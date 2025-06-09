📊 1. What is Wave-Hunter?

Wave-Hunter is a trading signal based on an Expert Advisor (EA) fully developed by the signal provider. It is primarily designed to trade gold (XAUUSD), but can also trade other Forex pairs.

The system is fully automated, yet it remains actively monitored to ensure optimal management according to current market conditions.

🔧 2. Requirements to Copy the Signal

To ensure optimal performance, the following conditions are required:

✅ Hedging account (allows simultaneous buy/sell positions)

✅ Minimum balance of 1000 USD

✅ Recommended leverage: 1:500

✅ Stable internet connection

⚠️ 3. Understanding the Risk Involved

Before subscribing, it is essential to understand the risks involved:

This system does not rely on fixed Stop Losses .

Trade management is entirely based on market behavior , which allows for maximum flexibility and optimized returns.

However, this approach may involve higher levels of risk, especially during periods of high volatility.

The system was thoroughly backtested over the period from 01/01/2021 to 30/06/2025 with an initial capital of 1000 USD. The test was successful, demonstrating the robustness of the strategy under various market conditions. However, the maximum drawdown observed was relatively high.

⚠️ 4. Risk Disclaimer

Trading in financial markets involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always trade responsibly and never invest more than you can afford to lose.



