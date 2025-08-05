SegnaliSezioni
Sohel Farukh Sh Farukh Shaikh

SteadyCurve Trading

Sohel Farukh Sh Farukh Shaikh
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
36 settimane
2 / 3.2K USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 115%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
221
Profit Trade:
195 (88.23%)
Loss Trade:
26 (11.76%)
Best Trade:
1 626.32 USD
Worst Trade:
-544.45 USD
Profitto lordo:
22 677.85 USD (254 168 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5 096.17 USD (52 377 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
50 (854.10 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
4 862.64 USD (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.32
Attività di trading:
94.58%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.36%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
21.52
Long Trade:
161 (72.85%)
Short Trade:
60 (27.15%)
Fattore di profitto:
4.45
Profitto previsto:
79.56 USD
Profitto medio:
116.30 USD
Perdita media:
-196.01 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-601.52 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-816.88 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
17.20%
Previsione annuale:
208.75%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
816.88 USD (8.28%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.10% (816.88 USD)
Per equità:
18.07% (7 977.54 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAGUSD 79
XAUUSD 79
SpotCrude 43
EURUSD 20
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAGUSD 6.1K
XAUUSD 10K
SpotCrude 66
EURUSD 1.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAGUSD 18K
XAUUSD 156K
SpotCrude 19K
EURUSD 8.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 626.32 USD
Worst Trade: -544 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +854.10 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -601.52 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 8
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
Exness-MT5Real3
0.32 × 327
FPMarkets-Live
0.42 × 308
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
Tickmill-Live
0.72 × 174
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.81 × 166
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
1.00 × 2
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real9
1.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.14 × 1490
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.19 × 68
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.20 × 106
Exness-MT5Real26
1.36 × 59
Eightcap-Live
1.41 × 175
PepperstoneUK-Live
1.42 × 86
Exness-MT5Real7
1.42 × 389
49 più
About the Strategy

This is a verified swing trading system focusing on high-probability setups in XAUUSD, EURUSD, XAGUSD, and Spot Crude using the 4H and Daily timeframes.

  • Technical Approach: Momentum + mean-reversion with confluence from trend structure, support/resistance, and volatility conditions

  • Timeframe: 4H & D1

  • Execution: Manual trades, not algorithmic. Each trade is selectively filtered

  • Lot Sizing: Scaled 0.1–0.3 lots based on conviction

Risk Management

  • 🔒 Risk per trade: 1–2%

  • 📉 Max historical drawdown: <10%

  • 🚫 No martingale, no grid, no over-leverage

  • 📊 Strict SL/TP on every trade

Performance Profile

  • Swing-based system — lower trade frequency, but higher-quality setups

  • Focused on capital preservation and sustainable monthly growth

  • No EAs used — fully discretionary trading based on market context

Subscriber Notes

  • Signal account balance: $25K–$50K
    MQL5 will auto-scale lot sizes for smaller accounts

  • Average holding time: 1–3 days

  • Expect 5–15 trades per month — quality > quantity

  • Best for followers looking for medium-term passive income without high churn or intraday noise

Transparency

  • Full history is visible

  • SL/TP used in every trade

  • Verified MQL5 seller identity

  • Real-money account on a regulated broker

Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only invest capital you can afford to risk.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.08.22 15:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.20 09:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
