- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|463
|NZDCAD
|455
|AUDNZD
|341
|BTCUSD
|132
|XAUUSD
|107
|EURUSD
|87
|EURCHF
|74
|EURNZD
|73
|EURJPY
|71
|CHFJPY
|68
|EURGBP
|60
|USDCAD
|58
|AUDJPY
|57
|AUDCHF
|53
|EURAUD
|51
|EURCAD
|50
|GBPUSD
|48
|GBPCHF
|48
|CADCHF
|44
|CADJPY
|43
|USDCHF
|38
|GBPCAD
|36
|NZDUSD
|35
|AUDUSD
|35
|GBPAUD
|32
|USDJPY
|25
|CHFSGD
|6
|LNKUSD
|5
|ETHUSD
|5
|BRENT_X3
|2
|NZDCHF
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|3.6K
|NZDCAD
|2.6K
|AUDNZD
|1.4K
|BTCUSD
|4
|XAUUSD
|1.7K
|EURUSD
|351
|EURCHF
|525
|EURNZD
|2.1K
|EURJPY
|1.7K
|CHFJPY
|-1.8K
|EURGBP
|132
|USDCAD
|393
|AUDJPY
|894
|AUDCHF
|-68
|EURAUD
|-708
|EURCAD
|1.4K
|GBPUSD
|704
|GBPCHF
|1.2K
|CADCHF
|-364
|CADJPY
|-528
|USDCHF
|-1.7K
|GBPCAD
|-1.3K
|NZDUSD
|981
|AUDUSD
|-927
|GBPAUD
|-356
|USDJPY
|-1.5K
|CHFSGD
|-180
|LNKUSD
|-2
|ETHUSD
|0
|BRENT_X3
|0
|NZDCHF
|19
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|5.3K
|NZDCAD
|1.5K
|AUDNZD
|-6.7K
|BTCUSD
|-10K
|XAUUSD
|10K
|EURUSD
|2.6K
|EURCHF
|142
|EURNZD
|8.9K
|EURJPY
|6.2K
|CHFJPY
|-5K
|EURGBP
|-70
|USDCAD
|441
|AUDJPY
|4K
|AUDCHF
|371
|EURAUD
|-1.4K
|EURCAD
|4K
|GBPUSD
|1.9K
|GBPCHF
|3.4K
|CADCHF
|-812
|CADJPY
|-1.9K
|USDCHF
|-6.1K
|GBPCAD
|-12K
|NZDUSD
|2.5K
|AUDUSD
|-3.9K
|GBPAUD
|-1.6K
|USDJPY
|-4.6K
|CHFSGD
|-345
|LNKUSD
|-651
|ETHUSD
|375
|BRENT_X3
|-1
|NZDCHF
|63
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 4
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.33 × 12
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.37 × 244
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.73 × 10657
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.77 × 62
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.79 × 5685
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.83 × 147
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.93 × 55
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.00 × 21
|
easyMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 5
Structure. Control. Scalable Growth.
Strategy Overview:
MedQuant Artisan is an automated Forex signal specifically focused on the currency pairs AUD/CAD, NZD/CAD, and AUD/NZD. It combines a grid-martingale rebound strategy with in-depth market structure analysis and disciplined equity-based control.
The system acts counter-cyclically: It identifies overstretched price movements and absorbs them through a multi-tiered position logic, allowing the market to revert to the mean. Exits are executed at the next pivot level, strictly governed by equity limits.
Monthly Target:
📈 Avg. +14.9 % monthly return
– based on real backtests from 2019–2024
– worst year: +60 %, best year: +1,243 %
– focused on aggressive but systematized growth
Risk Control:
📉 Max. equity drawdown: 30 % (equity-based, with automatic series shutdown)
– on average 2 drawdowns per year, always contained via an equity stop-loss mechanism
Target Return & Capital Requirements:
💼 Target annual return: 400 %–1,000 %
💰 Recommended minimum capital: 200 €
– ideal for staged position scaling with optimal risk-reward efficiency
Best suited for:
Traders and investors seeking scalable Forex growth under structured control. MedQuant Artisan represents finely tuned risk management, mathematical logic, and continuous analysis of historical patterns — designed not for speculation, but for consistent capital building.
