Welly Tunggala

InOut

Welly Tunggala
0 avis
14 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -61%
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
120
Bénéfice trades:
46 (38.33%)
Perte trades:
74 (61.67%)
Meilleure transaction:
62.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-20.40 USD
Bénéfice brut:
378.13 USD (37 511 pips)
Perte brute:
-499.41 USD (1 839 098 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (93.60 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
93.60 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Activité de trading:
36.96%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
45.76%
Dernier trade:
17 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
3
Temps de détention moyen:
16 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.61
Longs trades:
57 (47.50%)
Courts trades:
63 (52.50%)
Facteur de profit:
0.76
Rendement attendu:
-1.01 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
8.22 USD
Perte moyenne:
-6.75 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
13 (-50.35 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-104.97 USD (9)
Croissance mensuelle:
-42.90%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
2%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
183.28 USD
Maximal:
199.01 USD (92.23%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
92.23% (199.01 USD)
Par fonds propres:
22.79% (8.39 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 86
GBPUSD 8
EURUSD 6
NZDCAD 3
EURNZD 2
USDCHF 2
GBPJPY 1
EURCAD 1
USDCAD 1
AUDJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
AUDCHF 1
EURAUD 1
EURGBP 1
AUDUSD 1
USDJPY 1
GBPAUD 1
#BTCUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -60
GBPUSD -34
EURUSD 6
NZDCAD -12
EURNZD -3
USDCHF 16
GBPJPY -2
EURCAD -2
USDCAD -3
AUDJPY -3
NZDJPY -2
AUDCHF -4
EURAUD -4
EURGBP 3
AUDUSD 1
USDJPY -6
GBPAUD 1
#BTCUSD -18
NZDUSD 5
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -5.5K
GBPUSD -822
EURUSD 699
NZDCAD -349
EURNZD -421
USDCHF 1.2K
GBPJPY -300
EURCAD -265
USDCAD -350
AUDJPY -400
NZDJPY -250
AUDCHF -329
EURAUD -583
EURGBP 194
AUDUSD 110
USDJPY -873
GBPAUD 102
#BTCUSD -1.8M
NZDUSD 519
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +62.00 USD
Pire transaction: -20 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 9
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +93.60 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -50.35 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "HFMarketsGlobal-Live3" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

📌 About This Signal

Welcome, and thank you for considering this signal!

I am a disciplined trader using a systematic approach built on tested strategies and risk management principles. While past performance may provide some insight, it does not guarantee future results.

⚠️ Please Read Before Subscribing

  • Risk Management Is Your Responsibility
    Every trading account is different in terms of balance, leverage, and risk tolerance. Please adjust your copy settings accordingly — especially lot size and maximum drawdown limits.

  • Use a VPS and Stable Connection
    To ensure smooth execution and avoid slippage, using a reliable VPS is highly recommended.

  • Monitor Before Committing
    Feel free to observe the signal for some time or test it on a demo account before subscribing with real funds.

  • Only Invest What You Can Afford to Lose
    Trading is high-risk and not suitable for everyone. Make sure you fully understand the potential risks involved in copy trading.

🧠 Trading Philosophy

I believe in a realistic, sustainable approach to trading. This is not a get-rich-quick system. My focus is on consistent growth with strict risk control, and capital preservation is always the top priority.


Aucun avis
2025.09.03 11:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.13 03:58
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.08 19:16
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.07 21:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.07 07:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.06 08:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.04 11:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.04 11:45
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.08.01 15:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
InOut
30 USD par mois
-61%
0
0
USD
79
USD
14
2%
120
38%
37%
0.75
-1.01
USD
92%
1:500
