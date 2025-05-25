SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Krujeab manual
Buntita Prommolmas

Krujeab manual

Buntita Prommolmas
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
28 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 54%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
269
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
198 (73.60%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
71 (26.39%)
En iyi işlem:
81.87 USD
En kötü işlem:
-475.60 USD
Brüt kâr:
3 560.40 USD (1 303 746 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2 588.69 USD (345 854 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
13 (345.81 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
345.81 USD (13)
Sharpe oranı:
0.11
Alım-satım etkinliği:
98.01%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
1.78%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
7
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
1.96
Alış işlemleri:
212 (78.81%)
Satış işlemleri:
57 (21.19%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.38
Beklenen getiri:
3.61 USD
Ortalama kâr:
17.98 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-36.46 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-478.91 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-478.91 USD (7)
Aylık büyüme:
4.20%
Yıllık tahmin:
51.00%
Algo alım-satım:
17%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
495.96 USD (32.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
31.97% (495.96 USD)
Varlığa göre:
22.66% (543.80 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GOLD# 255
BRENTCash 6
BTCUSD# 2
US30Cash 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GOLD# 1.6K
BRENTCash 0
BTCUSD# 15
US30Cash -1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GOLD# 165K
BRENTCash -12
BTCUSD# 154K
US30Cash -217
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +81.87 USD
En kötü işlem: -476 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 13
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +345.81 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -478.91 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMGlobal-MT5 4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

📈 Hybrid Trading Strategy: Trend + RSI + ATR

This strategy combines three powerful tools to increase the probability of successful trades by aligning entries with the dominant trend, confirming with momentum, and managing exits with dynamic volatility-based targets.

1. Identify the Main Trend

  • Use a higher timeframe (e.g., H4 or Daily) to determine the overall market direction.

  • Apply a trend indicator such as the 50-period or 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

  • Bullish trend: Price is above the EMA.

  • Bearish trend: Price is below the EMA.

2. Entry Confirmation Using RSI

  • Switch to a lower timeframe (e.g., H1 or M30) for trade entry.

  • Use the Relative Strength Index (RSI) with a 14-period setting.

  • In a bullish trend, look for RSI pullbacks below 50 and then crossing back above it — a signal of bullish momentum returning.

  • In a bearish trend, look for RSI to rise above 50 and then drop back below it — signaling momentum resuming downward.

3. Set TP and SL Using ATR

  • Use the Average True Range (ATR) to calculate dynamic Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels based on market volatility.

  • Recommended settings: ATR(14) on the same timeframe as your entry.

  • Set:

    • Stop Loss = Entry Price ± (1.5 × ATR)

    • Take Profit = Entry Price ± (2.5 × ATR)

(Use "+" for long trades, and "–" for short trades.)

This ensures the SL/TP adapt to changing market conditions and avoids fixed pip distances that may not suit volatility.

✅ Example:

  • Trend: Price is above the 200 EMA on H4 (bullish trend)

  • RSI on H1: Pulls back below 50, then crosses above 50 again

  • ATR(14) on H1: 25 pips

  • Entry: Buy at 1.2000

  • SL: 1.2000 – (1.5 × 25) = 1.1962

  • TP: 1.2000 + (2.5 × 25) = 1.2062


İnceleme yok
2025.09.26 14:55
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 4.64% of days out of 194 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.04 06:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.29 13:12
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.05% of days out of 74 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.26 16:59
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.25 15:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
