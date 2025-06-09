SinyallerBölümler
Mohamed El Atyqy

Wave Hunter

Mohamed El Atyqy
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
16 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 47%
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
106
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
86 (81.13%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
20 (18.87%)
En iyi işlem:
72.14 USD
En kötü işlem:
-145.33 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 748.70 USD (124 685 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-988.24 USD (84 718 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
24 (131.95 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
503.70 USD (13)
Sharpe oranı:
0.14
Alım-satım etkinliği:
42.41%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
14.91%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
8
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
1.46
Alış işlemleri:
60 (56.60%)
Satış işlemleri:
46 (43.40%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.77
Beklenen getiri:
7.17 USD
Ortalama kâr:
20.33 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-49.41 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-428.44 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-428.44 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
11.25%
Yıllık tahmin:
136.56%
Algo alım-satım:
68%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
373.07 USD
Maksimum:
522.52 USD (80.46%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
52.91% (522.24 USD)
Varlığa göre:
56.61% (358.84 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GOLD 106
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GOLD 761
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GOLD 40K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +72.14 USD
En kötü işlem: -145 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 13
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +131.95 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -428.44 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FxPro-MT5 Live02" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

📊 1. What is Wave-Hunter?

Wave-Hunter is a trading signal based on an Expert Advisor (EA) fully developed by the signal provider. It is primarily designed to trade gold (XAUUSD), but can also trade other Forex pairs.

The system is fully automated, yet it remains actively monitored to ensure optimal management according to current market conditions.

🔧 2. Requirements to Copy the Signal

To ensure optimal performance, the following conditions are required:

Hedging account (allows simultaneous buy/sell positions)
Minimum balance of 1000 USD
Recommended leverage: 1:500
Stable internet connection

⚠️ 3. Understanding the Risk Involved

Before subscribing, it is essential to understand the risks involved:

  • This system does not rely on fixed Stop Losses.

  • Trade management is entirely based on market behavior, which allows for maximum flexibility and optimized returns.

  • However, this approach may involve higher levels of risk, especially during periods of high volatility.

The system was thoroughly backtested over the period from 01/01/2021 to 30/06/2025 with an initial capital of 1000 USD. The test was successful, demonstrating the robustness of the strategy under various market conditions. However, the maximum drawdown observed was relatively high.

⚠️ 4. Risk Disclaimer

Trading in financial markets involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always trade responsibly and never invest more than you can afford to lose.


2025.08.28 11:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.22 12:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.20 06:53
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.07 16:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.22 09:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.22 05:55
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.21 13:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.15 18:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.13 23:02
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.11 13:06
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.11 03:01
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.11 02:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.11 00:54
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.07 17:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.16 15:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.16 14:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.11 05:36
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.11 05:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.06.11 04:36
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.11 04:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
