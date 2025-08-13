- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|141
|US30
|8
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|-26
|US30
|-2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|-2.4K
|US30
|639
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
This is a strategy I have built from scratch.
It is based on pure price action and doesn't involve any dangerous methods of trading.
Once certain conditions are met, 2 or 3 trades are opened simultaneously at the same price but with varying take profit levels to maximum the potential of each trade.
All trades are protected with a fixed stoploss.
The strategy has a great win rate, but like any strategy, there will be loses along the way. However, the key is low risk. high gains and consistency.
Trust the strategy and you will be rewarded.
USD
GBP
GBP