|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|Bra50
|5990
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|Bra50
|1.1K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|Bra50
|60K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ActivTradesCorp-Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
🎯 Elementum Selection Portfolio – Advanced Strategies on BRA50
Our strategies operate on the BRA50 asset (mini Bovespa index) via the ActivTrades broker, focusing on Swing Trading and consistent results. We use no stop loss approaches, with risk management based on strategic re-entries and controlled exposure.
📈 Proven performance: Established strategies running since 2023, with daily operations and a focus on sustainable growth.
🔍 Exclusive setups:
-
B50-AURUM: Main entry + up to 3 re-entries
-
B50-BERYLLIUM: Main entry + up to 3 buy re-entries and 2 sell re-entries
-
B50-KRYPTON: Main entry + up to 3 re-entries
-
B50-OXYGENIUM: Main entry + up to 3 re-entries
-
B50-URANIUM: Main entry + up to 3 re-entries
💡 Perfect for traders seeking robust strategies with structured positioning logic and a focus on medium-term results.
