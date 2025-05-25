📈 Hybrid Trading Strategy: Trend + RSI + ATR

This strategy combines three powerful tools to increase the probability of successful trades by aligning entries with the dominant trend, confirming with momentum, and managing exits with dynamic volatility-based targets.

1. Identify the Main Trend

Use a higher timeframe (e.g., H4 or Daily) to determine the overall market direction.

Apply a trend indicator such as the 50-period or 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) .

Bullish trend: Price is above the EMA.

Bearish trend: Price is below the EMA.

2. Entry Confirmation Using RSI

Switch to a lower timeframe (e.g., H1 or M30) for trade entry.

Use the Relative Strength Index (RSI) with a 14-period setting.

In a bullish trend , look for RSI pullbacks below 50 and then crossing back above it — a signal of bullish momentum returning.

In a bearish trend, look for RSI to rise above 50 and then drop back below it — signaling momentum resuming downward.

3. Set TP and SL Using ATR

Use the Average True Range (ATR) to calculate dynamic Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels based on market volatility.

Recommended settings: ATR(14) on the same timeframe as your entry.

Set: Stop Loss = Entry Price ± (1.5 × ATR) Take Profit = Entry Price ± (2.5 × ATR)



(Use "+" for long trades, and "–" for short trades.)

This ensures the SL/TP adapt to changing market conditions and avoids fixed pip distances that may not suit volatility.

✅ Example:

Trend: Price is above the 200 EMA on H4 (bullish trend)

RSI on H1: Pulls back below 50, then crosses above 50 again

ATR(14) on H1: 25 pips

Entry: Buy at 1.2000

SL: 1.2000 – (1.5 × 25) = 1.1962

TP: 1.2000 + (2.5 × 25) = 1.2062



