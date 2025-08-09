SegnaliSezioni
Radu-constantin Podaru

Apollo X

Radu-constantin Podaru
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
11 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 61%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
189
Profit Trade:
65 (34.39%)
Loss Trade:
124 (65.61%)
Best Trade:
79.07 USD
Worst Trade:
-50.43 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 256.36 USD (61 649 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 195.85 USD (52 399 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (164.69 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
164.69 USD (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
47.54%
Massimo carico di deposito:
112.66%
Ultimo trade:
23 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.15
Long Trade:
99 (52.38%)
Short Trade:
90 (47.62%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.05
Profitto previsto:
0.32 USD
Profitto medio:
19.33 USD
Perdita media:
-9.64 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
18 (-210.96 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-210.96 USD (18)
Crescita mensile:
-3.53%
Algo trading:
83%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
16.54 USD
Massimale:
403.00 USD (82.84%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
82.84% (403.09 USD)
Per equità:
15.63% (70.09 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
.DE40Cash 150
.USTECHCash 39
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
.DE40Cash -38
.USTECHCash 99
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
.DE40Cash 5.8K
.USTECHCash 3.5K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +79.07 USD
Worst Trade: -50 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 18
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +164.69 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -210.96 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

🚀 DAX & US100 Power Trader – High-Risk, High-Reward Strategy with Proven History

Description:

DISCLAIMER: This is a high-risk / high-reward trading strategy designed for traders who understand volatility and aim for aggressive capital growth.

The EA trades exclusively DAX (GER40) and US100 (NASDAQ), using an algorithm developed and tested over the past X years.

Real Account Performance (last 3 months): +360%
Backtest history: over X years with consistent results
Fully automated strategy – no manual intervention required
✅ Optimized for both European and US sessions

📈 Risk Profile:

  • Historical drawdown: 24%

  • Typical leverage: 500x

  • Suitable for accounts starting from 100 USD

This strategy is not for everyone. It is designed for traders and investors who understand and can handle the volatility of stock indices. If you are comfortable with substantial account fluctuations in exchange for the potential of above-average returns, this signal is for you.

Recommended subscriber settings:

  • Copy at 100% ratio (same lot size proportion)

  • Use a VPS with <5 ms latency to the broker’s server

  • Minimum recommended capital: XXX USD

Subscription price: 50 USD/month

Full transparency – track all trades and history in real time.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.24 10:22
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.10 12:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.75% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.10 09:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.10 08:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.10 06:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.75% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.08 15:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.04 21:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.96% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.03 15:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.21 16:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.21 15:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.21 08:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.20 14:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.19 14:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.19 09:32
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.08.19 08:32
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.08.17 18:12
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.11 07:28
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.11 07:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.09 14:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
