Adebayo Oluwaseun Ojo

DawinexZero DGCM

Adebayo Oluwaseun Ojo
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
24 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 121%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 924
Profit Trade:
1 363 (70.84%)
Loss Trade:
561 (29.16%)
Best Trade:
1 572.69 USD
Worst Trade:
-2 937.78 USD
Profitto lordo:
330 696.69 USD (430 932 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-209 478.01 USD (253 454 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
46 (9 999.77 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
9 999.77 USD (46)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.17
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
108.75%
Ultimo trade:
21 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
75
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
4.56
Long Trade:
908 (47.19%)
Short Trade:
1 016 (52.81%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.58
Profitto previsto:
63.00 USD
Profitto medio:
242.62 USD
Perdita media:
-373.40 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
48 (-9 153.08 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-10 098.08 USD (8)
Crescita mensile:
2.60%
Previsione annuale:
31.59%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
9 568.09 USD
Massimale:
26 581.35 USD (13.16%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
13.17% (26 633.27 USD)
Per equità:
20.14% (39 589.26 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDNZD 121
CADJPY 84
EURJPY 76
AUDCAD 74
CHFJPY 73
AUDCHF 73
AUDUSD 73
USDJPY 73
GBPJPY 72
NZDUSD 71
GBPCAD 71
NZDJPY 70
EURAUD 69
GBPAUD 68
NZDCHF 66
EURNZD 65
NZDCAD 65
EURCAD 65
USDCAD 64
EURUSD 63
GBPUSD 63
AUDJPY 62
EURGBP 61
USDCHF 57
CADCHF 57
EURCHF 57
GBPNZD 56
GBPCHF 55
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDNZD -10K
CADJPY 8.1K
EURJPY 5.4K
AUDCAD 6.9K
CHFJPY -5.3K
AUDCHF 2.8K
AUDUSD 12K
USDJPY 2K
GBPJPY 15K
NZDUSD 1.6K
GBPCAD 1.8K
NZDJPY 10K
EURAUD 8K
GBPAUD 1.3K
NZDCHF 2.6K
EURNZD 9.6K
NZDCAD 6.4K
EURCAD 1.7K
USDCAD 5.2K
EURUSD 6.9K
GBPUSD 5.7K
AUDJPY 21
EURGBP 813
USDCHF 252
CADCHF 5.1K
EURCHF 3.3K
GBPNZD 3.7K
GBPCHF 9.8K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDNZD -15K
CADJPY 12K
EURJPY 9.8K
AUDCAD 10K
CHFJPY -6.3K
AUDCHF 2.9K
AUDUSD 13K
USDJPY 4.6K
GBPJPY 24K
NZDUSD 2.1K
GBPCAD 4.2K
NZDJPY 16K
EURAUD 14K
GBPAUD 3.8K
NZDCHF 2.4K
EURNZD 17K
NZDCAD 9.3K
EURCAD 3.3K
USDCAD 7.9K
EURUSD 7.3K
GBPUSD 6.7K
AUDJPY 1.9K
EURGBP 1.3K
USDCHF 146
CADCHF 4.5K
EURCHF 3.4K
GBPNZD 7.3K
GBPCHF 9K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 572.69 USD
Worst Trade: -2 938 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 46
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +9 999.77 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -9 153.08 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 4
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.22 × 55
Darwinex-Live
0.26 × 5183
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.35 × 26
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.08 × 458
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.26 × 156
Exness-MT5Real20
2.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.50 × 8
TickmillUK-Live
3.00 × 8
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
3.00 × 25
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
3.22 × 9
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
3.32 × 19
XMGlobal-MT5 2
3.61 × 49
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.80 × 299
FPMarkets-Live
4.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
4.20 × 5
Exness-MT5Real31
4.24 × 21
BCS5-Real
4.38 × 8
Binary.com-Server
5.22 × 9
12 più
Trend Reversal Strategy | Live Darwinex Zero Account | +87% in <3 Months

This signal is powered by a proprietary trend reversal trading system developed after years of research, testing, and live market validation. The strategy focuses on capturing high-probability turning points in the market using a blend of momentum exhaustion, price action, and volatility filtering techniques. It aims for consistent returns with proper risk controls.

Real Performance on Darwinex Zero
This strategy is live on Darwinex Zero under the name DGCM and has already achieved significant recognition:

  • 💰 +87% profit in under 3 months

  • 🏆 Reached 5% profit target to secure a €100k permanent allocation

  • 📈 Received an additional €60k DarwinIA allocation (bringing total to €160k managed capital)

  • 📊 Current account balance exceeds €187k, all verifiable here:
    👉 DGCM Darwin Performance

📌 What to Expect

  • Focus on relatively lower timeframe intraday swings

  • Fixed risk per trade, adaptive to volatility

  • Built-in drawdown protection and trade management logic

  • Smart reversal model

This signal is ideal for traders looking for a disciplined and well-capitalized strategy with real-world track record and sustainable growth approach.

Subscribe with confidence and join the journey.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.08.20 15:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 23:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.10 14:59
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.10 14:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.03 13:00
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.20 04:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
