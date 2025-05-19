SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Ia signal g
Miguel Antonio Rojas Martinez

Ia signal g

Miguel Antonio Rojas Martinez
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
34 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 75%
VantageInternational-Live 6
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
428
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
342 (79.90%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
86 (20.09%)
En iyi işlem:
716.03 USD
En kötü işlem:
-2 801.58 USD
Brüt kâr:
20 390.23 USD (156 625 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-16 636.08 USD (100 227 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
38 (536.86 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
2 616.73 USD (28)
Sharpe oranı:
0.06
Alım-satım etkinliği:
15.14%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
9.85%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
10
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.71
Alış işlemleri:
422 (98.60%)
Satış işlemleri:
6 (1.40%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.23
Beklenen getiri:
8.77 USD
Ortalama kâr:
59.62 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-193.44 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-553.37 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-4 602.52 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
8.55%
Yıllık tahmin:
103.69%
Algo alım-satım:
93%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1 325.16 USD
Maksimum:
5 269.68 USD (58.92%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
58.89% (5 267.97 USD)
Varlığa göre:
12.18% (838.80 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 428
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD+ 3.8K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD+ 56K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +716.03 USD
En kötü işlem: -2 802 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 28
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +536.86 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -553.37 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 6" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

This is an exclusive trading signal based on an advanced strategy designed to trade the Forex market, with a special focus on gold (XAU/USD). The strategy is powered by an artificial intelligence system trained with historical and real-time data, capable of identifying high-probability patterns with great precision.

It uses a set of custom technical indicators and powerful analysis algorithms, developed to read the market more deeply than traditional systems. Thanks to this combination of technology and analysis, the signal can predict over 90% of the major price movements, helping traders make better and more timely decisions.

A signal powered by next-generation strategy, created for those who want to trade with an edge and improve their success rate in the financial markets.


İnceleme yok
2025.05.20 03:26
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 2.83% of days out of 106 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.20 03:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Ia signal g
Ayda 30 USD
75%
0
0
USD
8.8K
USD
34
93%
428
79%
15%
1.22
8.77
USD
59%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.