- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD#
|253
|BRENTCash
|6
|BTCUSD#
|2
|US30Cash
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD#
|1.5K
|BRENTCash
|0
|BTCUSD#
|15
|US30Cash
|-1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD#
|158K
|BRENTCash
|-12
|BTCUSD#
|154K
|US30Cash
|-217
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-MT5 4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
📈 Hybrid Trading Strategy: Trend + RSI + ATR
This strategy combines three powerful tools to increase the probability of successful trades by aligning entries with the dominant trend, confirming with momentum, and managing exits with dynamic volatility-based targets.
1. Identify the Main Trend
-
Use a higher timeframe (e.g., H4 or Daily) to determine the overall market direction.
-
Apply a trend indicator such as the 50-period or 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
-
Bullish trend: Price is above the EMA.
-
Bearish trend: Price is below the EMA.
2. Entry Confirmation Using RSI
-
Switch to a lower timeframe (e.g., H1 or M30) for trade entry.
-
Use the Relative Strength Index (RSI) with a 14-period setting.
-
In a bullish trend, look for RSI pullbacks below 50 and then crossing back above it — a signal of bullish momentum returning.
-
In a bearish trend, look for RSI to rise above 50 and then drop back below it — signaling momentum resuming downward.
3. Set TP and SL Using ATR
-
Use the Average True Range (ATR) to calculate dynamic Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels based on market volatility.
-
Recommended settings: ATR(14) on the same timeframe as your entry.
-
Set:
-
Stop Loss = Entry Price ± (1.5 × ATR)
-
Take Profit = Entry Price ± (2.5 × ATR)
-
(Use "+" for long trades, and "–" for short trades.)
This ensures the SL/TP adapt to changing market conditions and avoids fixed pip distances that may not suit volatility.
✅ Example:
-
Trend: Price is above the 200 EMA on H4 (bullish trend)
-
RSI on H1: Pulls back below 50, then crosses above 50 again
-
ATR(14) on H1: 25 pips
-
Entry: Buy at 1.2000
-
SL: 1.2000 – (1.5 × 25) = 1.1962
-
TP: 1.2000 + (2.5 × 25) = 1.2062
