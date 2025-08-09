🚀 DAX & US100 Power Trader – High-Risk, High-Reward Strategy with Proven History

Description:

DISCLAIMER: This is a high-risk / high-reward trading strategy designed for traders who understand volatility and aim for aggressive capital growth.

The EA trades exclusively DAX (GER40) and US100 (NASDAQ), using an algorithm developed and tested over the past X years.

✅ Real Account Performance (last 3 months): +360%

✅ Backtest history: over X years with consistent results

✅ Fully automated strategy – no manual intervention required

✅ Optimized for both European and US sessions

📈 Risk Profile:

Historical drawdown: 24%

Typical leverage: 500x

Suitable for accounts starting from 100 USD

This strategy is not for everyone. It is designed for traders and investors who understand and can handle the volatility of stock indices. If you are comfortable with substantial account fluctuations in exchange for the potential of above-average returns, this signal is for you.

Recommended subscriber settings:

Copy at 100% ratio (same lot size proportion)

Use a VPS with <5 ms latency to the broker’s server

Minimum recommended capital: XXX USD

Subscription price: 50 USD/month

Full transparency – track all trades and history in real time.