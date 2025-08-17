SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / ATLAS Advisors Capital Management
Ruben Spaander E V Lee

ATLAS Advisors Capital Management

Ruben Spaander E V Lee
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
6 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 49 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 26%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
32
Profit Trade:
11 (34.37%)
Loss Trade:
21 (65.63%)
Best Trade:
60.42 EUR
Worst Trade:
-11.40 EUR
Profitto lordo:
214.51 EUR (62 641 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-67.36 EUR (17 820 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (175.46 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
175.46 EUR (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.27
Attività di trading:
91.57%
Massimo carico di deposito:
98.37%
Ultimo trade:
16 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
24
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
4.50
Long Trade:
32 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.18
Profitto previsto:
4.60 EUR
Profitto medio:
19.50 EUR
Perdita media:
-3.21 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-10.65 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-23.48 EUR (3)
Crescita mensile:
32.64%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
32.68 EUR
Massimale:
32.68 EUR (5.78%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
5.75% (32.54 EUR)
Per equità:
2.73% (15.12 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NVDA.NAS 4
V.NYSE 3
BRK-B.NYSE 3
AAPL.NAS 3
MSFT.NAS 3
MA.NYSE 3
LLY.NYSE 3
ORCL.NYSE 3
AMZN.NAS 2
NFLX.NAS 2
TSLA.NAS 1
JPM.NYSE 1
XOM.NYSE 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NVDA.NAS -23
V.NYSE -11
BRK-B.NYSE 8
AAPL.NAS 9
MSFT.NAS -3
MA.NYSE -6
LLY.NYSE 0
ORCL.NYSE 195
AMZN.NAS 17
NFLX.NAS -1
TSLA.NAS -9
JPM.NYSE -5
XOM.NYSE -2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NVDA.NAS -1.6K
V.NYSE -865
BRK-B.NYSE 1.1K
AAPL.NAS 7.2K
MSFT.NAS -367
MA.NYSE -1K
LLY.NYSE -2K
ORCL.NYSE 30K
AMZN.NAS 17K
NFLX.NAS -3.4K
TSLA.NAS -866
JPM.NYSE -195
XOM.NYSE -77
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +60.42 EUR
Worst Trade: -11 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +175.46 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -10.65 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Atlas Advisors Capital Management – Swing Trading the Market Leaders

This signal trades the 20 biggest stocks, looking for opportunities to jump in and capture percentage profits.
Positions are held for the longer term (swing trading style) to take advantage of real growth moves.

No martingale. No hedging. No oversized stop losses.
Just safe, strategic, and scalable stock trading.

Subscribe with confidence – let your capital grow strategically.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.25 15:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.25 14:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.11 15:32 2025.09.11 15:32:51  

Yesterday ORCL shot up more than 30% in one day. Offcourse Atlas Advisors had a piece of it!

2025.09.10 19:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.29 15:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.29 14:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.19 16:25
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.19 16:25
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.19 15:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.19 15:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.17 23:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.17 23:21
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.17 23:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.17 23:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.17 23:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
ATLAS Advisors Capital Management
49USD al mese
26%
0
0
USD
713
EUR
6
93%
32
34%
92%
3.18
4.60
EUR
6%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.