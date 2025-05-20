- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|121
|CADJPY
|84
|EURJPY
|76
|AUDCAD
|74
|CHFJPY
|73
|AUDCHF
|73
|USDJPY
|73
|AUDUSD
|72
|GBPJPY
|72
|NZDUSD
|71
|GBPCAD
|71
|NZDJPY
|70
|EURAUD
|69
|GBPAUD
|68
|NZDCHF
|66
|EURNZD
|65
|NZDCAD
|65
|EURCAD
|65
|USDCAD
|64
|EURUSD
|63
|GBPUSD
|63
|AUDJPY
|62
|EURGBP
|59
|USDCHF
|57
|CADCHF
|57
|EURCHF
|57
|GBPNZD
|56
|GBPCHF
|55
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZD
|-10K
|CADJPY
|8.1K
|EURJPY
|5.4K
|AUDCAD
|6.9K
|CHFJPY
|-5.3K
|AUDCHF
|2.8K
|USDJPY
|2K
|AUDUSD
|12K
|GBPJPY
|15K
|NZDUSD
|1.6K
|GBPCAD
|1.8K
|NZDJPY
|10K
|EURAUD
|8K
|GBPAUD
|1.3K
|NZDCHF
|2.6K
|EURNZD
|9.6K
|NZDCAD
|6.4K
|EURCAD
|1.7K
|USDCAD
|5.2K
|EURUSD
|6.9K
|GBPUSD
|5.7K
|AUDJPY
|21
|EURGBP
|1.4K
|USDCHF
|252
|CADCHF
|5.1K
|EURCHF
|3.3K
|GBPNZD
|3.7K
|GBPCHF
|9.8K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZD
|-15K
|CADJPY
|12K
|EURJPY
|9.8K
|AUDCAD
|10K
|CHFJPY
|-6.3K
|AUDCHF
|2.9K
|USDJPY
|4.6K
|AUDUSD
|13K
|GBPJPY
|24K
|NZDUSD
|2.1K
|GBPCAD
|4.2K
|NZDJPY
|16K
|EURAUD
|14K
|GBPAUD
|3.8K
|NZDCHF
|2.4K
|EURNZD
|17K
|NZDCAD
|9.3K
|EURCAD
|3.3K
|USDCAD
|7.9K
|EURUSD
|7.3K
|GBPUSD
|6.7K
|AUDJPY
|1.9K
|EURGBP
|1.7K
|USDCHF
|146
|CADCHF
|4.5K
|EURCHF
|3.4K
|GBPNZD
|7.3K
|GBPCHF
|9K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 4
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.22 × 55
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.26 × 5183
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.35 × 26
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.08 × 458
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.26 × 156
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|2.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.50 × 8
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|3.00 × 25
|
TickmillUK-Live
|3.00 × 8
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|3.22 × 9
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|3.32 × 19
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|3.61 × 49
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|3.80 × 299
|
FPMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|4.20 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|4.24 × 21
|
BCS5-Real
|4.38 × 8
|
Binary.com-Server
|5.22 × 9
Trend Reversal Strategy | Live Darwinex Zero Account | +87% in <3 Months
This signal is powered by a proprietary trend reversal trading system developed after years of research, testing, and live market validation. The strategy focuses on capturing high-probability turning points in the market using a blend of momentum exhaustion, price action, and volatility filtering techniques. It aims for consistent returns with proper risk controls.
✅ Real Performance on Darwinex Zero
This strategy is live on Darwinex Zero under the name DGCM and has already achieved significant recognition:
-
💰 +87% profit in under 3 months
-
🏆 Reached 5% profit target to secure a €100k permanent allocation
-
📈 Received an additional €60k DarwinIA allocation (bringing total to €160k managed capital)
-
📊 Current account balance exceeds €187k, all verifiable here:
👉 DGCM Darwin Performance
📌 What to Expect
-
Focus on relatively lower timeframe intraday swings
-
Fixed risk per trade, adaptive to volatility
-
Built-in drawdown protection and trade management logic
-
Smart reversal model
This signal is ideal for traders looking for a disciplined and well-capitalized strategy with real-world track record and sustainable growth approach.
Subscribe with confidence and join the journey.
