Adebayo Oluwaseun Ojo

DawinexZero DGCM

Adebayo Oluwaseun Ojo
0 avis
Fiabilité
24 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 122%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 921
Bénéfice trades:
1 362 (70.90%)
Perte trades:
559 (29.10%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 572.69 USD
Pire transaction:
-2 937.78 USD
Bénéfice brut:
330 609.33 USD (430 844 pips)
Perte brute:
-208 938.25 USD (253 028 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
46 (9 999.77 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
9 999.77 USD (46)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.17
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
108.75%
Dernier trade:
8 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
73
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
4.58
Longs trades:
907 (47.21%)
Courts trades:
1 014 (52.79%)
Facteur de profit:
1.58
Rendement attendu:
63.34 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
242.74 USD
Perte moyenne:
-373.77 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
48 (-9 153.08 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-10 098.08 USD (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.81%
Prévision annuelle:
34.15%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
9 568.09 USD
Maximal:
26 581.35 USD (13.16%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
13.17% (26 633.27 USD)
Par fonds propres:
20.14% (39 589.26 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDNZD 121
CADJPY 84
EURJPY 76
AUDCAD 74
CHFJPY 73
AUDCHF 73
USDJPY 73
AUDUSD 72
GBPJPY 72
NZDUSD 71
GBPCAD 71
NZDJPY 70
EURAUD 69
GBPAUD 68
NZDCHF 66
EURNZD 65
NZDCAD 65
EURCAD 65
USDCAD 64
EURUSD 63
GBPUSD 63
AUDJPY 62
EURGBP 59
USDCHF 57
CADCHF 57
EURCHF 57
GBPNZD 56
GBPCHF 55
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD -10K
CADJPY 8.1K
EURJPY 5.4K
AUDCAD 6.9K
CHFJPY -5.3K
AUDCHF 2.8K
USDJPY 2K
AUDUSD 12K
GBPJPY 15K
NZDUSD 1.6K
GBPCAD 1.8K
NZDJPY 10K
EURAUD 8K
GBPAUD 1.3K
NZDCHF 2.6K
EURNZD 9.6K
NZDCAD 6.4K
EURCAD 1.7K
USDCAD 5.2K
EURUSD 6.9K
GBPUSD 5.7K
AUDJPY 21
EURGBP 1.4K
USDCHF 252
CADCHF 5.1K
EURCHF 3.3K
GBPNZD 3.7K
GBPCHF 9.8K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD -15K
CADJPY 12K
EURJPY 9.8K
AUDCAD 10K
CHFJPY -6.3K
AUDCHF 2.9K
USDJPY 4.6K
AUDUSD 13K
GBPJPY 24K
NZDUSD 2.1K
GBPCAD 4.2K
NZDJPY 16K
EURAUD 14K
GBPAUD 3.8K
NZDCHF 2.4K
EURNZD 17K
NZDCAD 9.3K
EURCAD 3.3K
USDCAD 7.9K
EURUSD 7.3K
GBPUSD 6.7K
AUDJPY 1.9K
EURGBP 1.7K
USDCHF 146
CADCHF 4.5K
EURCHF 3.4K
GBPNZD 7.3K
GBPCHF 9K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 572.69 USD
Pire transaction: -2 938 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 46
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +9 999.77 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -9 153.08 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 4
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.22 × 55
Darwinex-Live
0.26 × 5183
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.35 × 26
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.08 × 458
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.26 × 156
Exness-MT5Real20
2.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.50 × 8
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
3.00 × 25
TickmillUK-Live
3.00 × 8
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
3.22 × 9
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
3.32 × 19
XMGlobal-MT5 2
3.61 × 49
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.80 × 299
FPMarkets-Live
4.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
4.20 × 5
Exness-MT5Real31
4.24 × 21
BCS5-Real
4.38 × 8
Binary.com-Server
5.22 × 9
Trend Reversal Strategy | Live Darwinex Zero Account | +87% in <3 Months

This signal is powered by a proprietary trend reversal trading system developed after years of research, testing, and live market validation. The strategy focuses on capturing high-probability turning points in the market using a blend of momentum exhaustion, price action, and volatility filtering techniques. It aims for consistent returns with proper risk controls.

Real Performance on Darwinex Zero
This strategy is live on Darwinex Zero under the name DGCM and has already achieved significant recognition:

  • 💰 +87% profit in under 3 months

  • 🏆 Reached 5% profit target to secure a €100k permanent allocation

  • 📈 Received an additional €60k DarwinIA allocation (bringing total to €160k managed capital)

  • 📊 Current account balance exceeds €187k, all verifiable here:
    👉 DGCM Darwin Performance

📌 What to Expect

  • Focus on relatively lower timeframe intraday swings

  • Fixed risk per trade, adaptive to volatility

  • Built-in drawdown protection and trade management logic

  • Smart reversal model

This signal is ideal for traders looking for a disciplined and well-capitalized strategy with real-world track record and sustainable growth approach.

Subscribe with confidence and join the journey.


Aucun avis
2025.08.20 15:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 23:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.10 14:59
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.10 14:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.03 13:00
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.20 04:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Copier

