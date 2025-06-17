SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / MedQuant Artisan by Voige Investments
Leon Hans Morten Voige

MedQuant Artisan by Voige Investments

Leon Hans Morten Voige
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
156 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2022 132%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2 603
Profit Trade:
1 957 (75.18%)
Loss Trade:
646 (24.82%)
Best Trade:
1 209.12 EUR
Worst Trade:
-938.74 EUR
Profitto lordo:
58 236.30 EUR (327 627 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-49 312.31 EUR (331 110 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
56 (676.44 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 371.98 EUR (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
91.90%
Massimo carico di deposito:
18.42%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
15
Tempo di attesa medio:
17 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.06
Long Trade:
1 470 (56.47%)
Short Trade:
1 133 (43.53%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.18
Profitto previsto:
3.43 EUR
Profitto medio:
29.76 EUR
Perdita media:
-76.33 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
13 (-403.70 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-3 798.31 EUR (10)
Crescita mensile:
-11.93%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
54%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
5.12 EUR
Massimale:
4 340.69 EUR (64.19%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
70.32% (-253.98 EUR)
Per equità:
30.23% (5 389.45 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 463
NZDCAD 455
AUDNZD 341
BTCUSD 132
XAUUSD 107
EURUSD 87
EURCHF 74
EURNZD 73
EURJPY 71
CHFJPY 68
EURGBP 60
USDCAD 58
AUDJPY 57
AUDCHF 53
EURAUD 51
EURCAD 50
GBPUSD 48
GBPCHF 48
CADCHF 44
CADJPY 43
USDCHF 38
GBPCAD 36
NZDUSD 35
AUDUSD 35
GBPAUD 32
USDJPY 25
CHFSGD 6
LNKUSD 5
ETHUSD 5
BRENT_X3 2
NZDCHF 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 3.6K
NZDCAD 2.6K
AUDNZD 1.4K
BTCUSD 4
XAUUSD 1.7K
EURUSD 351
EURCHF 525
EURNZD 2.1K
EURJPY 1.7K
CHFJPY -1.8K
EURGBP 132
USDCAD 393
AUDJPY 894
AUDCHF -68
EURAUD -708
EURCAD 1.4K
GBPUSD 704
GBPCHF 1.2K
CADCHF -364
CADJPY -528
USDCHF -1.7K
GBPCAD -1.3K
NZDUSD 981
AUDUSD -927
GBPAUD -356
USDJPY -1.5K
CHFSGD -180
LNKUSD -2
ETHUSD 0
BRENT_X3 0
NZDCHF 19
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 5.3K
NZDCAD 1.5K
AUDNZD -6.7K
BTCUSD -10K
XAUUSD 10K
EURUSD 2.6K
EURCHF 142
EURNZD 8.9K
EURJPY 6.2K
CHFJPY -5K
EURGBP -70
USDCAD 441
AUDJPY 4K
AUDCHF 371
EURAUD -1.4K
EURCAD 4K
GBPUSD 1.9K
GBPCHF 3.4K
CADCHF -812
CADJPY -1.9K
USDCHF -6.1K
GBPCAD -12K
NZDUSD 2.5K
AUDUSD -3.9K
GBPAUD -1.6K
USDJPY -4.6K
CHFSGD -345
LNKUSD -651
ETHUSD 375
BRENT_X3 -1
NZDCHF 63
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 209.12 EUR
Worst Trade: -939 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +676.44 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -403.70 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 4
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.33 × 12
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.37 × 244
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.73 × 10657
Exness-MT5Real3
0.77 × 62
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.79 × 5685
Exness-MT5Real12
0.83 × 147
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.93 × 55
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.00 × 21
easyMarkets-Live
1.00 × 5
143 più
Structure. Control. Scalable Growth.

Strategy Overview:
MedQuant Artisan is an automated Forex signal specifically focused on the currency pairs AUD/CAD, NZD/CAD, and AUD/NZD. It combines a grid-martingale rebound strategy with in-depth market structure analysis and disciplined equity-based control.
The system acts counter-cyclically: It identifies overstretched price movements and absorbs them through a multi-tiered position logic, allowing the market to revert to the mean. Exits are executed at the next pivot level, strictly governed by equity limits.

Monthly Target:
📈 Avg. +14.9 % monthly return
– based on real backtests from 2019–2024
– worst year: +60 %, best year: +1,243 %
– focused on aggressive but systematized growth

Risk Control:
📉 Max. equity drawdown: 30 % (equity-based, with automatic series shutdown)
– on average 2 drawdowns per year, always contained via an equity stop-loss mechanism

Target Return & Capital Requirements:
💼 Target annual return: 400 %–1,000 %
💰 Recommended minimum capital: 200 €
– ideal for staged position scaling with optimal risk-reward efficiency

Best suited for:
Traders and investors seeking scalable Forex growth under structured control. MedQuant Artisan represents finely tuned risk management, mathematical logic, and continuous analysis of historical patterns — designed not for speculation, but for consistent capital building.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.06.20 07:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.17 14:02
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 2.3% of days out of 435 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.17 14:02
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.17 14:02
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
