About the Strategy

This is a verified swing trading system focusing on high-probability setups in XAUUSD, EURUSD, XAGUSD, and Spot Crude using the 4H and Daily timeframes.

Technical Approach : Momentum + mean-reversion with confluence from trend structure, support/resistance, and volatility conditions

Timeframe : 4H & D1

Execution : Manual trades, not algorithmic. Each trade is selectively filtered

Lot Sizing: Scaled 0.1–0.3 lots based on conviction

Risk Management

🔒 Risk per trade : 1–2%

📉 Max historical drawdown : <10%

🚫 No martingale, no grid, no over-leverage

📊 Strict SL/TP on every trade

Performance Profile

Swing-based system — lower trade frequency, but higher-quality setups

Focused on capital preservation and sustainable monthly growth

No EAs used — fully discretionary trading based on market context

Subscriber Notes

Signal account balance: $25K–$50K

MQL5 will auto-scale lot sizes for smaller accounts

Average holding time: 1–3 days

Expect 5–15 trades per month — quality > quantity

Best for followers looking for medium-term passive income without high churn or intraday noise

Transparency

Full history is visible

SL/TP used in every trade

Verified MQL5 seller identity

Real-money account on a regulated broker

Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only invest capital you can afford to risk.



