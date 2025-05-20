SinyallerBölümler
Adebayo Oluwaseun Ojo

DawinexZero DGCM

Adebayo Oluwaseun Ojo
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
24 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 121%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 924
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 363 (70.84%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
561 (29.16%)
En iyi işlem:
1 572.69 USD
En kötü işlem:
-2 937.78 USD
Brüt kâr:
330 696.69 USD (430 932 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-209 478.01 USD (253 454 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
46 (9 999.77 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
9 999.77 USD (46)
Sharpe oranı:
0.17
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
108.75%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
75
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
4.56
Alış işlemleri:
908 (47.19%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 016 (52.81%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.58
Beklenen getiri:
63.00 USD
Ortalama kâr:
242.62 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-373.40 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
48 (-9 153.08 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-10 098.08 USD (8)
Aylık büyüme:
1.30%
Yıllık tahmin:
15.77%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
9 568.09 USD
Maksimum:
26 581.35 USD (13.16%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
13.17% (26 633.27 USD)
Varlığa göre:
20.14% (39 589.26 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDNZD 121
CADJPY 84
EURJPY 76
AUDCAD 74
CHFJPY 73
AUDCHF 73
AUDUSD 73
USDJPY 73
GBPJPY 72
NZDUSD 71
GBPCAD 71
NZDJPY 70
EURAUD 69
GBPAUD 68
NZDCHF 66
EURNZD 65
NZDCAD 65
EURCAD 65
USDCAD 64
EURUSD 63
GBPUSD 63
AUDJPY 62
EURGBP 61
USDCHF 57
CADCHF 57
EURCHF 57
GBPNZD 56
GBPCHF 55
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDNZD -10K
CADJPY 8.1K
EURJPY 5.4K
AUDCAD 6.9K
CHFJPY -5.3K
AUDCHF 2.8K
AUDUSD 12K
USDJPY 2K
GBPJPY 15K
NZDUSD 1.6K
GBPCAD 1.8K
NZDJPY 10K
EURAUD 8K
GBPAUD 1.3K
NZDCHF 2.6K
EURNZD 9.6K
NZDCAD 6.4K
EURCAD 1.7K
USDCAD 5.2K
EURUSD 6.9K
GBPUSD 5.7K
AUDJPY 21
EURGBP 813
USDCHF 252
CADCHF 5.1K
EURCHF 3.3K
GBPNZD 3.7K
GBPCHF 9.8K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDNZD -15K
CADJPY 12K
EURJPY 9.8K
AUDCAD 10K
CHFJPY -6.3K
AUDCHF 2.9K
AUDUSD 13K
USDJPY 4.6K
GBPJPY 24K
NZDUSD 2.1K
GBPCAD 4.2K
NZDJPY 16K
EURAUD 14K
GBPAUD 3.8K
NZDCHF 2.4K
EURNZD 17K
NZDCAD 9.3K
EURCAD 3.3K
USDCAD 7.9K
EURUSD 7.3K
GBPUSD 6.7K
AUDJPY 1.9K
EURGBP 1.3K
USDCHF 146
CADCHF 4.5K
EURCHF 3.4K
GBPNZD 7.3K
GBPCHF 9K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1 572.69 USD
En kötü işlem: -2 938 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 46
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 8
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +9 999.77 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -9 153.08 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 4
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.22 × 55
Darwinex-Live
0.26 × 5183
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.35 × 26
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.08 × 458
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.26 × 156
Exness-MT5Real20
2.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.50 × 8
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
3.00 × 25
TickmillUK-Live
3.00 × 8
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
3.22 × 9
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
3.32 × 19
XMGlobal-MT5 2
3.61 × 49
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.80 × 299
FPMarkets-Live
4.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
4.20 × 5
Exness-MT5Real31
4.24 × 21
BCS5-Real
4.38 × 8
Binary.com-Server
5.22 × 9
12 daha fazla...
Trend Reversal Strategy | Live Darwinex Zero Account | +87% in <3 Months

This signal is powered by a proprietary trend reversal trading system developed after years of research, testing, and live market validation. The strategy focuses on capturing high-probability turning points in the market using a blend of momentum exhaustion, price action, and volatility filtering techniques. It aims for consistent returns with proper risk controls.

Real Performance on Darwinex Zero
This strategy is live on Darwinex Zero under the name DGCM and has already achieved significant recognition:

  • 💰 +87% profit in under 3 months

  • 🏆 Reached 5% profit target to secure a €100k permanent allocation

  • 📈 Received an additional €60k DarwinIA allocation (bringing total to €160k managed capital)

  • 📊 Current account balance exceeds €187k, all verifiable here:
    👉 DGCM Darwin Performance

📌 What to Expect

  • Focus on relatively lower timeframe intraday swings

  • Fixed risk per trade, adaptive to volatility

  • Built-in drawdown protection and trade management logic

  • Smart reversal model

This signal is ideal for traders looking for a disciplined and well-capitalized strategy with real-world track record and sustainable growth approach.

Subscribe with confidence and join the journey.


İnceleme yok
2025.08.20 15:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 23:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.10 14:59
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.10 14:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.03 13:00
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.20 04:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
