- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD#
|255
|BRENTCash
|6
|BTCUSD#
|2
|US30Cash
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|GOLD#
|1.6K
|BRENTCash
|0
|BTCUSD#
|15
|US30Cash
|-1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|GOLD#
|165K
|BRENTCash
|-12
|BTCUSD#
|154K
|US30Cash
|-217
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMGlobal-MT5 4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
📈 Hybrid Trading Strategy: Trend + RSI + ATR
This strategy combines three powerful tools to increase the probability of successful trades by aligning entries with the dominant trend, confirming with momentum, and managing exits with dynamic volatility-based targets.
1. Identify the Main Trend
-
Use a higher timeframe (e.g., H4 or Daily) to determine the overall market direction.
-
Apply a trend indicator such as the 50-period or 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
-
Bullish trend: Price is above the EMA.
-
Bearish trend: Price is below the EMA.
2. Entry Confirmation Using RSI
-
Switch to a lower timeframe (e.g., H1 or M30) for trade entry.
-
Use the Relative Strength Index (RSI) with a 14-period setting.
-
In a bullish trend, look for RSI pullbacks below 50 and then crossing back above it — a signal of bullish momentum returning.
-
In a bearish trend, look for RSI to rise above 50 and then drop back below it — signaling momentum resuming downward.
3. Set TP and SL Using ATR
-
Use the Average True Range (ATR) to calculate dynamic Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels based on market volatility.
-
Recommended settings: ATR(14) on the same timeframe as your entry.
-
Set:
-
Stop Loss = Entry Price ± (1.5 × ATR)
-
Take Profit = Entry Price ± (2.5 × ATR)
-
(Use "+" for long trades, and "–" for short trades.)
This ensures the SL/TP adapt to changing market conditions and avoids fixed pip distances that may not suit volatility.
✅ Example:
-
Trend: Price is above the 200 EMA on H4 (bullish trend)
-
RSI on H1: Pulls back below 50, then crosses above 50 again
-
ATR(14) on H1: 25 pips
-
Entry: Buy at 1.2000
-
SL: 1.2000 – (1.5 × 25) = 1.1962
-
TP: 1.2000 + (2.5 × 25) = 1.2062
USD
USD
USD