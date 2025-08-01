- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|86
|GBPUSD
|8
|EURUSD
|6
|NZDCAD
|3
|EURNZD
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|GBPJPY
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|#BTCUSD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-60
|GBPUSD
|-34
|EURUSD
|6
|NZDCAD
|-12
|EURNZD
|-3
|USDCHF
|16
|GBPJPY
|-2
|EURCAD
|-2
|USDCAD
|-3
|AUDJPY
|-3
|NZDJPY
|-2
|AUDCHF
|-4
|EURAUD
|-4
|EURGBP
|3
|AUDUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|-6
|GBPAUD
|1
|#BTCUSD
|-18
|NZDUSD
|5
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-5.5K
|GBPUSD
|-822
|EURUSD
|699
|NZDCAD
|-349
|EURNZD
|-421
|USDCHF
|1.2K
|GBPJPY
|-300
|EURCAD
|-265
|USDCAD
|-350
|AUDJPY
|-400
|NZDJPY
|-250
|AUDCHF
|-329
|EURAUD
|-583
|EURGBP
|194
|AUDUSD
|110
|USDJPY
|-873
|GBPAUD
|102
|#BTCUSD
|-1.8M
|NZDUSD
|519
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "HFMarketsGlobal-Live3" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
📌 About This Signal
Welcome, and thank you for considering this signal!
I am a disciplined trader using a systematic approach built on tested strategies and risk management principles. While past performance may provide some insight, it does not guarantee future results.
⚠️ Please Read Before Subscribing
-
Risk Management Is Your Responsibility
Every trading account is different in terms of balance, leverage, and risk tolerance. Please adjust your copy settings accordingly — especially lot size and maximum drawdown limits.
-
Use a VPS and Stable Connection
To ensure smooth execution and avoid slippage, using a reliable VPS is highly recommended.
-
Monitor Before Committing
Feel free to observe the signal for some time or test it on a demo account before subscribing with real funds.
-
Only Invest What You Can Afford to Lose
Trading is high-risk and not suitable for everyone. Make sure you fully understand the potential risks involved in copy trading.
🧠 Trading Philosophy
I believe in a realistic, sustainable approach to trading. This is not a get-rich-quick system. My focus is on consistent growth with strict risk control, and capital preservation is always the top priority.
