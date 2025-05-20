- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|121
|CADJPY
|84
|EURJPY
|76
|AUDCAD
|74
|CHFJPY
|73
|AUDCHF
|73
|AUDUSD
|73
|USDJPY
|73
|GBPJPY
|72
|NZDUSD
|71
|GBPCAD
|71
|NZDJPY
|70
|EURAUD
|69
|GBPAUD
|68
|NZDCHF
|66
|EURNZD
|65
|NZDCAD
|65
|EURCAD
|65
|USDCAD
|64
|EURUSD
|63
|GBPUSD
|63
|AUDJPY
|62
|EURGBP
|61
|USDCHF
|57
|CADCHF
|57
|EURCHF
|57
|GBPNZD
|56
|GBPCHF
|55
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|AUDNZD
|-10K
|CADJPY
|8.1K
|EURJPY
|5.4K
|AUDCAD
|6.9K
|CHFJPY
|-5.3K
|AUDCHF
|2.8K
|AUDUSD
|12K
|USDJPY
|2K
|GBPJPY
|15K
|NZDUSD
|1.6K
|GBPCAD
|1.8K
|NZDJPY
|10K
|EURAUD
|8K
|GBPAUD
|1.3K
|NZDCHF
|2.6K
|EURNZD
|9.6K
|NZDCAD
|6.4K
|EURCAD
|1.7K
|USDCAD
|5.2K
|EURUSD
|6.9K
|GBPUSD
|5.7K
|AUDJPY
|21
|EURGBP
|813
|USDCHF
|252
|CADCHF
|5.1K
|EURCHF
|3.3K
|GBPNZD
|3.7K
|GBPCHF
|9.8K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|AUDNZD
|-15K
|CADJPY
|12K
|EURJPY
|9.8K
|AUDCAD
|10K
|CHFJPY
|-6.3K
|AUDCHF
|2.9K
|AUDUSD
|13K
|USDJPY
|4.6K
|GBPJPY
|24K
|NZDUSD
|2.1K
|GBPCAD
|4.2K
|NZDJPY
|16K
|EURAUD
|14K
|GBPAUD
|3.8K
|NZDCHF
|2.4K
|EURNZD
|17K
|NZDCAD
|9.3K
|EURCAD
|3.3K
|USDCAD
|7.9K
|EURUSD
|7.3K
|GBPUSD
|6.7K
|AUDJPY
|1.9K
|EURGBP
|1.3K
|USDCHF
|146
|CADCHF
|4.5K
|EURCHF
|3.4K
|GBPNZD
|7.3K
|GBPCHF
|9K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 4
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.22 × 55
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.26 × 5183
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.35 × 26
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.08 × 458
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.26 × 156
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|2.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.50 × 8
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|3.00 × 25
|
TickmillUK-Live
|3.00 × 8
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|3.22 × 9
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|3.32 × 19
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|3.61 × 49
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|3.80 × 299
|
FPMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|4.20 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|4.24 × 21
|
BCS5-Real
|4.38 × 8
|
Binary.com-Server
|5.22 × 9
Trend Reversal Strategy | Live Darwinex Zero Account | +87% in <3 Months
This signal is powered by a proprietary trend reversal trading system developed after years of research, testing, and live market validation. The strategy focuses on capturing high-probability turning points in the market using a blend of momentum exhaustion, price action, and volatility filtering techniques. It aims for consistent returns with proper risk controls.
✅ Real Performance on Darwinex Zero
This strategy is live on Darwinex Zero under the name DGCM and has already achieved significant recognition:
-
💰 +87% profit in under 3 months
-
🏆 Reached 5% profit target to secure a €100k permanent allocation
-
📈 Received an additional €60k DarwinIA allocation (bringing total to €160k managed capital)
-
📊 Current account balance exceeds €187k, all verifiable here:
👉 DGCM Darwin Performance
📌 What to Expect
-
Focus on relatively lower timeframe intraday swings
-
Fixed risk per trade, adaptive to volatility
-
Built-in drawdown protection and trade management logic
-
Smart reversal model
This signal is ideal for traders looking for a disciplined and well-capitalized strategy with real-world track record and sustainable growth approach.
Subscribe with confidence and join the journey.
