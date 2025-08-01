- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|86
|GBPUSD
|8
|EURUSD
|6
|NZDCAD
|3
|EURNZD
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|GBPJPY
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|#BTCUSD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|-60
|GBPUSD
|-34
|EURUSD
|6
|NZDCAD
|-12
|EURNZD
|-3
|USDCHF
|16
|GBPJPY
|-2
|EURCAD
|-2
|USDCAD
|-3
|AUDJPY
|-3
|NZDJPY
|-2
|AUDCHF
|-4
|EURAUD
|-4
|EURGBP
|3
|AUDUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|-6
|GBPAUD
|1
|#BTCUSD
|-18
|NZDUSD
|5
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|-5.5K
|GBPUSD
|-822
|EURUSD
|699
|NZDCAD
|-349
|EURNZD
|-421
|USDCHF
|1.2K
|GBPJPY
|-300
|EURCAD
|-265
|USDCAD
|-350
|AUDJPY
|-400
|NZDJPY
|-250
|AUDCHF
|-329
|EURAUD
|-583
|EURGBP
|194
|AUDUSD
|110
|USDJPY
|-873
|GBPAUD
|102
|#BTCUSD
|-1.8M
|NZDUSD
|519
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "HFMarketsGlobal-Live3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
📌 About This Signal
Welcome, and thank you for considering this signal!
I am a disciplined trader using a systematic approach built on tested strategies and risk management principles. While past performance may provide some insight, it does not guarantee future results.
⚠️ Please Read Before Subscribing
-
Risk Management Is Your Responsibility
Every trading account is different in terms of balance, leverage, and risk tolerance. Please adjust your copy settings accordingly — especially lot size and maximum drawdown limits.
-
Use a VPS and Stable Connection
To ensure smooth execution and avoid slippage, using a reliable VPS is highly recommended.
-
Monitor Before Committing
Feel free to observe the signal for some time or test it on a demo account before subscribing with real funds.
-
Only Invest What You Can Afford to Lose
Trading is high-risk and not suitable for everyone. Make sure you fully understand the potential risks involved in copy trading.
🧠 Trading Philosophy
I believe in a realistic, sustainable approach to trading. This is not a get-rich-quick system. My focus is on consistent growth with strict risk control, and capital preservation is always the top priority.
