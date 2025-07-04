- Crescita
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|219
|EURUSD
|47
|AUDUSD
|23
|GBPUSD
|23
|USDCAD
|11
|EURAUD
|8
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|208
|EURUSD
|121
|AUDUSD
|13
|GBPUSD
|27
|USDCAD
|3
|EURAUD
|4
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|18K
|EURUSD
|4.9K
|AUDUSD
|1.5K
|GBPUSD
|2.9K
|USDCAD
|586
|EURAUD
|672
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.31 × 341
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.42 × 309
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.74 × 27
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.75 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.87 × 182
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.00 × 4
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.11 × 209
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.14 × 1572
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.16 × 105
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.19 × 68
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.20 × 76
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.20 × 106
|
Eightcap-Live
|1.30 × 193
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|1.36 × 59
It is an algorithmic investment fund that operates exclusively using automated systems based on advanced mathematical calculations and neural networks.
Designed to eliminate human bias—which could never process such a volume of data or execute such complex calculations in real time—our approach is based on algorithms that analyze thousands of global market variables, detecting behavior patterns invisible to traditional intuition and acting at the precise moment.
Through our proprietary quantitative trading architecture, we optimize risk-adjusted performance through high-precision strategies, machine learning, and probabilistic analysis.
This is Fund 1 of 2.
We recommend dividing capital into two parallel accounts, distributed evenly, as each fund operates with different bots and strategies. This configuration allows for greater diversification and robustness in different market scenarios.
Our goal: to guarantee conservative returns, combining computational speed with mathematical adaptability.
Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2323711
