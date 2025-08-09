SignauxSections
Radu-constantin Podaru

Apollo X

Radu-constantin Podaru
0 avis
Fiabilité
11 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 71%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
188
Bénéfice trades:
65 (34.57%)
Perte trades:
123 (65.43%)
Meilleure transaction:
79.07 USD
Pire transaction:
-50.43 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 256.36 USD (61 649 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 185.31 USD (51 522 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
10 (164.69 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
164.69 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Activité de trading:
47.54%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
112.66%
Dernier trade:
6 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
5
Temps de détention moyen:
5 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.18
Longs trades:
98 (52.13%)
Courts trades:
90 (47.87%)
Facteur de profit:
1.06
Rendement attendu:
0.38 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
19.33 USD
Perte moyenne:
-9.64 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
18 (-210.96 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-210.96 USD (18)
Croissance mensuelle:
13.87%
Algo trading:
82%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
16.54 USD
Maximal:
403.00 USD (82.84%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
82.84% (403.09 USD)
Par fonds propres:
15.63% (70.09 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
.DE40Cash 150
.USTECHCash 38
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
.DE40Cash -38
.USTECHCash 109
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
.DE40Cash 5.8K
.USTECHCash 4.4K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +79.07 USD
Pire transaction: -50 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 10
Pertes consécutives maximales: 18
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +164.69 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -210.96 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

🚀 DAX & US100 Power Trader – High-Risk, High-Reward Strategy with Proven History

Description:

DISCLAIMER: This is a high-risk / high-reward trading strategy designed for traders who understand volatility and aim for aggressive capital growth.

The EA trades exclusively DAX (GER40) and US100 (NASDAQ), using an algorithm developed and tested over the past X years.

Real Account Performance (last 3 months): +360%
Backtest history: over X years with consistent results
Fully automated strategy – no manual intervention required
✅ Optimized for both European and US sessions

📈 Risk Profile:

  • Historical drawdown: 24%

  • Typical leverage: 500x

  • Suitable for accounts starting from 100 USD

This strategy is not for everyone. It is designed for traders and investors who understand and can handle the volatility of stock indices. If you are comfortable with substantial account fluctuations in exchange for the potential of above-average returns, this signal is for you.

Recommended subscriber settings:

  • Copy at 100% ratio (same lot size proportion)

  • Use a VPS with <5 ms latency to the broker’s server

  • Minimum recommended capital: XXX USD

Subscription price: 50 USD/month

Full transparency – track all trades and history in real time.


Aucun avis
2025.09.24 10:22
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.10 12:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.75% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.10 09:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.10 08:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.10 06:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.75% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.08 15:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.04 21:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.96% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.03 15:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.21 16:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.21 15:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.21 08:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.20 14:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.19 14:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.19 09:32
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.08.19 08:32
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.08.17 18:12
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.11 07:28
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.11 07:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.09 14:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Apollo X
30 USD par mois
71%
0
0
USD
171
USD
11
82%
188
34%
48%
1.05
0.38
USD
83%
1:500
Copier

