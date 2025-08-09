SinyallerBölümler
Radu-constantin Podaru

Apollo X

Radu-constantin Podaru
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
11 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 61%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
189
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
65 (34.39%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
124 (65.61%)
En iyi işlem:
79.07 USD
En kötü işlem:
-50.43 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 256.36 USD (61 649 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 195.85 USD (52 399 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
10 (164.69 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
164.69 USD (10)
Sharpe oranı:
0.07
Alım-satım etkinliği:
47.54%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
112.66%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
6
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.15
Alış işlemleri:
99 (52.38%)
Satış işlemleri:
90 (47.62%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.05
Beklenen getiri:
0.32 USD
Ortalama kâr:
19.33 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-9.64 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
18 (-210.96 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-210.96 USD (18)
Aylık büyüme:
16.29%
Algo alım-satım:
83%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
16.54 USD
Maksimum:
403.00 USD (82.84%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
82.84% (403.09 USD)
Varlığa göre:
15.63% (70.09 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
.DE40Cash 150
.USTECHCash 39
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
.DE40Cash -38
.USTECHCash 99
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
.DE40Cash 5.8K
.USTECHCash 3.5K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +79.07 USD
En kötü işlem: -50 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 10
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 18
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +164.69 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -210.96 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

🚀 DAX & US100 Power Trader – High-Risk, High-Reward Strategy with Proven History

Description:

DISCLAIMER: This is a high-risk / high-reward trading strategy designed for traders who understand volatility and aim for aggressive capital growth.

The EA trades exclusively DAX (GER40) and US100 (NASDAQ), using an algorithm developed and tested over the past X years.

Real Account Performance (last 3 months): +360%
Backtest history: over X years with consistent results
Fully automated strategy – no manual intervention required
✅ Optimized for both European and US sessions

📈 Risk Profile:

  • Historical drawdown: 24%

  • Typical leverage: 500x

  • Suitable for accounts starting from 100 USD

This strategy is not for everyone. It is designed for traders and investors who understand and can handle the volatility of stock indices. If you are comfortable with substantial account fluctuations in exchange for the potential of above-average returns, this signal is for you.

Recommended subscriber settings:

  • Copy at 100% ratio (same lot size proportion)

  • Use a VPS with <5 ms latency to the broker’s server

  • Minimum recommended capital: XXX USD

Subscription price: 50 USD/month

Full transparency – track all trades and history in real time.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.24 10:22
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.10 12:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.75% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.10 09:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.10 08:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.10 06:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.75% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.08 15:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.04 21:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.96% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.03 15:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.21 16:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.21 15:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.21 08:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.20 14:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.19 14:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.19 09:32
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.08.19 08:32
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.08.17 18:12
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.11 07:28
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.11 07:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.09 14:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
