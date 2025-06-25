- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|96
|USDJPY
|53
|EURJPY
|40
|GBPNZD
|29
|GBPUSD
|26
|EURUSD
|24
|EURCAD
|21
|USDCHF
|19
|NZDUSD
|16
|AUDUSD
|15
|AUDCAD
|15
|GBPSGD
|15
|EURAUD
|14
|CADJPY
|14
|GBPAUD
|14
|AUDJPY
|13
|CADCHF
|10
|BTCUSD
|9
|USTEC
|7
|GBPCAD
|7
|NZDCAD
|7
|CHFSGD
|7
|NZDJPY
|7
|USDCAD
|6
|AUDSGD
|6
|USDSGD
|6
|SGDJPY
|5
|AUDNZD
|5
|XAGUSD
|3
|EURSGD
|3
|CHFJPY
|2
|EURGBP
|1
|US500
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|NZDCHF
|1
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.4K
|USDJPY
|-396
|EURJPY
|10
|GBPNZD
|-18
|GBPUSD
|30
|EURUSD
|53
|EURCAD
|15
|USDCHF
|-9
|NZDUSD
|-17
|AUDUSD
|13
|AUDCAD
|8
|GBPSGD
|0
|EURAUD
|-26
|CADJPY
|21
|GBPAUD
|11
|AUDJPY
|-17
|CADCHF
|10
|BTCUSD
|-6
|USTEC
|34
|GBPCAD
|4
|NZDCAD
|-1
|CHFSGD
|9
|NZDJPY
|6
|USDCAD
|-4
|AUDSGD
|3
|USDSGD
|3
|SGDJPY
|5
|AUDNZD
|-24
|XAGUSD
|-2
|EURSGD
|3
|CHFJPY
|-1
|EURGBP
|-2
|US500
|1
|GBPCHF
|3
|AUDCHF
|1
|NZDCHF
|2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|61K
|USDJPY
|-2.1K
|EURJPY
|2.1K
|GBPNZD
|-2.6K
|GBPUSD
|1.7K
|EURUSD
|2.1K
|EURCAD
|2.3K
|USDCHF
|-575
|NZDUSD
|-1.5K
|AUDUSD
|547
|AUDCAD
|904
|GBPSGD
|316
|EURAUD
|-3.8K
|CADJPY
|2K
|GBPAUD
|1.9K
|AUDJPY
|-2.4K
|CADCHF
|866
|BTCUSD
|-55K
|USTEC
|35K
|GBPCAD
|621
|NZDCAD
|-65
|CHFSGD
|1.2K
|NZDJPY
|938
|USDCAD
|-491
|AUDSGD
|533
|USDSGD
|409
|SGDJPY
|777
|AUDNZD
|-3.7K
|XAGUSD
|-183
|EURSGD
|404
|CHFJPY
|-174
|EURGBP
|-78
|US500
|979
|GBPCHF
|257
|AUDCHF
|82
|NZDCHF
|168
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 17
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.33 × 21
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.47 × 38
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.60 × 5
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.11 × 133
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.40 × 5
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.51 × 15949
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.97 × 343
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.04 × 588
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.08 × 599
|
itexsys-Platform
|2.12 × 26
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|2.13 × 196
Golden Ratio FX – Multi-Asset Signal with Gold Edge
Overview:
Golden Ratio FX combines disciplined intraday execution with a focus on high-probability setups in Gold (XAUUSD) and major FX pairs. The system blends momentum, volatility, and price action filters to capture directional swings while maintaining strict risk management.
Key Features:
-
✅ Win Rate 70–85% (84% this month, verified via MyFxbook)
-
✅ Strong Monthly Growth: +17.7% this month, +22.7% YTD
-
✅ Multi-Pair Diversification: EURJPY, AUDCAD, GBPAUD, GBPSGD, and XAUUSD
-
✅ Intraday & Swing Style: Trades held from 15 minutes to ~16 hours
-
✅ Controlled Risk: Small lot sizing, adaptive SL/TP, drawdowns capped
Risk Profile:
-
Average lot size 0.01–0.06 (scales on conviction)
-
Max historical drawdown on gold trades ~3% per trade
-
Conservative compounding growth strategy
Why Subscribe:
Golden Ratio FX is designed for traders who want steady growth, high win rate, and exposure to Gold momentum trades — without overleveraging or gambling. The system’s consistency comes from blending major FX pairs with selective high-reward commodity trades.
Transparency Note: All results verified through MyFxbook. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Subscribers should use appropriate risk settings when copying trades.
Minimum Deposit Requirement:
-
Standard Account: $2,000
-
Cent Account: $200 (recommended if trading smaller capital)
Please ensure your account leverage is at least 1:100. Lower deposits may result in margin calls or missed trades. Hedge account required.
USD
USD
USD