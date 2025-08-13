SinyallerBölümler
Mr Oguzhan Catal

OC Trading Systems

Mr Oguzhan Catal
0 inceleme
7 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -10%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
149
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
78 (52.34%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
71 (47.65%)
En iyi işlem:
23.20 GBP
En kötü işlem:
-34.96 GBP
Brüt kâr:
440.65 GBP (22 784 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-462.29 GBP (24 550 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
8 (16.38 GBP)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
44.01 GBP (7)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
4.11%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
36.69%
En son işlem:
4 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
46
Ort. tutma süresi:
19 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.14
Alış işlemleri:
104 (69.80%)
Satış işlemleri:
45 (30.20%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.95
Beklenen getiri:
-0.15 GBP
Ortalama kâr:
5.65 GBP
Ortalama zarar:
-6.51 GBP
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
22 (-58.07 GBP)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-58.07 GBP (22)
Aylık büyüme:
-15.90%
Algo alım-satım:
84%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
21.64 GBP
Maksimum:
156.38 GBP (66.48%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
46.84% (156.38 GBP)
Varlığa göre:
12.13% (27.74 GBP)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 141
US30 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD -26
US30 -2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD -2.4K
US30 639
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +23.20 GBP
En kötü işlem: -35 GBP
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 7
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 22
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +16.38 GBP
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -58.07 GBP

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.51 × 35
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.80 × 49
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.32 × 5904
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.04 × 156
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.44 × 742
59 daha fazla...
This is a strategy I have built from scratch.

It is based on pure price action and doesn't involve any dangerous methods of trading.

Once certain conditions are met, 2 or 3 trades are opened simultaneously at the same price but with varying take profit levels to maximum the potential of each trade.

All trades are protected with a fixed stoploss.

The strategy has a great win rate, but like any strategy, there will be loses along the way. However, the key is low risk. high gains and consistency.

Trust the strategy and you will be rewarded.


Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
OC Trading Systems
Ayda 30 USD
-10%
0
0
USD
177
GBP
7
84%
149
52%
4%
0.95
-0.15
GBP
47%
1:500
Kopyala

