Douglas Dos Santos Buss

InfinityTrend

Douglas Dos Santos Buss
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
143 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 107%
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
5 990
Profit Trade:
5 395 (90.06%)
Loss Trade:
595 (9.93%)
Best Trade:
95.77 USD
Worst Trade:
-114.61 USD
Profitto lordo:
4 379.95 USD (1 096 345 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 277.50 USD (1 036 505 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
129 (54.23 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
112.50 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.17%
Ultimo trade:
17 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
54
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
2.18
Long Trade:
2 787 (46.53%)
Short Trade:
3 203 (53.47%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.34
Profitto previsto:
0.18 USD
Profitto medio:
0.81 USD
Perdita media:
-5.51 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
27 (-5.16 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-242.72 USD (8)
Crescita mensile:
4.15%
Previsione annuale:
50.41%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
29.13 USD
Massimale:
504.58 USD (32.23%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
32.23% (504.58 USD)
Per equità:
22.66% (241.52 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
Bra50 5990
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
Bra50 1.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
Bra50 60K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +95.77 USD
Worst Trade: -115 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +54.23 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -5.16 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ActivTradesCorp-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ActivTradesCorp-Server
1.42 × 27801
🎯 Elementum Selection Portfolio – Advanced Strategies on BRA50

Our strategies operate on the BRA50 asset (mini Bovespa index) via the ActivTrades broker, focusing on Swing Trading and consistent results. We use no stop loss approaches, with risk management based on strategic re-entries and controlled exposure.

📈 Proven performance: Established strategies running since 2023, with daily operations and a focus on sustainable growth.

🔍 Exclusive setups:

  • B50-AURUM: Main entry + up to 3 re-entries

  • B50-BERYLLIUM: Main entry + up to 3 buy re-entries and 2 sell re-entries

  • B50-KRYPTON: Main entry + up to 3 re-entries

  • B50-OXYGENIUM: Main entry + up to 3 re-entries

  • B50-URANIUM: Main entry + up to 3 re-entries

💡 Perfect for traders seeking robust strategies with structured positioning logic and a focus on medium-term results.


Non ci sono recensioni
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.