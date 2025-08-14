SignauxSections
Guilherme Costa De Barros

Brazilian Grid Engine

Guilherme Costa De Barros
0 avis
Fiabilité
7 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 10%
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
62
Bénéfice trades:
49 (79.03%)
Perte trades:
13 (20.97%)
Meilleure transaction:
14.02 USD
Pire transaction:
-20.94 USD
Bénéfice brut:
116.20 USD (43 615 pips)
Perte brute:
-42.40 USD (18 700 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
11 (28.22 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
28.22 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.26
Activité de trading:
75.87%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
8.78%
Dernier trade:
57 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
14
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
2.81
Longs trades:
62 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
2.74
Rendement attendu:
1.19 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.37 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.26 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-1.85 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-26.30 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
7.57%
Prévision annuelle:
91.90%
Algo trading:
93%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
26.30 USD (2.56%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
3.18% (26.30 USD)
Par fonds propres:
14.57% (117.39 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
Bra50Oct25 38
MinDolOct25 16
MinDolSep25 8
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
Bra50Oct25 63
MinDolOct25 12
MinDolSep25 -1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
Bra50Oct25 5.6K
MinDolOct25 24K
MinDolSep25 -4.5K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +14.02 USD
Pire transaction: -21 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 11
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +28.22 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1.85 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ActivTradesCorp-Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Brazilian Grid Engine is a fully automated trading system designed to operate on the Brazilian indice using a smart grid strategy — without martingale.

Trades in the Brazilian Index, associated with trades in the Brazilian currancy against the dollar, have a negativa correlation, wich provides enourmous security for the account.T

Each traded symbol follows its own set of entry signals, position management, and exit logic. The initial position is opened based on the confluence of multiple technical indicators, targeting either a short- or medium-term move depending on market conditions.

If the market does not reach the initial target, the system gradually opens additional positions to build an averaged exit, always following a pre-defined risk-managed structure — without doubling lot sizes or using martingale tactics.

This approach allows the system to adapt dynamically to market behavior, while keeping risk under control and aiming for consistent performance across multiple asset classes.

The recommended minimum balance is 800 dollars.


Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Brazilian Grid Engine
30 USD par mois
10%
0
0
USD
801
USD
7
93%
62
79%
76%
2.74
1.19
USD
15%
1:200
Copier

