- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAGUSD
|79
|XAUUSD
|79
|SpotCrude
|43
|EURUSD
|20
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAGUSD
|6.1K
|XAUUSD
|10K
|SpotCrude
|66
|EURUSD
|1.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAGUSD
|18K
|XAUUSD
|156K
|SpotCrude
|19K
|EURUSD
|8.3K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.32 × 327
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.42 × 308
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.72 × 174
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.74 × 27
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.81 × 166
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.00 × 2
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.14 × 1490
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.19 × 68
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.20 × 106
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|1.36 × 59
|
Eightcap-Live
|1.41 × 175
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|1.42 × 86
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.42 × 389
About the Strategy
This is a verified swing trading system focusing on high-probability setups in XAUUSD, EURUSD, XAGUSD, and Spot Crude using the 4H and Daily timeframes.
-
Technical Approach: Momentum + mean-reversion with confluence from trend structure, support/resistance, and volatility conditions
-
Timeframe: 4H & D1
-
Execution: Manual trades, not algorithmic. Each trade is selectively filtered
-
Lot Sizing: Scaled 0.1–0.3 lots based on conviction
Risk Management
-
🔒 Risk per trade: 1–2%
-
📉 Max historical drawdown: <10%
-
🚫 No martingale, no grid, no over-leverage
-
📊 Strict SL/TP on every trade
Performance Profile
-
Swing-based system — lower trade frequency, but higher-quality setups
-
Focused on capital preservation and sustainable monthly growth
-
No EAs used — fully discretionary trading based on market context
Subscriber Notes
-
Signal account balance: $25K–$50K
MQL5 will auto-scale lot sizes for smaller accounts
-
Average holding time: 1–3 days
-
Expect 5–15 trades per month — quality > quantity
-
Best for followers looking for medium-term passive income without high churn or intraday noise
Transparency
-
Full history is visible
-
SL/TP used in every trade
-
Verified MQL5 seller identity
-
Real-money account on a regulated broker
Disclaimer
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only invest capital you can afford to risk.
