Leon Hans Morten Voige

MedQuant Artisan by Voige Investments

Leon Hans Morten Voige
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
156 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 50 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2022 132%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
2 603
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 957 (75.18%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
646 (24.82%)
En iyi işlem:
1 209.12 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-938.74 EUR
Brüt kâr:
58 236.30 EUR (327 627 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-49 312.31 EUR (331 110 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
56 (676.44 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 371.98 EUR (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.07
Alım-satım etkinliği:
91.90%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
18.42%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
15
Ort. tutma süresi:
17 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
2.06
Alış işlemleri:
1 470 (56.47%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 133 (43.53%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.18
Beklenen getiri:
3.43 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
29.76 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-76.33 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
13 (-403.70 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-3 798.31 EUR (10)
Aylık büyüme:
-11.93%
Yıllık tahmin:
-100.00%
Algo alım-satım:
54%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
5.12 EUR
Maksimum:
4 340.69 EUR (64.19%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
70.32% (-253.98 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
30.23% (5 389.45 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 463
NZDCAD 455
AUDNZD 341
BTCUSD 132
XAUUSD 107
EURUSD 87
EURCHF 74
EURNZD 73
EURJPY 71
CHFJPY 68
EURGBP 60
USDCAD 58
AUDJPY 57
AUDCHF 53
EURAUD 51
EURCAD 50
GBPUSD 48
GBPCHF 48
CADCHF 44
CADJPY 43
USDCHF 38
GBPCAD 36
NZDUSD 35
AUDUSD 35
GBPAUD 32
USDJPY 25
CHFSGD 6
LNKUSD 5
ETHUSD 5
BRENT_X3 2
NZDCHF 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 3.6K
NZDCAD 2.6K
AUDNZD 1.4K
BTCUSD 4
XAUUSD 1.7K
EURUSD 351
EURCHF 525
EURNZD 2.1K
EURJPY 1.7K
CHFJPY -1.8K
EURGBP 132
USDCAD 393
AUDJPY 894
AUDCHF -68
EURAUD -708
EURCAD 1.4K
GBPUSD 704
GBPCHF 1.2K
CADCHF -364
CADJPY -528
USDCHF -1.7K
GBPCAD -1.3K
NZDUSD 981
AUDUSD -927
GBPAUD -356
USDJPY -1.5K
CHFSGD -180
LNKUSD -2
ETHUSD 0
BRENT_X3 0
NZDCHF 19
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 5.3K
NZDCAD 1.5K
AUDNZD -6.7K
BTCUSD -10K
XAUUSD 10K
EURUSD 2.6K
EURCHF 142
EURNZD 8.9K
EURJPY 6.2K
CHFJPY -5K
EURGBP -70
USDCAD 441
AUDJPY 4K
AUDCHF 371
EURAUD -1.4K
EURCAD 4K
GBPUSD 1.9K
GBPCHF 3.4K
CADCHF -812
CADJPY -1.9K
USDCHF -6.1K
GBPCAD -12K
NZDUSD 2.5K
AUDUSD -3.9K
GBPAUD -1.6K
USDJPY -4.6K
CHFSGD -345
LNKUSD -651
ETHUSD 375
BRENT_X3 -1
NZDCHF 63
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1 209.12 EUR
En kötü işlem: -939 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 10
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +676.44 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -403.70 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 4
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.33 × 12
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.37 × 244
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.73 × 10657
Exness-MT5Real3
0.77 × 62
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.79 × 5685
Exness-MT5Real12
0.83 × 147
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.93 × 55
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.00 × 21
easyMarkets-Live
1.00 × 5
143 daha fazla...
Structure. Control. Scalable Growth.

Strategy Overview:
MedQuant Artisan is an automated Forex signal specifically focused on the currency pairs AUD/CAD, NZD/CAD, and AUD/NZD. It combines a grid-martingale rebound strategy with in-depth market structure analysis and disciplined equity-based control.
The system acts counter-cyclically: It identifies overstretched price movements and absorbs them through a multi-tiered position logic, allowing the market to revert to the mean. Exits are executed at the next pivot level, strictly governed by equity limits.

Monthly Target:
📈 Avg. +14.9 % monthly return
– based on real backtests from 2019–2024
– worst year: +60 %, best year: +1,243 %
– focused on aggressive but systematized growth

Risk Control:
📉 Max. equity drawdown: 30 % (equity-based, with automatic series shutdown)
– on average 2 drawdowns per year, always contained via an equity stop-loss mechanism

Target Return & Capital Requirements:
💼 Target annual return: 400 %–1,000 %
💰 Recommended minimum capital: 200 €
– ideal for staged position scaling with optimal risk-reward efficiency

Best suited for:
Traders and investors seeking scalable Forex growth under structured control. MedQuant Artisan represents finely tuned risk management, mathematical logic, and continuous analysis of historical patterns — designed not for speculation, but for consistent capital building.


İnceleme yok
2025.06.20 07:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.17 14:02
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 2.3% of days out of 435 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.17 14:02
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.17 14:02
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
