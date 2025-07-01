SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Leprechaun SHM e Cia
Jonas Gouvea Neves

Leprechaun SHM e Cia

Jonas Gouvea Neves
0 recensioni
13 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -17%
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
293
Profit Trade:
179 (61.09%)
Loss Trade:
114 (38.91%)
Best Trade:
33.50 USD
Worst Trade:
-50.29 USD
Profitto lordo:
665.98 USD (172 722 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-832.50 USD (216 520 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (104.49 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
104.49 USD (15)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.05
Attività di trading:
97.74%
Massimo carico di deposito:
33.72%
Ultimo trade:
17 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
26
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
-0.61
Long Trade:
145 (49.49%)
Short Trade:
148 (50.51%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.80
Profitto previsto:
-0.57 USD
Profitto medio:
3.72 USD
Perdita media:
-7.30 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-134.58 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-134.58 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
12.10%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
264.77 USD
Massimale:
274.15 USD (27.16%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
27.15% (274.15 USD)
Per equità:
57.76% (514.28 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
Bra50 190
UsaTec 52
Bra50Oct25 28
Ger40 16
Bra50Aug25 7
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
Bra50 85
UsaTec 8
Bra50Oct25 100
Ger40 -226
Bra50Aug25 -133
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
Bra50 21K
UsaTec 13K
Bra50Oct25 13K
Ger40 -73K
Bra50Aug25 -17K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +33.50 USD
Worst Trade: -50 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 15
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +104.49 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -134.58 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ActivTradesCorp-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ActivTradesCorp-Server
1.59 × 28513
SHM Trading System – Leprechaun Strategiez

Signal only for ActivTrades clients! Do not copy if you dont have an Activ Account.

The SHM (Smart Hedge Management) is the proprietary trading system developed by Leprechaun Strategiez, designed to execute operations in the financial markets, particularly on the WIN contract of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (BRA50 on ActivTrades).

Based on a modular and customizable architecture, SHM combines grid trading strategies (average price entries) with advanced goal management and hedge protection, allowing the system to shield itself when necessary, even in highly volatile scenarios.

The system trades the current front-month futures contract for buy positions, and the continuous contract for sell positions on the Brazilian Exchange. This choice is due to the interest rate cost that affects the long side of the continuous contract.

SHM opens entries against the trend using the average price (grid) technique and closes positions under specific conditions — based on profit targets or Take Profit adjustments.

In addition to the core strategy, other day trade and swing trade strategies may be added to the account, always respecting a minimum capital requirement of 1,000 USD.

Regards
JG

