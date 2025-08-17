SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / ATLAS Advisors Capital Management
Ruben Spaander E V Lee

ATLAS Advisors Capital Management

Ruben Spaander E V Lee
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
6 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 49 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 26%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
32
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
11 (34.37%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
21 (65.63%)
En iyi işlem:
60.42 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-11.40 EUR
Brüt kâr:
214.51 EUR (62 641 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-67.36 EUR (17 820 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
4 (175.46 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
175.46 EUR (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.27
Alım-satım etkinliği:
91.57%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
98.37%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
24
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
4.50
Alış işlemleri:
32 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.18
Beklenen getiri:
4.60 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
19.50 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-3.21 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-10.65 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-23.48 EUR (3)
Aylık büyüme:
32.64%
Algo alım-satım:
93%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
32.68 EUR
Maksimum:
32.68 EUR (5.78%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
5.75% (32.54 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
2.73% (15.12 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
NVDA.NAS 4
V.NYSE 3
BRK-B.NYSE 3
AAPL.NAS 3
MSFT.NAS 3
MA.NYSE 3
LLY.NYSE 3
ORCL.NYSE 3
AMZN.NAS 2
NFLX.NAS 2
TSLA.NAS 1
JPM.NYSE 1
XOM.NYSE 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
NVDA.NAS -23
V.NYSE -11
BRK-B.NYSE 8
AAPL.NAS 9
MSFT.NAS -3
MA.NYSE -6
LLY.NYSE 0
ORCL.NYSE 195
AMZN.NAS 17
NFLX.NAS -1
TSLA.NAS -9
JPM.NYSE -5
XOM.NYSE -2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
NVDA.NAS -1.6K
V.NYSE -865
BRK-B.NYSE 1.1K
AAPL.NAS 7.2K
MSFT.NAS -367
MA.NYSE -1K
LLY.NYSE -2K
ORCL.NYSE 30K
AMZN.NAS 17K
NFLX.NAS -3.4K
TSLA.NAS -866
JPM.NYSE -195
XOM.NYSE -77
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +60.42 EUR
En kötü işlem: -11 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +175.46 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -10.65 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Atlas Advisors Capital Management – Swing Trading the Market Leaders

This signal trades the 20 biggest stocks, looking for opportunities to jump in and capture percentage profits.
Positions are held for the longer term (swing trading style) to take advantage of real growth moves.

No martingale. No hedging. No oversized stop losses.
Just safe, strategic, and scalable stock trading.

Subscribe with confidence – let your capital grow strategically.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.25 15:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.25 14:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.11 15:32 2025.09.11 15:32:51  

Yesterday ORCL shot up more than 30% in one day. Offcourse Atlas Advisors had a piece of it!

2025.09.10 19:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.29 15:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.29 14:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.19 16:25
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.19 16:25
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.19 15:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.19 15:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.17 23:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.17 23:21
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.17 23:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.17 23:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.17 23:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
ATLAS Advisors Capital Management
Ayda 49 USD
26%
0
0
USD
713
EUR
6
93%
32
34%
92%
3.18
4.60
EUR
6%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.