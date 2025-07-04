SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / NEUROQUANT CAPITAL 1
Franco Ezequiel Ceballos

NEUROQUANT CAPITAL 1

Franco Ezequiel Ceballos
0 avis
Fiabilité
14 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 28%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:200
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
324
Bénéfice trades:
243 (75.00%)
Perte trades:
81 (25.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
28.20 EUR
Pire transaction:
-14.42 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
503.41 EUR (43 538 pips)
Perte brute:
-176.96 EUR (15 519 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
29 (35.47 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
50.70 EUR (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.28
Activité de trading:
74.35%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
34.26%
Dernier trade:
13 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
29
Temps de détention moyen:
13 heures
Facteur de récupération:
8.22
Longs trades:
241 (74.38%)
Courts trades:
83 (25.62%)
Facteur de profit:
2.84
Rendement attendu:
1.01 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
2.07 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-2.18 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-0.96 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-38.59 EUR (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
5.16%
Prévision annuelle:
65.03%
Algo trading:
92%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
39.70 EUR (3.81%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
2.81% (38.59 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
15.54% (154.57 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 212
EURUSD 47
AUDUSD 23
GBPUSD 23
USDCAD 11
EURAUD 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 204
EURUSD 121
AUDUSD 13
GBPUSD 27
USDCAD 3
EURAUD 4
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 17K
EURUSD 4.9K
AUDUSD 1.5K
GBPUSD 2.9K
USDCAD 586
EURAUD 672
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +28.20 EUR
Pire transaction: -14 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +35.47 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.96 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 2
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
Exness-MT5Real3
0.31 × 341
FPMarkets-Live
0.42 × 309
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
Tickmill-Live
0.87 × 182
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.00 × 4
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
1.11 × 209
Exness-MT5Real9
1.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.14 × 1572
Alpari-MT5
1.16 × 105
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.19 × 68
Darwinex-Live
1.20 × 76
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.20 × 106
Eightcap-Live
1.30 × 193
Exness-MT5Real26
1.36 × 59
55 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

It is an algorithmic investment fund that operates exclusively using automated systems based on advanced mathematical calculations and neural networks.

Designed to eliminate human bias—which could never process such a volume of data or execute such complex calculations in real time—our approach is based on algorithms that analyze thousands of global market variables, detecting behavior patterns invisible to traditional intuition and acting at the precise moment.

Through our proprietary quantitative trading architecture, we optimize risk-adjusted performance through high-precision strategies, machine learning, and probabilistic analysis.

This is Fund 1 of 2.

We recommend dividing capital into two parallel accounts, distributed evenly, as each fund operates with different bots and strategies. This configuration allows for greater diversification and robustness in different market scenarios.

Our goal: to guarantee conservative returns, combining computational speed with mathematical adaptability.

Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2323711

Aucun avis
2025.09.03 00:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.04 01:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
NEUROQUANT CAPITAL 1
30 USD par mois
28%
0
0
USD
2.1K
EUR
14
92%
324
75%
74%
2.84
1.01
EUR
16%
1:200
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.