SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / NEUROQUANT CAPITAL 1
Franco Ezequiel Ceballos

NEUROQUANT CAPITAL 1

Franco Ezequiel Ceballos
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
14 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 28%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:200
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
331
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
249 (75.22%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
82 (24.77%)
En iyi işlem:
28.20 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-14.42 EUR
Brüt kâr:
507.93 EUR (44 063 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-178.10 EUR (15 651 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
29 (35.47 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
50.70 EUR (8)
Sharpe oranı:
0.28
Alım-satım etkinliği:
74.35%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
34.26%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
41
Ort. tutma süresi:
12 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
8.31
Alış işlemleri:
248 (74.92%)
Satış işlemleri:
83 (25.08%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.85
Beklenen getiri:
1.00 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
2.04 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-2.17 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-0.96 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-38.59 EUR (5)
Aylık büyüme:
5.34%
Yıllık tahmin:
64.74%
Algo alım-satım:
92%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 EUR
Maksimum:
39.70 EUR (3.81%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
2.81% (38.59 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
15.54% (154.57 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 219
EURUSD 47
AUDUSD 23
GBPUSD 23
USDCAD 11
EURAUD 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 208
EURUSD 121
AUDUSD 13
GBPUSD 27
USDCAD 3
EURAUD 4
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 18K
EURUSD 4.9K
AUDUSD 1.5K
GBPUSD 2.9K
USDCAD 586
EURAUD 672
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +28.20 EUR
En kötü işlem: -14 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 8
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 5
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +35.47 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.96 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 2
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
Exness-MT5Real3
0.31 × 341
FPMarkets-Live
0.42 × 309
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
Tickmill-Live
0.87 × 182
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.00 × 4
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
1.11 × 209
Exness-MT5Real9
1.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.14 × 1572
Alpari-MT5
1.16 × 105
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.19 × 68
Darwinex-Live
1.20 × 76
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.20 × 106
Eightcap-Live
1.30 × 193
Exness-MT5Real26
1.36 × 59
55 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

It is an algorithmic investment fund that operates exclusively using automated systems based on advanced mathematical calculations and neural networks.

Designed to eliminate human bias—which could never process such a volume of data or execute such complex calculations in real time—our approach is based on algorithms that analyze thousands of global market variables, detecting behavior patterns invisible to traditional intuition and acting at the precise moment.

Through our proprietary quantitative trading architecture, we optimize risk-adjusted performance through high-precision strategies, machine learning, and probabilistic analysis.

This is Fund 1 of 2.

We recommend dividing capital into two parallel accounts, distributed evenly, as each fund operates with different bots and strategies. This configuration allows for greater diversification and robustness in different market scenarios.

Our goal: to guarantee conservative returns, combining computational speed with mathematical adaptability.

Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2323711

İnceleme yok
2025.09.03 00:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.04 01:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
NEUROQUANT CAPITAL 1
Ayda 30 USD
28%
0
0
USD
2.1K
EUR
14
92%
331
75%
74%
2.85
1.00
EUR
16%
1:200
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.