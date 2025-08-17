- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|NVDA.NAS
|4
|V.NYSE
|3
|BRK-B.NYSE
|3
|AAPL.NAS
|3
|MSFT.NAS
|3
|MA.NYSE
|3
|LLY.NYSE
|3
|ORCL.NYSE
|3
|AMZN.NAS
|2
|NFLX.NAS
|2
|TSLA.NAS
|1
|JPM.NYSE
|1
|XOM.NYSE
|1
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|NVDA.NAS
|-23
|V.NYSE
|-11
|BRK-B.NYSE
|8
|AAPL.NAS
|9
|MSFT.NAS
|-3
|MA.NYSE
|-6
|LLY.NYSE
|0
|ORCL.NYSE
|195
|AMZN.NAS
|17
|NFLX.NAS
|-1
|TSLA.NAS
|-9
|JPM.NYSE
|-5
|XOM.NYSE
|-2
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|NVDA.NAS
|-1.6K
|V.NYSE
|-865
|BRK-B.NYSE
|1.1K
|AAPL.NAS
|7.2K
|MSFT.NAS
|-367
|MA.NYSE
|-1K
|LLY.NYSE
|-2K
|ORCL.NYSE
|30K
|AMZN.NAS
|17K
|NFLX.NAS
|-3.4K
|TSLA.NAS
|-866
|JPM.NYSE
|-195
|XOM.NYSE
|-77
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Atlas Advisors Capital Management – Swing Trading the Market Leaders
This signal trades the 20 biggest stocks, looking for opportunities to jump in and capture percentage profits.
Positions are held for the longer term (swing trading style) to take advantage of real growth moves.
No martingale. No hedging. No oversized stop losses.
Just safe, strategic, and scalable stock trading.
Subscribe with confidence – let your capital grow strategically.
Yesterday ORCL shot up more than 30% in one day. Offcourse Atlas Advisors had a piece of it!
