.”



Disclaimer:

This signal is shared for informational purposes only and does not guarantee future performance. Trading involves risk, and past results do not ensure future gains. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions.


Non ci sono recensioni
