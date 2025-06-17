Structure. Control. Scalable Growth.

Strategy Overview:

MedQuant Artisan is an automated Forex signal specifically focused on the currency pairs AUD/CAD, NZD/CAD, and AUD/NZD. It combines a grid-martingale rebound strategy with in-depth market structure analysis and disciplined equity-based control.

The system acts counter-cyclically: It identifies overstretched price movements and absorbs them through a multi-tiered position logic, allowing the market to revert to the mean. Exits are executed at the next pivot level, strictly governed by equity limits.

Monthly Target:

📈 Avg. +14.9 % monthly return

– based on real backtests from 2019–2024

– worst year: +60 %, best year: +1,243 %

– focused on aggressive but systematized growth

Risk Control:

📉 Max. equity drawdown: 30 % (equity-based, with automatic series shutdown)

– on average 2 drawdowns per year, always contained via an equity stop-loss mechanism

Target Return & Capital Requirements:

💼 Target annual return: 400 %–1,000 %

💰 Recommended minimum capital: 200 €

– ideal for staged position scaling with optimal risk-reward efficiency

Best suited for:

Traders and investors seeking scalable Forex growth under structured control. MedQuant Artisan represents finely tuned risk management, mathematical logic, and continuous analysis of historical patterns — designed not for speculation, but for consistent capital building.



