SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / InOut
Welly Tunggala

InOut

Welly Tunggala
0 recensioni
14 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -61%
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
120
Profit Trade:
46 (38.33%)
Loss Trade:
74 (61.67%)
Best Trade:
62.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-20.40 USD
Profitto lordo:
378.13 USD (37 511 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-499.41 USD (1 839 098 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (93.60 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
93.60 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
36.96%
Massimo carico di deposito:
45.76%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
16 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.61
Long Trade:
57 (47.50%)
Short Trade:
63 (52.50%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.76
Profitto previsto:
-1.01 USD
Profitto medio:
8.22 USD
Perdita media:
-6.75 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
13 (-50.35 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-104.97 USD (9)
Crescita mensile:
-42.90%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
2%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
183.28 USD
Massimale:
199.01 USD (92.23%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
92.23% (199.01 USD)
Per equità:
22.79% (8.39 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 86
GBPUSD 8
EURUSD 6
NZDCAD 3
EURNZD 2
USDCHF 2
GBPJPY 1
EURCAD 1
USDCAD 1
AUDJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
AUDCHF 1
EURAUD 1
EURGBP 1
AUDUSD 1
USDJPY 1
GBPAUD 1
#BTCUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -60
GBPUSD -34
EURUSD 6
NZDCAD -12
EURNZD -3
USDCHF 16
GBPJPY -2
EURCAD -2
USDCAD -3
AUDJPY -3
NZDJPY -2
AUDCHF -4
EURAUD -4
EURGBP 3
AUDUSD 1
USDJPY -6
GBPAUD 1
#BTCUSD -18
NZDUSD 5
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -5.5K
GBPUSD -822
EURUSD 699
NZDCAD -349
EURNZD -421
USDCHF 1.2K
GBPJPY -300
EURCAD -265
USDCAD -350
AUDJPY -400
NZDJPY -250
AUDCHF -329
EURAUD -583
EURGBP 194
AUDUSD 110
USDJPY -873
GBPAUD 102
#BTCUSD -1.8M
NZDUSD 519
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +62.00 USD
Worst Trade: -20 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +93.60 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -50.35 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "HFMarketsGlobal-Live3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

📌 About This Signal

Welcome, and thank you for considering this signal!

I am a disciplined trader using a systematic approach built on tested strategies and risk management principles. While past performance may provide some insight, it does not guarantee future results.

⚠️ Please Read Before Subscribing

  • Risk Management Is Your Responsibility
    Every trading account is different in terms of balance, leverage, and risk tolerance. Please adjust your copy settings accordingly — especially lot size and maximum drawdown limits.

  • Use a VPS and Stable Connection
    To ensure smooth execution and avoid slippage, using a reliable VPS is highly recommended.

  • Monitor Before Committing
    Feel free to observe the signal for some time or test it on a demo account before subscribing with real funds.

  • Only Invest What You Can Afford to Lose
    Trading is high-risk and not suitable for everyone. Make sure you fully understand the potential risks involved in copy trading.

🧠 Trading Philosophy

I believe in a realistic, sustainable approach to trading. This is not a get-rich-quick system. My focus is on consistent growth with strict risk control, and capital preservation is always the top priority.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.03 11:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.13 03:58
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.08 19:16
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.07 21:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.07 07:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.06 08:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.04 11:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.04 11:45
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.08.01 15:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
InOut
30USD al mese
-61%
0
0
USD
79
USD
14
2%
120
38%
37%
0.75
-1.01
USD
92%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.