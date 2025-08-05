SinyallerBölümler
Sohel Farukh Sh Farukh Shaikh

SteadyCurve Trading

Sohel Farukh Sh Farukh Shaikh
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
36 hafta
2 / 44K USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 115%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
221
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
195 (88.23%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
26 (11.76%)
En iyi işlem:
1 626.32 USD
En kötü işlem:
-544.45 USD
Brüt kâr:
22 677.85 USD (254 168 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-5 096.17 USD (52 377 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
50 (854.10 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
4 862.64 USD (10)
Sharpe oranı:
0.32
Alım-satım etkinliği:
94.58%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
8.36%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
4
Ort. tutma süresi:
7 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
21.52
Alış işlemleri:
161 (72.85%)
Satış işlemleri:
60 (27.15%)
Kâr faktörü:
4.45
Beklenen getiri:
79.56 USD
Ortalama kâr:
116.30 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-196.01 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-601.52 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-816.88 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
17.20%
Yıllık tahmin:
208.75%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
816.88 USD (8.28%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
3.10% (816.88 USD)
Varlığa göre:
18.07% (7 977.54 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAGUSD 79
XAUUSD 79
SpotCrude 43
EURUSD 20
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAGUSD 6.1K
XAUUSD 10K
SpotCrude 66
EURUSD 1.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAGUSD 18K
XAUUSD 156K
SpotCrude 19K
EURUSD 8.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1 626.32 USD
En kötü işlem: -544 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 10
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +854.10 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -601.52 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 8
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
Exness-MT5Real3
0.32 × 327
FPMarkets-Live
0.42 × 308
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
Tickmill-Live
0.72 × 174
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.81 × 166
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
1.00 × 2
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real9
1.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.14 × 1490
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.19 × 68
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.20 × 106
Exness-MT5Real26
1.36 × 59
Eightcap-Live
1.41 × 175
PepperstoneUK-Live
1.42 × 86
Exness-MT5Real7
1.42 × 389
About the Strategy

This is a verified swing trading system focusing on high-probability setups in XAUUSD, EURUSD, XAGUSD, and Spot Crude using the 4H and Daily timeframes.

  • Technical Approach: Momentum + mean-reversion with confluence from trend structure, support/resistance, and volatility conditions

  • Timeframe: 4H & D1

  • Execution: Manual trades, not algorithmic. Each trade is selectively filtered

  • Lot Sizing: Scaled 0.1–0.3 lots based on conviction

Risk Management

  • 🔒 Risk per trade: 1–2%

  • 📉 Max historical drawdown: <10%

  • 🚫 No martingale, no grid, no over-leverage

  • 📊 Strict SL/TP on every trade

Performance Profile

  • Swing-based system — lower trade frequency, but higher-quality setups

  • Focused on capital preservation and sustainable monthly growth

  • No EAs used — fully discretionary trading based on market context

Subscriber Notes

  • Signal account balance: $25K–$50K
    MQL5 will auto-scale lot sizes for smaller accounts

  • Average holding time: 1–3 days

  • Expect 5–15 trades per month — quality > quantity

  • Best for followers looking for medium-term passive income without high churn or intraday noise

Transparency

  • Full history is visible

  • SL/TP used in every trade

  • Verified MQL5 seller identity

  • Real-money account on a regulated broker

Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only invest capital you can afford to risk.


2025.08.22 15:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.20 09:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
