Mr Oguzhan Catal

OC Trading Systems

Mr Oguzhan Catal
0 avis
7 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -10%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
149
Bénéfice trades:
78 (52.34%)
Perte trades:
71 (47.65%)
Meilleure transaction:
23.20 GBP
Pire transaction:
-34.96 GBP
Bénéfice brut:
440.65 GBP (22 784 pips)
Perte brute:
-462.29 GBP (24 550 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (16.38 GBP)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
44.01 GBP (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Activité de trading:
4.11%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
36.69%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
48
Temps de détention moyen:
19 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
-0.14
Longs trades:
104 (69.80%)
Courts trades:
45 (30.20%)
Facteur de profit:
0.95
Rendement attendu:
-0.15 GBP
Bénéfice moyen:
5.65 GBP
Perte moyenne:
-6.51 GBP
Pertes consécutives maximales:
22 (-58.07 GBP)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-58.07 GBP (22)
Croissance mensuelle:
-15.70%
Algo trading:
84%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
21.64 GBP
Maximal:
156.38 GBP (66.48%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
46.84% (156.38 GBP)
Par fonds propres:
12.13% (27.74 GBP)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 141
US30 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -26
US30 -2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -2.4K
US30 639
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +23.20 GBP
Pire transaction: -35 GBP
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 22
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +16.38 GBP
Perte consécutive maximale: -58.07 GBP

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.51 × 35
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.80 × 49
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 5886
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.04 × 156
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.44 × 742
This is a strategy I have built from scratch.

It is based on pure price action and doesn't involve any dangerous methods of trading.

Once certain conditions are met, 2 or 3 trades are opened simultaneously at the same price but with varying take profit levels to maximum the potential of each trade.

All trades are protected with a fixed stoploss.

The strategy has a great win rate, but like any strategy, there will be loses along the way. However, the key is low risk. high gains and consistency.

Trust the strategy and you will be rewarded.


Aucun avis
2025.09.24 11:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.22 04:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.22 01:42
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.19 04:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 03:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.18 01:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.16 23:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 01:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.11 13:55
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.11 13:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.11 09:40
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.11 09:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.09 23:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 13:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.28 08:16
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.28 07:06
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.22 13:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.21 08:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.19 14:17
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 8 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.