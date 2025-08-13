SegnaliSezioni
OC Trading Systems
Mr Oguzhan Catal

OC Trading Systems

Mr Oguzhan Catal
0 recensioni
7 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -10%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
149
Profit Trade:
78 (52.34%)
Loss Trade:
71 (47.65%)
Best Trade:
23.20 GBP
Worst Trade:
-34.96 GBP
Profitto lordo:
440.65 GBP (22 784 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-462.29 GBP (24 550 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (16.38 GBP)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
44.01 GBP (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
4.11%
Massimo carico di deposito:
36.69%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
46
Tempo di attesa medio:
19 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.14
Long Trade:
104 (69.80%)
Short Trade:
45 (30.20%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.95
Profitto previsto:
-0.15 GBP
Profitto medio:
5.65 GBP
Perdita media:
-6.51 GBP
Massime perdite consecutive:
22 (-58.07 GBP)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-58.07 GBP (22)
Crescita mensile:
-15.90%
Algo trading:
84%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
21.64 GBP
Massimale:
156.38 GBP (66.48%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
46.84% (156.38 GBP)
Per equità:
12.13% (27.74 GBP)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 141
US30 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -26
US30 -2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -2.4K
US30 639
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +23.20 GBP
Worst Trade: -35 GBP
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 22
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +16.38 GBP
Massima perdita consecutiva: -58.07 GBP

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.51 × 35
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.80 × 49
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.32 × 5904
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.04 × 156
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.44 × 742
59 più
This is a strategy I have built from scratch.

It is based on pure price action and doesn't involve any dangerous methods of trading.

Once certain conditions are met, 2 or 3 trades are opened simultaneously at the same price but with varying take profit levels to maximum the potential of each trade.

All trades are protected with a fixed stoploss.

The strategy has a great win rate, but like any strategy, there will be loses along the way. However, the key is low risk. high gains and consistency.

Trust the strategy and you will be rewarded.


Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
OC Trading Systems
30USD al mese
-10%
0
0
USD
177
GBP
7
84%
149
52%
4%
0.95
-0.15
GBP
47%
1:500
