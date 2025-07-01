- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|Bra50
|190
|UsaTec
|52
|Bra50Oct25
|28
|Ger40
|16
|Bra50Aug25
|7
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|Bra50
|85
|UsaTec
|8
|Bra50Oct25
|100
|Ger40
|-226
|Bra50Aug25
|-133
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|Bra50
|21K
|UsaTec
|13K
|Bra50Oct25
|13K
|Ger40
|-73K
|Bra50Aug25
|-17K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ActivTradesCorp-Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
SHM Trading System – Leprechaun Strategiez
Signal only for ActivTrades clients! Do not copy if you dont have an Activ Account.
The SHM (Smart Hedge Management) is the proprietary trading system developed by Leprechaun Strategiez, designed to execute operations in the financial markets, particularly on the WIN contract of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (BRA50 on ActivTrades).
Based on a modular and customizable architecture, SHM combines grid trading strategies (average price entries) with advanced goal management and hedge protection, allowing the system to shield itself when necessary, even in highly volatile scenarios.
The system trades the current front-month futures contract for buy positions, and the continuous contract for sell positions on the Brazilian Exchange. This choice is due to the interest rate cost that affects the long side of the continuous contract.
SHM opens entries against the trend using the average price (grid) technique and closes positions under specific conditions — based on profit targets or Take Profit adjustments.
In addition to the core strategy, other day trade and swing trade strategies may be added to the account, always respecting a minimum capital requirement of 1,000 USD.
Regards
JG
