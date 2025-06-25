SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Golden Ratio FX
Roy Chen

Golden Ratio FX

Roy Chen
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
14 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 34%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
519
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
381 (73.41%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
138 (26.59%)
En iyi işlem:
107.65 USD
En kötü işlem:
-237.53 USD
Brüt kâr:
2 882.71 USD (254 967 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 751.53 USD (211 419 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
38 (52.49 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
368.68 USD (21)
Sharpe oranı:
0.09
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
6.80%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
118
Ort. tutma süresi:
21 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
3.07
Alış işlemleri:
292 (56.26%)
Satış işlemleri:
227 (43.74%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.65
Beklenen getiri:
2.18 USD
Ortalama kâr:
7.57 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-12.69 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
10 (-66.41 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-237.53 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
23.24%
Yıllık tahmin:
281.94%
Algo alım-satım:
57%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
283.21 USD
Maksimum:
368.38 USD (62.95%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
15.54% (79.80 USD)
Varlığa göre:
4.45% (213.55 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 96
USDJPY 53
EURJPY 40
GBPNZD 29
GBPUSD 26
EURUSD 24
EURCAD 21
USDCHF 19
NZDUSD 16
AUDUSD 15
AUDCAD 15
GBPSGD 15
EURAUD 14
CADJPY 14
GBPAUD 14
AUDJPY 13
CADCHF 10
BTCUSD 9
USTEC 7
GBPCAD 7
NZDCAD 7
CHFSGD 7
NZDJPY 7
USDCAD 6
AUDSGD 6
USDSGD 6
SGDJPY 5
AUDNZD 5
XAGUSD 3
EURSGD 3
CHFJPY 2
EURGBP 1
US500 1
GBPCHF 1
AUDCHF 1
NZDCHF 1
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 1.4K
USDJPY -396
EURJPY 10
GBPNZD -18
GBPUSD 30
EURUSD 53
EURCAD 15
USDCHF -9
NZDUSD -17
AUDUSD 13
AUDCAD 8
GBPSGD 0
EURAUD -26
CADJPY 21
GBPAUD 11
AUDJPY -17
CADCHF 10
BTCUSD -6
USTEC 34
GBPCAD 4
NZDCAD -1
CHFSGD 9
NZDJPY 6
USDCAD -4
AUDSGD 3
USDSGD 3
SGDJPY 5
AUDNZD -24
XAGUSD -2
EURSGD 3
CHFJPY -1
EURGBP -2
US500 1
GBPCHF 3
AUDCHF 1
NZDCHF 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 61K
USDJPY -2.1K
EURJPY 2.1K
GBPNZD -2.6K
GBPUSD 1.7K
EURUSD 2.1K
EURCAD 2.3K
USDCHF -575
NZDUSD -1.5K
AUDUSD 547
AUDCAD 904
GBPSGD 316
EURAUD -3.8K
CADJPY 2K
GBPAUD 1.9K
AUDJPY -2.4K
CADCHF 866
BTCUSD -55K
USTEC 35K
GBPCAD 621
NZDCAD -65
CHFSGD 1.2K
NZDJPY 938
USDCAD -491
AUDSGD 533
USDSGD 409
SGDJPY 777
AUDNZD -3.7K
XAGUSD -183
EURSGD 404
CHFJPY -174
EURGBP -78
US500 979
GBPCHF 257
AUDCHF 82
NZDCHF 168
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +107.65 USD
En kötü işlem: -238 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 21
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +52.49 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -66.41 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 17
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.33 × 21
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.47 × 38
OxSecurities-Live
0.60 × 5
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.11 × 133
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.40 × 5
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.51 × 15949
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.97 × 343
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
2.04 × 588
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.08 × 599
itexsys-Platform
2.12 × 26
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
2.13 × 196
81 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Golden Ratio FX – Multi-Asset Signal with Gold Edge

Overview:
Golden Ratio FX combines disciplined intraday execution with a focus on high-probability setups in Gold (XAUUSD) and major FX pairs. The system blends momentum, volatility, and price action filters to capture directional swings while maintaining strict risk management.

Key Features:

  • Win Rate 70–85% (84% this month, verified via MyFxbook)

  • Strong Monthly Growth: +17.7% this month, +22.7% YTD

  • Multi-Pair Diversification: EURJPY, AUDCAD, GBPAUD, GBPSGD, and XAUUSD

  • Intraday & Swing Style: Trades held from 15 minutes to ~16 hours

  • Controlled Risk: Small lot sizing, adaptive SL/TP, drawdowns capped

Risk Profile:

  • Average lot size 0.01–0.06 (scales on conviction)

  • Max historical drawdown on gold trades ~3% per trade

  • Conservative compounding growth strategy

Why Subscribe:
Golden Ratio FX is designed for traders who want steady growth, high win rate, and exposure to Gold momentum trades — without overleveraging or gambling. The system’s consistency comes from blending major FX pairs with selective high-reward commodity trades.

Transparency Note: All results verified through MyFxbook. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Subscribers should use appropriate risk settings when copying trades.


Minimum Deposit Requirement:

  • Standard Account: $2,000

  • Cent Account: $200 (recommended if trading smaller capital)

Please ensure your account leverage is at least 1:100. Lower deposits may result in margin calls or missed trades. Hedge account required.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.04 03:18
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.31 08:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.03 12:45
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.27 14:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.27 13:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.26 01:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.26 01:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.06.26 00:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.26 00:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.06.25 08:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.25 08:03
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.25 08:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.25 08:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.25 08:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Golden Ratio FX
Ayda 30 USD
34%
0
0
USD
5.9K
USD
14
57%
519
73%
100%
1.64
2.18
USD
16%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.