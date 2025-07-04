SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / NEUROQUANT CAPITAL 1
Franco Ezequiel Ceballos

NEUROQUANT CAPITAL 1

Franco Ezequiel Ceballos
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
14 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 28%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
331
Profit Trade:
249 (75.22%)
Loss Trade:
82 (24.77%)
Best Trade:
28.20 EUR
Worst Trade:
-14.42 EUR
Profitto lordo:
507.93 EUR (44 063 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-178.10 EUR (15 651 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
29 (35.47 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
50.70 EUR (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.28
Attività di trading:
74.35%
Massimo carico di deposito:
34.26%
Ultimo trade:
13 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
41
Tempo di attesa medio:
12 ore
Fattore di recupero:
8.31
Long Trade:
248 (74.92%)
Short Trade:
83 (25.08%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.85
Profitto previsto:
1.00 EUR
Profitto medio:
2.04 EUR
Perdita media:
-2.17 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-0.96 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-38.59 EUR (5)
Crescita mensile:
5.34%
Previsione annuale:
64.74%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 EUR
Massimale:
39.70 EUR (3.81%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.81% (38.59 EUR)
Per equità:
15.54% (154.57 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 219
EURUSD 47
AUDUSD 23
GBPUSD 23
USDCAD 11
EURAUD 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 208
EURUSD 121
AUDUSD 13
GBPUSD 27
USDCAD 3
EURAUD 4
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 18K
EURUSD 4.9K
AUDUSD 1.5K
GBPUSD 2.9K
USDCAD 586
EURAUD 672
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +28.20 EUR
Worst Trade: -14 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +35.47 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.96 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 2
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
Exness-MT5Real3
0.31 × 341
FPMarkets-Live
0.42 × 309
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
Tickmill-Live
0.87 × 182
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.00 × 4
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
1.11 × 209
Exness-MT5Real9
1.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.14 × 1572
Alpari-MT5
1.16 × 105
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.19 × 68
Darwinex-Live
1.20 × 76
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.20 × 106
Eightcap-Live
1.30 × 193
Exness-MT5Real26
1.36 × 59
It is an algorithmic investment fund that operates exclusively using automated systems based on advanced mathematical calculations and neural networks.

Designed to eliminate human bias—which could never process such a volume of data or execute such complex calculations in real time—our approach is based on algorithms that analyze thousands of global market variables, detecting behavior patterns invisible to traditional intuition and acting at the precise moment.

Through our proprietary quantitative trading architecture, we optimize risk-adjusted performance through high-precision strategies, machine learning, and probabilistic analysis.

This is Fund 1 of 2.

We recommend dividing capital into two parallel accounts, distributed evenly, as each fund operates with different bots and strategies. This configuration allows for greater diversification and robustness in different market scenarios.

Our goal: to guarantee conservative returns, combining computational speed with mathematical adaptability.

Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2323711

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.03 00:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.04 01:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
NEUROQUANT CAPITAL 1
30USD al mese
28%
0
0
USD
2.1K
EUR
14
92%
331
75%
74%
2.85
1.00
EUR
16%
1:200
Copia

