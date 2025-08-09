- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|.DE40Cash
|150
|.USTECHCash
|39
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|.DE40Cash
|-38
|.USTECHCash
|99
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|.DE40Cash
|5.8K
|.USTECHCash
|3.5K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
🚀 DAX & US100 Power Trader – High-Risk, High-Reward Strategy with Proven History
Description:
DISCLAIMER: This is a high-risk / high-reward trading strategy designed for traders who understand volatility and aim for aggressive capital growth.
The EA trades exclusively DAX (GER40) and US100 (NASDAQ), using an algorithm developed and tested over the past X years.
✅ Real Account Performance (last 3 months): +360%
✅ Backtest history: over X years with consistent results
✅ Fully automated strategy – no manual intervention required
✅ Optimized for both European and US sessions
📈 Risk Profile:
-
Historical drawdown: 24%
-
Typical leverage: 500x
-
Suitable for accounts starting from 100 USD
This strategy is not for everyone. It is designed for traders and investors who understand and can handle the volatility of stock indices. If you are comfortable with substantial account fluctuations in exchange for the potential of above-average returns, this signal is for you.
Recommended subscriber settings:
-
Copy at 100% ratio (same lot size proportion)
-
Use a VPS with <5 ms latency to the broker’s server
-
Minimum recommended capital: XXX USD
Subscription price: 50 USD/month
Full transparency – track all trades and history in real time.
USD
USD
USD