SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Krujeab manual
Buntita Prommolmas

Krujeab manual

Buntita Prommolmas
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
28 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 54%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
269
Profit Trade:
198 (73.60%)
Loss Trade:
71 (26.39%)
Best Trade:
81.87 USD
Worst Trade:
-475.60 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 560.40 USD (1 303 746 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 588.69 USD (345 854 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
13 (345.81 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
345.81 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.11
Attività di trading:
98.01%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.78%
Ultimo trade:
23 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
1.96
Long Trade:
212 (78.81%)
Short Trade:
57 (21.19%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.38
Profitto previsto:
3.61 USD
Profitto medio:
17.98 USD
Perdita media:
-36.46 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-478.91 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-478.91 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
5.93%
Previsione annuale:
71.92%
Algo trading:
17%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
495.96 USD (32.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
31.97% (495.96 USD)
Per equità:
22.66% (543.80 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GOLD# 255
BRENTCash 6
BTCUSD# 2
US30Cash 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GOLD# 1.6K
BRENTCash 0
BTCUSD# 15
US30Cash -1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GOLD# 165K
BRENTCash -12
BTCUSD# 154K
US30Cash -217
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +81.87 USD
Worst Trade: -476 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +345.81 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -478.91 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-MT5 4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

📈 Hybrid Trading Strategy: Trend + RSI + ATR

This strategy combines three powerful tools to increase the probability of successful trades by aligning entries with the dominant trend, confirming with momentum, and managing exits with dynamic volatility-based targets.

1. Identify the Main Trend

  • Use a higher timeframe (e.g., H4 or Daily) to determine the overall market direction.

  • Apply a trend indicator such as the 50-period or 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

  • Bullish trend: Price is above the EMA.

  • Bearish trend: Price is below the EMA.

2. Entry Confirmation Using RSI

  • Switch to a lower timeframe (e.g., H1 or M30) for trade entry.

  • Use the Relative Strength Index (RSI) with a 14-period setting.

  • In a bullish trend, look for RSI pullbacks below 50 and then crossing back above it — a signal of bullish momentum returning.

  • In a bearish trend, look for RSI to rise above 50 and then drop back below it — signaling momentum resuming downward.

3. Set TP and SL Using ATR

  • Use the Average True Range (ATR) to calculate dynamic Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels based on market volatility.

  • Recommended settings: ATR(14) on the same timeframe as your entry.

  • Set:

    • Stop Loss = Entry Price ± (1.5 × ATR)

    • Take Profit = Entry Price ± (2.5 × ATR)

(Use "+" for long trades, and "–" for short trades.)

This ensures the SL/TP adapt to changing market conditions and avoids fixed pip distances that may not suit volatility.

✅ Example:

  • Trend: Price is above the 200 EMA on H4 (bullish trend)

  • RSI on H1: Pulls back below 50, then crosses above 50 again

  • ATR(14) on H1: 25 pips

  • Entry: Buy at 1.2000

  • SL: 1.2000 – (1.5 × 25) = 1.1962

  • TP: 1.2000 + (2.5 × 25) = 1.2062


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.26 14:55
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 4.64% of days out of 194 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.04 06:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.29 13:12
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.05% of days out of 74 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.26 16:59
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.25 15:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Krujeab manual
30USD al mese
54%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
28
17%
269
73%
98%
1.37
3.61
USD
32%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.