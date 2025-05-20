Trend Reversal Strategy | Live Darwinex Zero Account | +87% in <3 Months

This signal is powered by a proprietary trend reversal trading system developed after years of research, testing, and live market validation. The strategy focuses on capturing high-probability turning points in the market using a blend of momentum exhaustion, price action, and volatility filtering techniques. It aims for consistent returns with proper risk controls.

✅ Real Performance on Darwinex Zero

This strategy is live on Darwinex Zero under the name DGCM and has already achieved significant recognition:

💰 +87% profit in under 3 months

🏆 Reached 5% profit target to secure a €100k permanent allocation

📈 Received an additional €60k DarwinIA allocation (bringing total to €160k managed capital)

📊 Current account balance exceeds €187k, all verifiable here:

👉 DGCM Darwin Performance

📌 What to Expect

Focus on relatively lower timeframe intraday swings

Fixed risk per trade, adaptive to volatility

Built-in drawdown protection and trade management logic

Smart reversal model

This signal is ideal for traders looking for a disciplined and well-capitalized strategy with real-world track record and sustainable growth approach.

Subscribe with confidence and join the journey.



