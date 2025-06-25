SignauxSections
Roy Chen

Golden Ratio FX

0 avis
Fiabilité
14 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 34%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
519
Bénéfice trades:
381 (73.41%)
Perte trades:
138 (26.59%)
Meilleure transaction:
107.65 USD
Pire transaction:
-237.53 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 882.71 USD (254 967 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 751.53 USD (211 419 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
38 (52.49 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
368.68 USD (21)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
6.80%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
118
Temps de détention moyen:
21 heures
Facteur de récupération:
3.07
Longs trades:
292 (56.26%)
Courts trades:
227 (43.74%)
Facteur de profit:
1.65
Rendement attendu:
2.18 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
7.57 USD
Perte moyenne:
-12.69 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
10 (-66.41 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-237.53 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
23.24%
Prévision annuelle:
281.94%
Algo trading:
57%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
283.21 USD
Maximal:
368.38 USD (62.95%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
15.54% (79.80 USD)
Par fonds propres:
4.45% (213.55 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 96
USDJPY 53
EURJPY 40
GBPNZD 29
GBPUSD 26
EURUSD 24
EURCAD 21
USDCHF 19
NZDUSD 16
AUDUSD 15
AUDCAD 15
GBPSGD 15
EURAUD 14
CADJPY 14
GBPAUD 14
AUDJPY 13
CADCHF 10
BTCUSD 9
USTEC 7
GBPCAD 7
NZDCAD 7
CHFSGD 7
NZDJPY 7
USDCAD 6
AUDSGD 6
USDSGD 6
SGDJPY 5
AUDNZD 5
XAGUSD 3
EURSGD 3
CHFJPY 2
EURGBP 1
US500 1
GBPCHF 1
AUDCHF 1
NZDCHF 1
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.4K
USDJPY -396
EURJPY 10
GBPNZD -18
GBPUSD 30
EURUSD 53
EURCAD 15
USDCHF -9
NZDUSD -17
AUDUSD 13
AUDCAD 8
GBPSGD 0
EURAUD -26
CADJPY 21
GBPAUD 11
AUDJPY -17
CADCHF 10
BTCUSD -6
USTEC 34
GBPCAD 4
NZDCAD -1
CHFSGD 9
NZDJPY 6
USDCAD -4
AUDSGD 3
USDSGD 3
SGDJPY 5
AUDNZD -24
XAGUSD -2
EURSGD 3
CHFJPY -1
EURGBP -2
US500 1
GBPCHF 3
AUDCHF 1
NZDCHF 2
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 61K
USDJPY -2.1K
EURJPY 2.1K
GBPNZD -2.6K
GBPUSD 1.7K
EURUSD 2.1K
EURCAD 2.3K
USDCHF -575
NZDUSD -1.5K
AUDUSD 547
AUDCAD 904
GBPSGD 316
EURAUD -3.8K
CADJPY 2K
GBPAUD 1.9K
AUDJPY -2.4K
CADCHF 866
BTCUSD -55K
USTEC 35K
GBPCAD 621
NZDCAD -65
CHFSGD 1.2K
NZDJPY 938
USDCAD -491
AUDSGD 533
USDSGD 409
SGDJPY 777
AUDNZD -3.7K
XAGUSD -183
EURSGD 404
CHFJPY -174
EURGBP -78
US500 979
GBPCHF 257
AUDCHF 82
NZDCHF 168
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +107.65 USD
Pire transaction: -238 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 21
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +52.49 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -66.41 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 17
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.33 × 21
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.47 × 38
OxSecurities-Live
0.60 × 5
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.11 × 133
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.40 × 5
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.51 × 15949
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.97 × 343
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
2.04 × 588
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.08 × 599
itexsys-Platform
2.12 × 26
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
2.13 × 196
81 plus...
Golden Ratio FX – Multi-Asset Signal with Gold Edge

Overview:
Golden Ratio FX combines disciplined intraday execution with a focus on high-probability setups in Gold (XAUUSD) and major FX pairs. The system blends momentum, volatility, and price action filters to capture directional swings while maintaining strict risk management.

Key Features:

  • Win Rate 70–85% (84% this month, verified via MyFxbook)

  • Strong Monthly Growth: +17.7% this month, +22.7% YTD

  • Multi-Pair Diversification: EURJPY, AUDCAD, GBPAUD, GBPSGD, and XAUUSD

  • Intraday & Swing Style: Trades held from 15 minutes to ~16 hours

  • Controlled Risk: Small lot sizing, adaptive SL/TP, drawdowns capped

Risk Profile:

  • Average lot size 0.01–0.06 (scales on conviction)

  • Max historical drawdown on gold trades ~3% per trade

  • Conservative compounding growth strategy

Why Subscribe:
Golden Ratio FX is designed for traders who want steady growth, high win rate, and exposure to Gold momentum trades — without overleveraging or gambling. The system’s consistency comes from blending major FX pairs with selective high-reward commodity trades.

Transparency Note: All results verified through MyFxbook. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Subscribers should use appropriate risk settings when copying trades.


Minimum Deposit Requirement:

  • Standard Account: $2,000

  • Cent Account: $200 (recommended if trading smaller capital)

Please ensure your account leverage is at least 1:100. Lower deposits may result in margin calls or missed trades. Hedge account required.


2025.09.04 03:18
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.31 08:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.03 12:45
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.27 14:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.27 13:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.26 01:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.26 01:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.06.26 00:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.26 00:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.06.25 08:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.25 08:03
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.25 08:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.25 08:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.25 08:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
