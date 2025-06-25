Golden Ratio FX – Multi-Asset Signal with Gold Edge

Overview:

Golden Ratio FX combines disciplined intraday execution with a focus on high-probability setups in Gold (XAUUSD) and major FX pairs. The system blends momentum, volatility, and price action filters to capture directional swings while maintaining strict risk management.

Key Features:

✅ Win Rate 70–85% (84% this month, verified via MyFxbook)

✅ Strong Monthly Growth: +17.7% this month, +22.7% YTD

✅ Multi-Pair Diversification: EURJPY, AUDCAD, GBPAUD, GBPSGD, and XAUUSD

✅ Intraday & Swing Style: Trades held from 15 minutes to ~16 hours

✅ Controlled Risk: Small lot sizing, adaptive SL/TP, drawdowns capped

Risk Profile:

Average lot size 0.01–0.06 (scales on conviction)

Max historical drawdown on gold trades ~3% per trade

Conservative compounding growth strategy

Why Subscribe:

Golden Ratio FX is designed for traders who want steady growth, high win rate, and exposure to Gold momentum trades — without overleveraging or gambling. The system’s consistency comes from blending major FX pairs with selective high-reward commodity trades.

Transparency Note: All results verified through MyFxbook. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Subscribers should use appropriate risk settings when copying trades.

Minimum Deposit Requirement:

Standard Account: $2,000

Cent Account: $200 (recommended if trading smaller capital)

Please ensure your account leverage is at least 1:100. Lower deposits may result in margin calls or missed trades. Hedge account required.