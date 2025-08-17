- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|NVDA.NAS
|4
|V.NYSE
|3
|BRK-B.NYSE
|3
|AAPL.NAS
|3
|MSFT.NAS
|3
|MA.NYSE
|3
|LLY.NYSE
|3
|ORCL.NYSE
|3
|AMZN.NAS
|2
|NFLX.NAS
|2
|TSLA.NAS
|1
|JPM.NYSE
|1
|XOM.NYSE
|1
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|NVDA.NAS
|-23
|V.NYSE
|-11
|BRK-B.NYSE
|8
|AAPL.NAS
|9
|MSFT.NAS
|-3
|MA.NYSE
|-6
|LLY.NYSE
|0
|ORCL.NYSE
|195
|AMZN.NAS
|17
|NFLX.NAS
|-1
|TSLA.NAS
|-9
|JPM.NYSE
|-5
|XOM.NYSE
|-2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|NVDA.NAS
|-1.6K
|V.NYSE
|-865
|BRK-B.NYSE
|1.1K
|AAPL.NAS
|7.2K
|MSFT.NAS
|-367
|MA.NYSE
|-1K
|LLY.NYSE
|-2K
|ORCL.NYSE
|30K
|AMZN.NAS
|17K
|NFLX.NAS
|-3.4K
|TSLA.NAS
|-866
|JPM.NYSE
|-195
|XOM.NYSE
|-77
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
Atlas Advisors Capital Management – Swing Trading the Market Leaders
This signal trades the 20 biggest stocks, looking for opportunities to jump in and capture percentage profits.
Positions are held for the longer term (swing trading style) to take advantage of real growth moves.
No martingale. No hedging. No oversized stop losses.
Just safe, strategic, and scalable stock trading.
Subscribe with confidence – let your capital grow strategically.
Yesterday ORCL shot up more than 30% in one day. Offcourse Atlas Advisors had a piece of it!
