Guilherme Costa De Barros

Brazilian Grid Engine

Guilherme Costa De Barros
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
7 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 10%
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1:200
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
62
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
49 (79.03%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
13 (20.97%)
En iyi işlem:
14.02 USD
En kötü işlem:
-20.94 USD
Brüt kâr:
116.20 USD (43 615 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-42.40 USD (18 700 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
11 (28.22 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
28.22 USD (11)
Sharpe oranı:
0.26
Alım-satım etkinliği:
75.87%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
8.78%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
14
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
2.81
Alış işlemleri:
62 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.74
Beklenen getiri:
1.19 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.37 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-3.26 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-1.85 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-26.30 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
7.68%
Yıllık tahmin:
91.90%
Algo alım-satım:
93%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
26.30 USD (2.56%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
3.18% (26.30 USD)
Varlığa göre:
14.57% (117.39 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
Bra50Oct25 38
MinDolOct25 16
MinDolSep25 8
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
Bra50Oct25 63
MinDolOct25 12
MinDolSep25 -1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
Bra50Oct25 5.6K
MinDolOct25 24K
MinDolSep25 -4.5K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +14.02 USD
En kötü işlem: -21 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 11
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +28.22 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1.85 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ActivTradesCorp-Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Brazilian Grid Engine is a fully automated trading system designed to operate on the Brazilian indice using a smart grid strategy — without martingale.

Trades in the Brazilian Index, associated with trades in the Brazilian currancy against the dollar, have a negativa correlation, wich provides enourmous security for the account.T

Each traded symbol follows its own set of entry signals, position management, and exit logic. The initial position is opened based on the confluence of multiple technical indicators, targeting either a short- or medium-term move depending on market conditions.

If the market does not reach the initial target, the system gradually opens additional positions to build an averaged exit, always following a pre-defined risk-managed structure — without doubling lot sizes or using martingale tactics.

This approach allows the system to adapt dynamically to market behavior, while keeping risk under control and aiming for consistent performance across multiple asset classes.

The recommended minimum balance is 800 dollars.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.22 14:25
No swaps are charged
2025.09.22 14:25
No swaps are charged
2025.09.19 17:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.08 14:22
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.20 17:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.15 21:32
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.15 20:32
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.15 13:06
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.15 13:06
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.15 13:06
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.15 13:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.14 20:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 593 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.14 20:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 593 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.14 20:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.14 20:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
