|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAGUSD
|79
|XAUUSD
|79
|SpotCrude
|43
|EURUSD
|20
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAGUSD
|6.1K
|XAUUSD
|10K
|SpotCrude
|66
|EURUSD
|1.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAGUSD
|18K
|XAUUSD
|156K
|SpotCrude
|19K
|EURUSD
|8.3K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.32 × 327
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.42 × 308
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.72 × 174
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.74 × 27
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.81 × 166
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.00 × 2
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.14 × 1490
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.19 × 68
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.20 × 106
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|1.36 × 59
|
Eightcap-Live
|1.41 × 175
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|1.42 × 86
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.42 × 389
About the Strategy
This is a verified swing trading system focusing on high-probability setups in XAUUSD, EURUSD, XAGUSD, and Spot Crude using the 4H and Daily timeframes.
-
Technical Approach: Momentum + mean-reversion with confluence from trend structure, support/resistance, and volatility conditions
-
Timeframe: 4H & D1
-
Execution: Manual trades, not algorithmic. Each trade is selectively filtered
-
Lot Sizing: Scaled 0.1–0.3 lots based on conviction
Risk Management
-
🔒 Risk per trade: 1–2%
-
📉 Max historical drawdown: <10%
-
🚫 No martingale, no grid, no over-leverage
-
📊 Strict SL/TP on every trade
Performance Profile
-
Swing-based system — lower trade frequency, but higher-quality setups
-
Focused on capital preservation and sustainable monthly growth
-
No EAs used — fully discretionary trading based on market context
Subscriber Notes
-
Signal account balance: $25K–$50K
MQL5 will auto-scale lot sizes for smaller accounts
-
Average holding time: 1–3 days
-
Expect 5–15 trades per month — quality > quantity
-
Best for followers looking for medium-term passive income without high churn or intraday noise
Transparency
-
Full history is visible
-
SL/TP used in every trade
-
Verified MQL5 seller identity
-
Real-money account on a regulated broker
Disclaimer
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only invest capital you can afford to risk.
