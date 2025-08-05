SignauxSections
Sohel Farukh Sh Farukh Shaikh

SteadyCurve Trading

Sohel Farukh Sh Farukh Shaikh
0 avis
Fiabilité
36 semaines
2 / 3.2K USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 115%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
221
Bénéfice trades:
195 (88.23%)
Perte trades:
26 (11.76%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 626.32 USD
Pire transaction:
-544.45 USD
Bénéfice brut:
22 677.85 USD (254 168 pips)
Perte brute:
-5 096.17 USD (52 377 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
50 (854.10 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
4 862.64 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.32
Activité de trading:
94.58%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
8.36%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
7
Temps de détention moyen:
7 jours
Facteur de récupération:
21.52
Longs trades:
161 (72.85%)
Courts trades:
60 (27.15%)
Facteur de profit:
4.45
Rendement attendu:
79.56 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
116.30 USD
Perte moyenne:
-196.01 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-601.52 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-816.88 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
17.20%
Prévision annuelle:
208.75%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
816.88 USD (8.28%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
3.10% (816.88 USD)
Par fonds propres:
18.07% (7 977.54 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAGUSD 79
XAUUSD 79
SpotCrude 43
EURUSD 20
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAGUSD 6.1K
XAUUSD 10K
SpotCrude 66
EURUSD 1.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAGUSD 18K
XAUUSD 156K
SpotCrude 19K
EURUSD 8.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 626.32 USD
Pire transaction: -544 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 10
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +854.10 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -601.52 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 8
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
Exness-MT5Real3
0.32 × 327
FPMarkets-Live
0.42 × 308
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
Tickmill-Live
0.72 × 174
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.81 × 166
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
1.00 × 2
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real9
1.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.14 × 1490
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.19 × 68
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.20 × 106
Exness-MT5Real26
1.36 × 59
Eightcap-Live
1.41 × 175
PepperstoneUK-Live
1.42 × 86
Exness-MT5Real7
1.42 × 389
49 plus...
About the Strategy

This is a verified swing trading system focusing on high-probability setups in XAUUSD, EURUSD, XAGUSD, and Spot Crude using the 4H and Daily timeframes.

  • Technical Approach: Momentum + mean-reversion with confluence from trend structure, support/resistance, and volatility conditions

  • Timeframe: 4H & D1

  • Execution: Manual trades, not algorithmic. Each trade is selectively filtered

  • Lot Sizing: Scaled 0.1–0.3 lots based on conviction

Risk Management

  • 🔒 Risk per trade: 1–2%

  • 📉 Max historical drawdown: <10%

  • 🚫 No martingale, no grid, no over-leverage

  • 📊 Strict SL/TP on every trade

Performance Profile

  • Swing-based system — lower trade frequency, but higher-quality setups

  • Focused on capital preservation and sustainable monthly growth

  • No EAs used — fully discretionary trading based on market context

Subscriber Notes

  • Signal account balance: $25K–$50K
    MQL5 will auto-scale lot sizes for smaller accounts

  • Average holding time: 1–3 days

  • Expect 5–15 trades per month — quality > quantity

  • Best for followers looking for medium-term passive income without high churn or intraday noise

Transparency

  • Full history is visible

  • SL/TP used in every trade

  • Verified MQL5 seller identity

  • Real-money account on a regulated broker

Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only invest capital you can afford to risk.


Aucun avis
2025.08.22 15:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.20 09:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
