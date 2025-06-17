SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / MedQuant Artisan by Voige Investments
Leon Hans Morten Voige

MedQuant Artisan by Voige Investments

Leon Hans Morten Voige
0 avis
Fiabilité
156 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2022 132%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
2 603
Bénéfice trades:
1 957 (75.18%)
Perte trades:
646 (24.82%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 209.12 EUR
Pire transaction:
-938.74 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
58 236.30 EUR (327 627 pips)
Perte brute:
-49 312.31 EUR (331 110 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
56 (676.44 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 371.98 EUR (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Activité de trading:
91.90%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
18.42%
Dernier trade:
19 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
15
Temps de détention moyen:
17 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.06
Longs trades:
1 470 (56.47%)
Courts trades:
1 133 (43.53%)
Facteur de profit:
1.18
Rendement attendu:
3.43 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
29.76 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-76.33 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
13 (-403.70 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-3 798.31 EUR (10)
Croissance mensuelle:
-11.93%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
54%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
5.12 EUR
Maximal:
4 340.69 EUR (64.19%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
70.32% (-253.98 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
30.23% (5 389.45 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 463
NZDCAD 455
AUDNZD 341
BTCUSD 132
XAUUSD 107
EURUSD 87
EURCHF 74
EURNZD 73
EURJPY 71
CHFJPY 68
EURGBP 60
USDCAD 58
AUDJPY 57
AUDCHF 53
EURAUD 51
EURCAD 50
GBPUSD 48
GBPCHF 48
CADCHF 44
CADJPY 43
USDCHF 38
GBPCAD 36
NZDUSD 35
AUDUSD 35
GBPAUD 32
USDJPY 25
CHFSGD 6
LNKUSD 5
ETHUSD 5
BRENT_X3 2
NZDCHF 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 3.6K
NZDCAD 2.6K
AUDNZD 1.4K
BTCUSD 4
XAUUSD 1.7K
EURUSD 351
EURCHF 525
EURNZD 2.1K
EURJPY 1.7K
CHFJPY -1.8K
EURGBP 132
USDCAD 393
AUDJPY 894
AUDCHF -68
EURAUD -708
EURCAD 1.4K
GBPUSD 704
GBPCHF 1.2K
CADCHF -364
CADJPY -528
USDCHF -1.7K
GBPCAD -1.3K
NZDUSD 981
AUDUSD -927
GBPAUD -356
USDJPY -1.5K
CHFSGD -180
LNKUSD -2
ETHUSD 0
BRENT_X3 0
NZDCHF 19
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 5.3K
NZDCAD 1.5K
AUDNZD -6.7K
BTCUSD -10K
XAUUSD 10K
EURUSD 2.6K
EURCHF 142
EURNZD 8.9K
EURJPY 6.2K
CHFJPY -5K
EURGBP -70
USDCAD 441
AUDJPY 4K
AUDCHF 371
EURAUD -1.4K
EURCAD 4K
GBPUSD 1.9K
GBPCHF 3.4K
CADCHF -812
CADJPY -1.9K
USDCHF -6.1K
GBPCAD -12K
NZDUSD 2.5K
AUDUSD -3.9K
GBPAUD -1.6K
USDJPY -4.6K
CHFSGD -345
LNKUSD -651
ETHUSD 375
BRENT_X3 -1
NZDCHF 63
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 209.12 EUR
Pire transaction: -939 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 10
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +676.44 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -403.70 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 4
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.33 × 12
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.37 × 244
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.73 × 10657
Exness-MT5Real3
0.77 × 62
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.79 × 5685
Exness-MT5Real12
0.83 × 147
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.93 × 55
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.00 × 21
easyMarkets-Live
1.00 × 5
143 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Structure. Control. Scalable Growth.

Strategy Overview:
MedQuant Artisan is an automated Forex signal specifically focused on the currency pairs AUD/CAD, NZD/CAD, and AUD/NZD. It combines a grid-martingale rebound strategy with in-depth market structure analysis and disciplined equity-based control.
The system acts counter-cyclically: It identifies overstretched price movements and absorbs them through a multi-tiered position logic, allowing the market to revert to the mean. Exits are executed at the next pivot level, strictly governed by equity limits.

Monthly Target:
📈 Avg. +14.9 % monthly return
– based on real backtests from 2019–2024
– worst year: +60 %, best year: +1,243 %
– focused on aggressive but systematized growth

Risk Control:
📉 Max. equity drawdown: 30 % (equity-based, with automatic series shutdown)
– on average 2 drawdowns per year, always contained via an equity stop-loss mechanism

Target Return & Capital Requirements:
💼 Target annual return: 400 %–1,000 %
💰 Recommended minimum capital: 200 €
– ideal for staged position scaling with optimal risk-reward efficiency

Best suited for:
Traders and investors seeking scalable Forex growth under structured control. MedQuant Artisan represents finely tuned risk management, mathematical logic, and continuous analysis of historical patterns — designed not for speculation, but for consistent capital building.


Aucun avis
2025.06.20 07:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.17 14:02
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 2.3% of days out of 435 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.17 14:02
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.17 14:02
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
MedQuant Artisan by Voige Investments
50 USD par mois
132%
0
0
USD
16K
EUR
156
54%
2 603
75%
92%
1.18
3.43
EUR
70%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.