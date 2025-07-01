SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Leprechaun SHM e Cia
Jonas Gouvea Neves

Leprechaun SHM e Cia

Jonas Gouvea Neves
0 inceleme
13 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -17%
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
293
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
179 (61.09%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
114 (38.91%)
En iyi işlem:
33.50 USD
En kötü işlem:
-50.29 USD
Brüt kâr:
665.98 USD (172 722 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-832.50 USD (216 520 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
15 (104.49 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
104.49 USD (15)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.05
Alım-satım etkinliği:
97.74%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
33.72%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
24
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.61
Alış işlemleri:
145 (49.49%)
Satış işlemleri:
148 (50.51%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.80
Beklenen getiri:
-0.57 USD
Ortalama kâr:
3.72 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-7.30 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-134.58 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-134.58 USD (7)
Aylık büyüme:
0.67%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
264.77 USD
Maksimum:
274.15 USD (27.16%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
27.15% (274.15 USD)
Varlığa göre:
57.76% (514.28 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
Bra50 190
UsaTec 52
Bra50Oct25 28
Ger40 16
Bra50Aug25 7
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
Bra50 85
UsaTec 8
Bra50Oct25 100
Ger40 -226
Bra50Aug25 -133
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
Bra50 21K
UsaTec 13K
Bra50Oct25 13K
Ger40 -73K
Bra50Aug25 -17K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +33.50 USD
En kötü işlem: -50 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 15
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +104.49 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -134.58 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ActivTradesCorp-Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ActivTradesCorp-Server
1.59 × 28513
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

SHM Trading System – Leprechaun Strategiez

Signal only for ActivTrades clients! Do not copy if you dont have an Activ Account.

The SHM (Smart Hedge Management) is the proprietary trading system developed by Leprechaun Strategiez, designed to execute operations in the financial markets, particularly on the WIN contract of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (BRA50 on ActivTrades).

Based on a modular and customizable architecture, SHM combines grid trading strategies (average price entries) with advanced goal management and hedge protection, allowing the system to shield itself when necessary, even in highly volatile scenarios.

The system trades the current front-month futures contract for buy positions, and the continuous contract for sell positions on the Brazilian Exchange. This choice is due to the interest rate cost that affects the long side of the continuous contract.

SHM opens entries against the trend using the average price (grid) technique and closes positions under specific conditions — based on profit targets or Take Profit adjustments.

In addition to the core strategy, other day trade and swing trade strategies may be added to the account, always respecting a minimum capital requirement of 1,000 USD.

Regards
JG

İnceleme yok
2025.09.26 22:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 20:20
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 19:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 18:08
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 13:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 22:14
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 19:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 14:08
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 19:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 17:38
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 13:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 13:41
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 15:10
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.28 13:17
No swaps are charged
2025.08.28 13:17
No swaps are charged
2025.08.21 15:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.21 14:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.21 13:19
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.21 12:19
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 16:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
