Mohamed El Atyqy

Wave Hunter

Mohamed El Atyqy
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
16 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 47%
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
106
Profit Trade:
86 (81.13%)
Loss Trade:
20 (18.87%)
Best Trade:
72.14 USD
Worst Trade:
-145.33 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 748.70 USD (124 685 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-988.24 USD (84 718 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
24 (131.95 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
503.70 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.14
Attività di trading:
42.41%
Massimo carico di deposito:
14.91%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
1.46
Long Trade:
60 (56.60%)
Short Trade:
46 (43.40%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.77
Profitto previsto:
7.17 USD
Profitto medio:
20.33 USD
Perdita media:
-49.41 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-428.44 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-428.44 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
24.32%
Previsione annuale:
295.13%
Algo trading:
68%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
373.07 USD
Massimale:
522.52 USD (80.46%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
52.91% (522.24 USD)
Per equità:
56.61% (358.84 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GOLD 106
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GOLD 761
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GOLD 40K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +72.14 USD
Worst Trade: -145 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +131.95 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -428.44 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FxPro-MT5 Live02" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

📊 1. What is Wave-Hunter?

Wave-Hunter is a trading signal based on an Expert Advisor (EA) fully developed by the signal provider. It is primarily designed to trade gold (XAUUSD), but can also trade other Forex pairs.

The system is fully automated, yet it remains actively monitored to ensure optimal management according to current market conditions.

🔧 2. Requirements to Copy the Signal

To ensure optimal performance, the following conditions are required:

Hedging account (allows simultaneous buy/sell positions)
Minimum balance of 1000 USD
Recommended leverage: 1:500
Stable internet connection

⚠️ 3. Understanding the Risk Involved

Before subscribing, it is essential to understand the risks involved:

  • This system does not rely on fixed Stop Losses.

  • Trade management is entirely based on market behavior, which allows for maximum flexibility and optimized returns.

  • However, this approach may involve higher levels of risk, especially during periods of high volatility.

The system was thoroughly backtested over the period from 01/01/2021 to 30/06/2025 with an initial capital of 1000 USD. The test was successful, demonstrating the robustness of the strategy under various market conditions. However, the maximum drawdown observed was relatively high.

⚠️ 4. Risk Disclaimer

Trading in financial markets involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always trade responsibly and never invest more than you can afford to lose.


Non ci sono recensioni
