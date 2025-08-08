SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / InfinityTrend
Douglas Dos Santos Buss

InfinityTrend

Douglas Dos Santos Buss
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
143 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 107%
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1:200
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
5 990
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
5 395 (90.06%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
595 (9.93%)
En iyi işlem:
95.77 USD
En kötü işlem:
-114.61 USD
Brüt kâr:
4 379.95 USD (1 096 345 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-3 277.50 USD (1 036 505 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
129 (54.23 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
112.50 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.04
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
5.17%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
54
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
2.18
Alış işlemleri:
2 787 (46.53%)
Satış işlemleri:
3 203 (53.47%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.34
Beklenen getiri:
0.18 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.81 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-5.51 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
27 (-5.16 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-242.72 USD (8)
Aylık büyüme:
4.14%
Yıllık tahmin:
50.41%
Algo alım-satım:
94%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
29.13 USD
Maksimum:
504.58 USD (32.23%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
32.23% (504.58 USD)
Varlığa göre:
22.66% (241.52 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
Bra50 5990
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
Bra50 1.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
Bra50 60K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +95.77 USD
En kötü işlem: -115 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 8
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +54.23 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -5.16 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ActivTradesCorp-Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ActivTradesCorp-Server
1.42 × 27801
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

🎯 Elementum Selection Portfolio – Advanced Strategies on BRA50

Our strategies operate on the BRA50 asset (mini Bovespa index) via the ActivTrades broker, focusing on Swing Trading and consistent results. We use no stop loss approaches, with risk management based on strategic re-entries and controlled exposure.

📈 Proven performance: Established strategies running since 2023, with daily operations and a focus on sustainable growth.

🔍 Exclusive setups:

  • B50-AURUM: Main entry + up to 3 re-entries

  • B50-BERYLLIUM: Main entry + up to 3 buy re-entries and 2 sell re-entries

  • B50-KRYPTON: Main entry + up to 3 re-entries

  • B50-OXYGENIUM: Main entry + up to 3 re-entries

  • B50-URANIUM: Main entry + up to 3 re-entries

💡 Perfect for traders seeking robust strategies with structured positioning logic and a focus on medium-term results.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.25 14:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.24 22:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.24 17:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.24 15:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.10 18:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.10 16:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.10 14:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.09 20:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 14:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.27 18:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.14 00:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
InfinityTrend
Ayda 30 USD
107%
0
0
USD
1.9K
USD
143
94%
5 990
90%
100%
1.33
0.18
USD
32%
1:200
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.