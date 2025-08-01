SinyallerBölümler
Welly Tunggala

InOut

Welly Tunggala
0 inceleme
14 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -61%
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
120
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
46 (38.33%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
74 (61.67%)
En iyi işlem:
62.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
-20.40 USD
Brüt kâr:
378.13 USD (37 511 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-499.41 USD (1 839 098 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
6 (93.60 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
93.60 USD (6)
Sharpe oranı:
0.04
Alım-satım etkinliği:
36.96%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
45.76%
En son işlem:
18 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
3
Ort. tutma süresi:
16 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.61
Alış işlemleri:
57 (47.50%)
Satış işlemleri:
63 (52.50%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.76
Beklenen getiri:
-1.01 USD
Ortalama kâr:
8.22 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-6.75 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
13 (-50.35 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-104.97 USD (9)
Aylık büyüme:
-42.90%
Yıllık tahmin:
-100.00%
Algo alım-satım:
2%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
183.28 USD
Maksimum:
199.01 USD (92.23%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
92.23% (199.01 USD)
Varlığa göre:
22.79% (8.39 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 86
GBPUSD 8
EURUSD 6
NZDCAD 3
EURNZD 2
USDCHF 2
GBPJPY 1
EURCAD 1
USDCAD 1
AUDJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
AUDCHF 1
EURAUD 1
EURGBP 1
AUDUSD 1
USDJPY 1
GBPAUD 1
#BTCUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD -60
GBPUSD -34
EURUSD 6
NZDCAD -12
EURNZD -3
USDCHF 16
GBPJPY -2
EURCAD -2
USDCAD -3
AUDJPY -3
NZDJPY -2
AUDCHF -4
EURAUD -4
EURGBP 3
AUDUSD 1
USDJPY -6
GBPAUD 1
#BTCUSD -18
NZDUSD 5
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD -5.5K
GBPUSD -822
EURUSD 699
NZDCAD -349
EURNZD -421
USDCHF 1.2K
GBPJPY -300
EURCAD -265
USDCAD -350
AUDJPY -400
NZDJPY -250
AUDCHF -329
EURAUD -583
EURGBP 194
AUDUSD 110
USDJPY -873
GBPAUD 102
#BTCUSD -1.8M
NZDUSD 519
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +62.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -20 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 9
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +93.60 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -50.35 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "HFMarketsGlobal-Live3" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

📌 About This Signal

Welcome, and thank you for considering this signal!

I am a disciplined trader using a systematic approach built on tested strategies and risk management principles. While past performance may provide some insight, it does not guarantee future results.

⚠️ Please Read Before Subscribing

  • Risk Management Is Your Responsibility
    Every trading account is different in terms of balance, leverage, and risk tolerance. Please adjust your copy settings accordingly — especially lot size and maximum drawdown limits.

  • Use a VPS and Stable Connection
    To ensure smooth execution and avoid slippage, using a reliable VPS is highly recommended.

  • Monitor Before Committing
    Feel free to observe the signal for some time or test it on a demo account before subscribing with real funds.

  • Only Invest What You Can Afford to Lose
    Trading is high-risk and not suitable for everyone. Make sure you fully understand the potential risks involved in copy trading.

🧠 Trading Philosophy

I believe in a realistic, sustainable approach to trading. This is not a get-rich-quick system. My focus is on consistent growth with strict risk control, and capital preservation is always the top priority.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.03 11:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.13 03:58
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.08 19:16
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.07 21:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.07 07:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.06 08:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.04 11:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.04 11:45
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.08.01 15:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
