- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|Bra50
|190
|UsaTec
|52
|Bra50Oct25
|28
|Ger40
|16
|Bra50Aug25
|7
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|Bra50
|85
|UsaTec
|8
|Bra50Oct25
|100
|Ger40
|-226
|Bra50Aug25
|-133
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|Bra50
|21K
|UsaTec
|13K
|Bra50Oct25
|13K
|Ger40
|-73K
|Bra50Aug25
|-17K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ActivTradesCorp-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|1.59 × 28513
SHM Trading System – Leprechaun Strategiez
Signal only for ActivTrades clients! Do not copy if you dont have an Activ Account.
The SHM (Smart Hedge Management) is the proprietary trading system developed by Leprechaun Strategiez, designed to execute operations in the financial markets, particularly on the WIN contract of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (BRA50 on ActivTrades).
Based on a modular and customizable architecture, SHM combines grid trading strategies (average price entries) with advanced goal management and hedge protection, allowing the system to shield itself when necessary, even in highly volatile scenarios.
The system trades the current front-month futures contract for buy positions, and the continuous contract for sell positions on the Brazilian Exchange. This choice is due to the interest rate cost that affects the long side of the continuous contract.
SHM opens entries against the trend using the average price (grid) technique and closes positions under specific conditions — based on profit targets or Take Profit adjustments.
In addition to the core strategy, other day trade and swing trade strategies may be added to the account, always respecting a minimum capital requirement of 1,000 USD.
Regards
JG
