- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|Bra50
|5990
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|Bra50
|1.1K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|Bra50
|60K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ActivTradesCorp-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|1.42 × 27801
🎯 Elementum Selection Portfolio – Advanced Strategies on BRA50
Our strategies operate on the BRA50 asset (mini Bovespa index) via the ActivTrades broker, focusing on Swing Trading and consistent results. We use no stop loss approaches, with risk management based on strategic re-entries and controlled exposure.
📈 Proven performance: Established strategies running since 2023, with daily operations and a focus on sustainable growth.
🔍 Exclusive setups:
-
B50-AURUM: Main entry + up to 3 re-entries
-
B50-BERYLLIUM: Main entry + up to 3 buy re-entries and 2 sell re-entries
-
B50-KRYPTON: Main entry + up to 3 re-entries
-
B50-OXYGENIUM: Main entry + up to 3 re-entries
-
B50-URANIUM: Main entry + up to 3 re-entries
💡 Perfect for traders seeking robust strategies with structured positioning logic and a focus on medium-term results.
USD
USD
USD