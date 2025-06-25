- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|96
|USDJPY
|53
|EURJPY
|40
|GBPNZD
|29
|GBPUSD
|26
|EURUSD
|24
|EURCAD
|21
|USDCHF
|19
|NZDUSD
|16
|AUDUSD
|15
|AUDCAD
|15
|GBPSGD
|15
|EURAUD
|14
|CADJPY
|14
|GBPAUD
|14
|AUDJPY
|13
|CADCHF
|10
|BTCUSD
|9
|USTEC
|7
|GBPCAD
|7
|NZDCAD
|7
|CHFSGD
|7
|NZDJPY
|7
|USDCAD
|6
|AUDSGD
|6
|USDSGD
|6
|SGDJPY
|5
|AUDNZD
|5
|XAGUSD
|3
|EURSGD
|3
|CHFJPY
|2
|EURGBP
|1
|US500
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|NZDCHF
|1
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.4K
|USDJPY
|-396
|EURJPY
|10
|GBPNZD
|-18
|GBPUSD
|30
|EURUSD
|53
|EURCAD
|15
|USDCHF
|-9
|NZDUSD
|-17
|AUDUSD
|13
|AUDCAD
|8
|GBPSGD
|0
|EURAUD
|-26
|CADJPY
|21
|GBPAUD
|11
|AUDJPY
|-17
|CADCHF
|10
|BTCUSD
|-6
|USTEC
|34
|GBPCAD
|4
|NZDCAD
|-1
|CHFSGD
|9
|NZDJPY
|6
|USDCAD
|-4
|AUDSGD
|3
|USDSGD
|3
|SGDJPY
|5
|AUDNZD
|-24
|XAGUSD
|-2
|EURSGD
|3
|CHFJPY
|-1
|EURGBP
|-2
|US500
|1
|GBPCHF
|3
|AUDCHF
|1
|NZDCHF
|2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|61K
|USDJPY
|-2.1K
|EURJPY
|2.1K
|GBPNZD
|-2.6K
|GBPUSD
|1.7K
|EURUSD
|2.1K
|EURCAD
|2.3K
|USDCHF
|-575
|NZDUSD
|-1.5K
|AUDUSD
|547
|AUDCAD
|904
|GBPSGD
|316
|EURAUD
|-3.8K
|CADJPY
|2K
|GBPAUD
|1.9K
|AUDJPY
|-2.4K
|CADCHF
|866
|BTCUSD
|-55K
|USTEC
|35K
|GBPCAD
|621
|NZDCAD
|-65
|CHFSGD
|1.2K
|NZDJPY
|938
|USDCAD
|-491
|AUDSGD
|533
|USDSGD
|409
|SGDJPY
|777
|AUDNZD
|-3.7K
|XAGUSD
|-183
|EURSGD
|404
|CHFJPY
|-174
|EURGBP
|-78
|US500
|979
|GBPCHF
|257
|AUDCHF
|82
|NZDCHF
|168
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 17
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.33 × 21
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.47 × 38
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.60 × 5
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.11 × 133
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.40 × 5
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.51 × 15949
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.97 × 343
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.04 × 588
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.08 × 599
|
itexsys-Platform
|2.12 × 26
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|2.13 × 196
Golden Ratio FX – Multi-Asset Signal with Gold Edge
Overview:
Golden Ratio FX combines disciplined intraday execution with a focus on high-probability setups in Gold (XAUUSD) and major FX pairs. The system blends momentum, volatility, and price action filters to capture directional swings while maintaining strict risk management.
Key Features:
-
✅ Win Rate 70–85% (84% this month, verified via MyFxbook)
-
✅ Strong Monthly Growth: +17.7% this month, +22.7% YTD
-
✅ Multi-Pair Diversification: EURJPY, AUDCAD, GBPAUD, GBPSGD, and XAUUSD
-
✅ Intraday & Swing Style: Trades held from 15 minutes to ~16 hours
-
✅ Controlled Risk: Small lot sizing, adaptive SL/TP, drawdowns capped
Risk Profile:
-
Average lot size 0.01–0.06 (scales on conviction)
-
Max historical drawdown on gold trades ~3% per trade
-
Conservative compounding growth strategy
Why Subscribe:
Golden Ratio FX is designed for traders who want steady growth, high win rate, and exposure to Gold momentum trades — without overleveraging or gambling. The system’s consistency comes from blending major FX pairs with selective high-reward commodity trades.
Transparency Note: All results verified through MyFxbook. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Subscribers should use appropriate risk settings when copying trades.
Minimum Deposit Requirement:
-
Standard Account: $2,000
-
Cent Account: $200 (recommended if trading smaller capital)
Please ensure your account leverage is at least 1:100. Lower deposits may result in margin calls or missed trades. Hedge account required.
USD
USD
USD