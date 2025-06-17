- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|463
|NZDCAD
|455
|AUDNZD
|341
|BTCUSD
|132
|XAUUSD
|107
|EURUSD
|87
|EURCHF
|74
|EURNZD
|73
|EURJPY
|71
|CHFJPY
|68
|EURGBP
|60
|USDCAD
|58
|AUDJPY
|57
|AUDCHF
|53
|EURAUD
|51
|EURCAD
|50
|GBPUSD
|48
|GBPCHF
|48
|CADCHF
|44
|CADJPY
|43
|USDCHF
|38
|GBPCAD
|36
|NZDUSD
|35
|AUDUSD
|35
|GBPAUD
|32
|USDJPY
|25
|CHFSGD
|6
|LNKUSD
|5
|ETHUSD
|5
|BRENT_X3
|2
|NZDCHF
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|AUDCAD
|3.6K
|NZDCAD
|2.6K
|AUDNZD
|1.4K
|BTCUSD
|4
|XAUUSD
|1.7K
|EURUSD
|351
|EURCHF
|525
|EURNZD
|2.1K
|EURJPY
|1.7K
|CHFJPY
|-1.8K
|EURGBP
|132
|USDCAD
|393
|AUDJPY
|894
|AUDCHF
|-68
|EURAUD
|-708
|EURCAD
|1.4K
|GBPUSD
|704
|GBPCHF
|1.2K
|CADCHF
|-364
|CADJPY
|-528
|USDCHF
|-1.7K
|GBPCAD
|-1.3K
|NZDUSD
|981
|AUDUSD
|-927
|GBPAUD
|-356
|USDJPY
|-1.5K
|CHFSGD
|-180
|LNKUSD
|-2
|ETHUSD
|0
|BRENT_X3
|0
|NZDCHF
|19
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|AUDCAD
|5.3K
|NZDCAD
|1.5K
|AUDNZD
|-6.7K
|BTCUSD
|-10K
|XAUUSD
|10K
|EURUSD
|2.6K
|EURCHF
|142
|EURNZD
|8.9K
|EURJPY
|6.2K
|CHFJPY
|-5K
|EURGBP
|-70
|USDCAD
|441
|AUDJPY
|4K
|AUDCHF
|371
|EURAUD
|-1.4K
|EURCAD
|4K
|GBPUSD
|1.9K
|GBPCHF
|3.4K
|CADCHF
|-812
|CADJPY
|-1.9K
|USDCHF
|-6.1K
|GBPCAD
|-12K
|NZDUSD
|2.5K
|AUDUSD
|-3.9K
|GBPAUD
|-1.6K
|USDJPY
|-4.6K
|CHFSGD
|-345
|LNKUSD
|-651
|ETHUSD
|375
|BRENT_X3
|-1
|NZDCHF
|63
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 4
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.33 × 12
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.37 × 244
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.73 × 10657
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.77 × 62
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.79 × 5685
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.83 × 147
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.93 × 55
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.00 × 21
|
easyMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 5
Structure. Control. Scalable Growth.
Strategy Overview:
MedQuant Artisan is an automated Forex signal specifically focused on the currency pairs AUD/CAD, NZD/CAD, and AUD/NZD. It combines a grid-martingale rebound strategy with in-depth market structure analysis and disciplined equity-based control.
The system acts counter-cyclically: It identifies overstretched price movements and absorbs them through a multi-tiered position logic, allowing the market to revert to the mean. Exits are executed at the next pivot level, strictly governed by equity limits.
Monthly Target:
📈 Avg. +14.9 % monthly return
– based on real backtests from 2019–2024
– worst year: +60 %, best year: +1,243 %
– focused on aggressive but systematized growth
Risk Control:
📉 Max. equity drawdown: 30 % (equity-based, with automatic series shutdown)
– on average 2 drawdowns per year, always contained via an equity stop-loss mechanism
Target Return & Capital Requirements:
💼 Target annual return: 400 %–1,000 %
💰 Recommended minimum capital: 200 €
– ideal for staged position scaling with optimal risk-reward efficiency
Best suited for:
Traders and investors seeking scalable Forex growth under structured control. MedQuant Artisan represents finely tuned risk management, mathematical logic, and continuous analysis of historical patterns — designed not for speculation, but for consistent capital building.
