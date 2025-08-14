SegnaliSezioni
Brazilian Grid Engine
Guilherme Costa De Barros

Brazilian Grid Engine

Guilherme Costa De Barros
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
7 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 10%
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1:200
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
62
Profit Trade:
49 (79.03%)
Loss Trade:
13 (20.97%)
Best Trade:
14.02 USD
Worst Trade:
-20.94 USD
Profitto lordo:
116.20 USD (43 615 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-42.40 USD (18 700 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (28.22 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
28.22 USD (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.26
Attività di trading:
75.87%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.78%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
14
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
2.81
Long Trade:
62 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.74
Profitto previsto:
1.19 USD
Profitto medio:
2.37 USD
Perdita media:
-3.26 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-1.85 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-26.30 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
7.57%
Previsione annuale:
91.90%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
26.30 USD (2.56%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.18% (26.30 USD)
Per equità:
14.57% (117.39 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
Bra50Oct25 38
MinDolOct25 16
MinDolSep25 8
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
Bra50Oct25 63
MinDolOct25 12
MinDolSep25 -1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
Bra50Oct25 5.6K
MinDolOct25 24K
MinDolSep25 -4.5K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +14.02 USD
Worst Trade: -21 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 11
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +28.22 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1.85 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ActivTradesCorp-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Brazilian Grid Engine is a fully automated trading system designed to operate on the Brazilian indice using a smart grid strategy — without martingale.

Trades in the Brazilian Index, associated with trades in the Brazilian currancy against the dollar, have a negativa correlation, wich provides enourmous security for the account.T

Each traded symbol follows its own set of entry signals, position management, and exit logic. The initial position is opened based on the confluence of multiple technical indicators, targeting either a short- or medium-term move depending on market conditions.

If the market does not reach the initial target, the system gradually opens additional positions to build an averaged exit, always following a pre-defined risk-managed structure — without doubling lot sizes or using martingale tactics.

This approach allows the system to adapt dynamically to market behavior, while keeping risk under control and aiming for consistent performance across multiple asset classes.

The recommended minimum balance is 800 dollars.


Non ci sono recensioni
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Brazilian Grid Engine
30USD al mese
10%
0
0
USD
801
USD
7
93%
62
79%
76%
2.74
1.19
USD
15%
1:200
Copia

