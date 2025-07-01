SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Leprechaun SHM e Cia
Jonas Gouvea Neves

Leprechaun SHM e Cia

Jonas Gouvea Neves
0 avis
13 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 -15%
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1:200
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
290
Bénéfice trades:
179 (61.72%)
Perte trades:
111 (38.28%)
Meilleure transaction:
33.50 USD
Pire transaction:
-50.29 USD
Bénéfice brut:
665.98 USD (172 722 pips)
Perte brute:
-812.51 USD (207 003 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
15 (104.49 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
104.49 USD (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.05
Activité de trading:
97.74%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
33.72%
Dernier trade:
17 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
27
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
-0.53
Longs trades:
145 (50.00%)
Courts trades:
145 (50.00%)
Facteur de profit:
0.82
Rendement attendu:
-0.51 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.72 USD
Perte moyenne:
-7.32 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-134.58 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-134.58 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
16.05%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
264.77 USD
Maximal:
274.15 USD (27.16%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
27.15% (274.15 USD)
Par fonds propres:
57.76% (514.28 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
Bra50 188
UsaTec 51
Bra50Oct25 28
Ger40 16
Bra50Aug25 7
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
Bra50 86
UsaTec 26
Bra50Oct25 100
Ger40 -226
Bra50Aug25 -133
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
Bra50 21K
UsaTec 23K
Bra50Oct25 13K
Ger40 -73K
Bra50Aug25 -17K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +33.50 USD
Pire transaction: -50 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 15
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +104.49 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -134.58 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ActivTradesCorp-Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ActivTradesCorp-Server
1.59 × 28513
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

SHM Trading System – Leprechaun Strategiez

Signal only for ActivTrades clients! Do not copy if you dont have an Activ Account.

The SHM (Smart Hedge Management) is the proprietary trading system developed by Leprechaun Strategiez, designed to execute operations in the financial markets, particularly on the WIN contract of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (BRA50 on ActivTrades).

Based on a modular and customizable architecture, SHM combines grid trading strategies (average price entries) with advanced goal management and hedge protection, allowing the system to shield itself when necessary, even in highly volatile scenarios.

The system trades the current front-month futures contract for buy positions, and the continuous contract for sell positions on the Brazilian Exchange. This choice is due to the interest rate cost that affects the long side of the continuous contract.

SHM opens entries against the trend using the average price (grid) technique and closes positions under specific conditions — based on profit targets or Take Profit adjustments.

In addition to the core strategy, other day trade and swing trade strategies may be added to the account, always respecting a minimum capital requirement of 1,000 USD.

Regards
JG

Aucun avis
2025.09.25 22:14
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 19:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 14:08
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 19:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 17:38
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 13:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 13:41
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 15:10
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.28 13:17
No swaps are charged
2025.08.28 13:17
No swaps are charged
2025.08.21 15:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.21 14:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.21 13:19
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.21 12:19
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 16:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 15:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 14:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.19 22:39
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.19 18:25
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.13 09:18
No swaps are charged
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire